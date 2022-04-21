10 stylish and meaningful Mother's Day gifts for this May 8

Thinking about what Mother's Day gift to purchase this year to secure that favorite daughter or son spot? Whether it's for your mother or for one of the mothering figures in your life, these gifts are the key to showing your appreciation this May 8. Tie together style and functionality with your chosen gift, so that your offering becomes the pride of place in your mom's house.

This Livingetc edit contains all of the chic homeware and lifestyle gifts around so that all you need to do is select the one that suits your mom the best. Browse from picks from the best home decor websites around, many of which have dedicated pages where they've curated the very best picks from their store.

Buying for a mom who loves to shop sustainably? Don't miss the offerings included in this round-up from a range of eco-friendly brands, with ethical practices and products that go the extra mile.

Where to shop for Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day gifts to mark the occasion in style

1. Ratio Six Coffee Maker for $365.00 at Amazon

Give the gift of coffee this Mother's Day with this exquisitely designed machine from Ratio Six. It creates excellent tasting coffee with a one-step brewing process, making this one part of your mom's day easier than ever. Read our full Ratio Six Coffee Maker review for more.

2. Self-Care Gift of the Month Subscription from $174 at Uncommon Goods

There's nothing as exciting as receiving presents in the mail, and with this self0care subscription, you'll give that feeling to your mom all year around. Ensuring your mom gets those serene moments more regularly, this box is the perfect way to treat your loved one this Mother's Day.

3. ettitude Sustainable Bamboo Waffle Robe for $99.00 at Goldune

Enable your mom to become a robe person with this sumptuous, and sustainable, waffle robe. Made in a process that aims to save water, this robe is squishy, soft and available in three subtle colors, to make kicking back after a long day more luxurious.

4. Teddy - Lightweight Travel Yoga Mat for $69.95 at Yogi Bare

For yoga-loving moms, why not look to replace their mat this mother's day with this ultra-versatile lightweight mat. It supports your practice, is super pretty, and can fold away to be taken to classes.

5. Nesbitt Throw in Moss for $225.00 at Oka

Add something to her mom's home that she will treasure with this unique blanket from Oka. It's decorative and cozy all at once, and sure to make your mom's day if she loves pieces for her home.

6. Mamo Rainbow Set Cocktail Glasses for $150 at Coming Soon New York

These cocktail glasses are the ultimate drinks trolley upgrade, with a dual function packed in too as the smaller side of these cups can hold a 2oz measure of a spirit. Relax this Mother's Day with a stylishly served set of glasses thanks to this wonderful gift.

7. Purple Orchid for $69 at Bloomscape

Put a twist on your flowers this Mother's Day with this elegant Orchid offering. These blooms have real longevity, lasting for 2-6 months and continuing to bloom every 3-9 months.

8. Wildest Dreams Bouqet for $148.00 from The Bouqs

Sometimes, there's no better way to say it than with flowers. Pick up this stunning selection filled with a succulent, alstroemeria, Mondial roses, and green carnations to really show how much you treasure your mom on her special day.

9. Beoplay EQ Adaptive noise cancelling wireless earphones from $399.00 at Bang & Olufsen

If your mom is constantly getting between places or on her feet, then this pair of unbelievably swish earphones will absolutely change her days. Incredible for turning the sounds of the world off, these are the ultimate choice for a tech-savvy mom thanks to their noise-canceling technology.

10. Thank You, Mom Candle from Homesick for $27.20

This candle says everything you want to in gift form, and has a warming scent of sage and a bouquet of freshly trimmed flowers on the counter. What could be better for a mom who loves her scents?

How we chose these Mother's Day gifts

These gifts are handpicked with the experience of the team at Livingetc, who love bringing together ideas so that you can celebrate with your loved ones in a fitting way. We've included favorites here that we've tested in standalone reviews, and for those products we haven't had hands-on experience with, we've made sure to check that the user reviews are a glowing testament to the products.

What can you give on Mother's Day instead of flowers?

If you want to break away from the Mother's Day mold, then there are so many gift ideas out there to bring something unique to the table. As with any gift, the best purchase you can make is one that really speaks to the individual you're wanting to celebrate this Mother's Day.

If your mom loves shopping sustainably, think about gifts that will make that mission easier, with retailers like Goldune and Public Goods offering so many eco-friendly wonders. Home decor pieces will accentuate your mom's home environment, whilst appliances for her kitchen will make baking and cooking easier, if that's what she loves to do.