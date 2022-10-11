What is the color of the year for 2023? Here are the shades we know so far

There's no doubt about it - paint trends represent the mood of the moment. Every fall, paint brands announce their color forecast predictions for the year ahead including their Color of the Year, a shade they believe will define our next circle around the sun. But what are they, and how do brands make their decision?

With so many paint companies out there touting the latest interior design trends, it's hard to keep up with which colors you should be using when it comes to redecorating. Choosing the right color for your home can be overwhelming at the best of times, not least when there are multiple shades that claim to be 'the one' for the upcoming year.

'Colors of the Year are a relatively new phenomenon, but one more and more brands are adopting year after year,' explains Livingetc's Editor, Pip Rich. 'They offer a chance to measure the mood of decorating at a specific moment in time through color, and a chance to reflect how our interiors respond to the world we live in.'

In a nutshell, the hues chosen each year are a reflection of the times we're living in. During the pandemic, these colors veered towards earth tones, safe and grounding, while last year's crop were more cautiously optimistic. As 2023 looms ever closer, we're seeing a move towards warmer nature-inspired tones that nurture our wellbeing by offering coziness and comfort.

To inspire your decorating ideas this fall, we've compiled our top picks from some of our favorite paint brands on the market. 'Of course, some Colors of the Year capture our imagination for decorating our homes more than others,' Pip adds. 'Regardless if it's a gentle neutral or an eye-gaugingly vibrant shade (anyone remember Pantone's Ultra Violet in 2018?), these shades are sure to elicit strong opinions on either side.'

1. Dulux – Wild Wonder

Dulux, staple of the paint world, has released their Color of the Year 2023, Wild Wonder (opens in new tab), a soft golden yellow with a subtle green undertone. The paint shade that's set to be the color trend of the upcoming year reflects our eagerness to prioritise our mental wellbeing post pandemic, immersing ourselves within calming and enriching spaces.

Nowhere does this better than our natural environment, which forecasters believe is the place to draw inspiration for our interiors in 2023. 'Wild Wonder speaks to us in a language we instinctively understand,' says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux (opens in new tab). 'Nature is what inspires us and makes us feel better in our lives and in our homes. That’s why, for the first time in 20 years, our entire color palette is inspired by the rhythms of the natural world.'

This warm, inviting hue is more daring than most, but it promises to bring an uplifting yet cozy feel to any space. Appearing more yellow or green depending on the natural light, it's a versatile color that works well in most rooms of the home.

2. Sherwin-Williams – Redend Point

A beautiful blush pink paint is the comforting color announced as shade of the year by Sherwin-Williams. Redend Point (opens in new tab) is a gentle and earthy clay pink shade reminiscent of soft desert sands, something we're seeing a lot of across this year's color forecasts.

'Redend Point was inspired by the idea of finding beauty beyond ourselves,' says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams (opens in new tab). 'It's a heartening hue that invites compassion and connection into any space.'

As such, the shade lends itself well to sociable spaces in the home, such as a living room or entryway, where it creates an inviting feel for the family and guests alike. As Sue notes: 'The color is a natural choice for those looking for a warm and joyful neutral in both interiors and exteriors.'

It also has a feel of classic paint colors like Farrow & Ball's Sulking Room Pink (opens in new tab), which make it a great alternative for this popular shade.

3. Dunn-Edwards – Terra Rosa

Household name Dunn-Edwards has predicted a similar pink hue will be the talking point for designers in the year ahead. Terra Rosa (opens in new tab) shows the enduring popularity of a humble pink paint. Darker and smokier than Sherwin-Williams' Redend Point, this deep, rosy pink adds a touch of terracotta to the mix, sure to work in harmony with the growing desire for brown tones.

This rich color exudes coziness while also being elegantly sophisticated - a mood we're all trying to replicate in our homes. 'We’ve moved from an introspection of behaviors to empowerment and action, independence and self-reliance,' says Dunn Edwards (opens in new tab)' Color Expert and Stylist, Sara McLean. 'We’re putting health and wellbeing first, making time for escapism and embracing nostalgia.'

In the midst of our busy modern lives and the unpredictable events happening across the world, Terra Rosa offers solace and stability. 'This translates to design through lush, sophisticated touches with equal parts prettiness and drama,' Sara adds.

4. Mylands – FTT-006

Paying homage to the enduring Barbiecore trend that's graced our Instagram feeds this summer, British paint brand Mylands have announced a hot pink shade, FTT-006 (opens in new tab) , as their Color of the Year for 2023.

As part of their Film, Television and Theatre range, (marking their longstanding involvement with the British entertainment industry), FTT-006 adds unique character and personality to any space. A bold choice for the home, it's made from a strong mix of red and magenta for an energetic feel, perfect for a playful bathroom or statement woodwork. It's the perfect antidote for trying times.

'FTT-006 is an unfailingly cheerful and bold pink that’s proving not only to be incredibly popular, but also more enduring than just another trend or fad,' says Dominic Myland, color expert and founder of Mylands (opens in new tab). 'It’s a confident shade with the power to completely transform a space, and its intensity makes it hard to forget.'