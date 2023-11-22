You'll NEVER guess where I found this luxe Black Friday Christmas tree deal - and it's currently 70% off
I could not believe the markdown on this 7.5-foot, pre-lit artificial Christmas tree and I think you're going to be just as shocked
I know there are plenty of people out there who wouldn't dream of decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving is over ... but what about shopping for Christmas before Thanksgiving is over? That's a retail gray area, right? You don't have to display your new purchases until you deem it seasonally appropriate (i.e. post-turkey day), but you could have all the new pieces and trinkets ready for imminent launch once the tryptophan wears off. That's just pure efficiency, really.
If that sounds like a value proposition you're interested in, you've come to the right place. As one of Livingetc's style editors, not only only will I help you figure out exactly where to buy Christmas decorations, but I will also dig into all of the festive deals on your behalf so that you can shop the Black Friday home deals when convenient then display your purchases on your own time, whether that's pre or post-food-filled holiday.
So off the back of my recent round-up of the 9 best faux artificial Christmas trees on the market, I spent some time trawling the pre-Black Friday Christmas tree sales to see what discounts I could uncover for those willing to wait until after Thanksgiving to set up their tree. And reader, what I found will not disappoint.
The best faux Christmas tree deal right now
Imagine my surprise as I was scrolling deals online, only to stumble on this steal from Michael's, of all places. Of course, I immediately clicked in. 70% off? Amazing. Just $150 for a 7.5ft, pre-lit, easy-assemble faux tree? Huge. 4 out of 5 stars across 559 reviews? Even better.
In most cases, a quality 7.5ft pre-lit tree could run you upwards of $300, maybe even $400. But this Michael's option has everything you'd love about a more expensive and luxurious piece — lighting, height, full, robust branches — for the price of mid-tier one. The branches are even ever-so-slightly flocked, so you can get that snow-kissed look without sacrificing the deep green color we all know and love. I really think this is the Christmas steal of the week!
70% off
Price: $149.99
Was: $499.99
More amazing black friday christmas tree deals
40% off
Price: $599
Was: $999
This Balsam Hill tree is an excellent case-in-point re: my earlier argument. It's so luxe and high-end (you should splurge now, while it's 40% off!). But it's not terribly different from the Michael's tree, aside from being $400 more expensive.
11% off
Price: $399
Was: $449
Likewise, this 7ft prelit tree from National Tree Company, now discounted by 11%. It's a gorgeous size with wonderful reviews, but I can't help but think of the Michael's tree instead! That said, if you want a quality artificial tree with more traditional coloring (no subtle flocking), this could be a great option.
57% off
Price: $169.99
Was: $399
Leave it to Walmart to supply us with a good deal. I was pleasantly surprised when I stumbled upon this 8-foot pre-lit tree for only $170! That's 57% off its listing price of $399.
55% off
Price: $318
Was: $706.99
Other than the hero bargain, this is my other favorite tree on this list, for both monetary and aesthetic reasons. For one, this bad boy is nearly $400 off right now! The reviews are almost exclusively 5-star, too, which is something you rarely seen (4.9/5-star rating). It's also prelit, with that festive white coloring and holly berries and pinecones sprinkled in. You don't even need to decorate it yourself!
42% off
Price: $117.99
Was: $203.98
If that Wayfair deal didn't convince you, perhaps this one will. An instant classic, this 6.5' prelit tree would charm and impress with a bit of ornamental TLC.
75% off
Price: $174.99
Was: $702
Another massive discount. For my friends in small homes or apartments, or who'd like to fit a tree into a particularly skinny space, this slim fraser fir from Macy's could be just what the doctor ordered, and at 75% off.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
