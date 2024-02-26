This Walmart Decor Hack Completely Blew My Mind — All You Need is a Plant Pot and a Pizza Pan
I can't stop thinking about this ingenious (and affordable!) decorating hack I saw on TikTok, and now you won't either. I'm thinking of replicating it in my home
Listen — I understand just as well as anyone the itch to redecorate your whole home. One day you're fine; the next, you want to throw out every throw pillow on your god-forsaken couch and start fresh. It's not exactly a fever you can sweat out, either. Once you start noticing what you dislike about your space, the pressure to reconfigure and redesign almost becomes too much. And it's not for lack of interest or desire that you're holding back from acting on these impulses. No, it's something much, much more frustrating. It's ... finances. *shudders*
When it comes to redecorating your place with trending decor and furniture from some of the best home decor brands, money is the ultimate roadblock. That's why I'm constantly looking for refreshing and exciting hacks and solutions to share with you that are both cheap and chic — the very best shopping combo. These ideas, typically sourced from the genius minds on TikTok and Instagram, might solve a particular pain point (sconce installation, for example), or offer up a two-birds-one-stone DIY you would have never thought of on your own. One that's perfect for satisfying that redecorating bug without breaking the bank.
The below combination decor-storage hack falls more in the latter category, and I'm particularly excited to share it with you today. It's quite the ingenious idea, using only items from Walmart despite looking like it was sourced from Burke Decor, and is easily customizable, making personality add a breeze. You can dress it up or down, and, best of all, you can tuck away some extra blankets and more inside its frame. It honestly shocked me when I saw it, mostly because I couldn't believe someone had thought of this. Ready to see what I mean?
@thecraftedstudioco ♬ Aesthetic - Gaspar
Using a giant outdoor planter and a nonstick pizza pan (seriously, who could have dreamt this up?!), TikTok user Emma Villaneda (@thecraftedstudioco) constructed an unexpectedly chic end table with hidden built-in storage. I'm serious — isn't that amazing?! The whole project couldn't have cost more than $50. Plus, the planter she chose is ribbed on the outside, which adds some extra texture and interest — the perfect touch, considering we want this to look less like a planter and more like a sculptural end table. The pizza pan then fits perfectly over the top of the planter (something I'm assuming she measured/tested in the store before buying; a note to keep in mind if you like to replicate this), stretching to the outer edges. In seconds, you have yourself a contemporary end table for a fraction of the cost of major retailers. A living room overhaul in an instant.
But wait, there's more. For extra storage, simply remove the pizza pan from the top and fill the planter with whatever you'd like to tuck away: blankets, tabletop games, and more. I'm sure you could easily spray-paint the 'lid' if you'd prefer, or swap it for an appropriately sized tray of your choosing (if the gray metal reminds you too much of a pie). All in all, I'm truly blown away — if you told me this was going to work, I never would have believed you. But consider my mind changed. Emma even tries it with a slighter smaller standing planter and voila — the same end, achieved. This is a game changer for a quick and easy home refresh.
The Chic Walmart Storage-Decor Hack
Price: $29.98
I'm almost positive this is the exact planter in the video — in addition to looks, I can see why Emma picked it. The price is perfect and so are the reviews!
Price: $5.97
Likewise, this is the exact pizza pan. Easy to experiment for just $6! At 16", this fits perfectly over the top of our white planter.
Like in Emma's video, however, you should definitely style your DIY'ed end table with some extra chic touches are decor items. To really seal the deal in camouflaging its origins. Lucky for you, I've got some options lined up below.
Decorate your DIY table
Price: $27.99
This donut-style of vase is everywhere right now and for good reason. Chic and minimalist, with 2 for less than $30! Now that's a deal.
Price: $35
The right coffee table book not only looks good, but tells us something about your interests and hobbies. This one from Ferm Living conveys a love and knowledge of interiors (exactly what we want).
Price: $33.99
These knots add a lovely decorative touch, and can be easily restyled somewhere else in your home. Decor for the long haul!
Price: $85.99
White not your thing? Never fear — give this charcoal black planter a try instead (but make sure the pan on top is 17" wide).
Price: $13.74
An affordable accent piece that goes a long way. This ruffle bowl would be a great catch-all for your TV remote or any jewelry you like to fiddle with while sitting on the couch (anyone else do that?).
Price: $69.99
I wanted to pick a larger candle for this, since I love the look of a wide candle on a coffee table. It just fills up the space so perfectly.
Price: $41.96
Was: $59.95
For a bit of color, this book following the trajectory and stories behind beloved Copenhagen design brand HAY would work fabulously. And on sale? Say less.
Price: $68
A bit more abstract, sure, but this curved cream-colored accent caught my eye the second I saw it. A must-have.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
How to "Amend" Garden Soil for Your 2024 Growing Season — Tips to Give Your Plants the Best Possible Start
Supercharge your soil by making sure it's the best quality it can possibly be. Boost it with some key nutrients and your plants will be in the best shape ever
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
12 Unique Ways to Style Books — How Designers Use Reading Material to Elevate Decor
From vintage trunks to bar carts, suffice to say you won’t be missing your bookcase after perusing this chic selection of unique ways to style books
By Julia Demer Published