Maroon 5 star Adam Levine purchases enormous Montecito home for $52 million

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine has just purchased a stunning, Colonial-style Montecito home for the grand sum of $52 million.

The singer and his wife Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria Secret's model, have bagged themselves a rather sizeable California estate. The home is set across 3.5 acres, and is a whopping 10,000 square feet.

And they're not the first famous owners of the home – named Oakview – either. Actor Rob Lowe previously owned the property back in 2020, before selling it for $44.5 million.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

Levine's new six bedroom, 11-bathroom residence in the Santa Barbara county was designed by architect Don McNulty during Lowe's tenure, in homage to the actor's Virginia antebellum-style home.

Originally sold by Lowe via The Agency, the abode is a chic mix of modern decorating ideas and traditional. Crisp white walls throughout and dark hardwood flooring giving it a rich, luxurious feel.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

The space soon opens up into numerous formal living areas, finished in fresh white paint and on-trend vaulted ceilings.

Paneling ideas also adorn the walls, expertly framing the colonial-style artwork and leather and wooden furniture. Many of the lower rooms give way to the stunning outdoor views across the garden, and the ocean in the distance.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

Perhaps the most striking room of the ground floor is the enviably large kitchen. The oversized island instantly steals focus – though there's still room left for an eight-person and a separate walk-in pantry room.

And there's not one, but two kitchens in this home. A stainless steel catering kitchen is also there for the family's use.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

Handmade crown molding and custom woodwork are seen throughout the entire home, along with a whopping nine fireplaces.

And white marble and dark wood floors dominate the upper level, especially in the bathrooms and the spacious walk-in wardrobe.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

Some of the more striking features of Levine and Prinsloo's new abode include an enormous outdoor living room, a charming (and fully stocked) wine room, a cinema room, and a koi pond at the foot of the vast grounds.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

Inside the cinema room is a cozy mix of dark furniture and walls, and lighter ceilings, to create just the right atmosphere for a night spent snuggling under the (Hermès) blankets.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

But for when the Levine-Prinsloo family do want to venture outside, they have plenty to keep them occupied.

A wrap-around deck encases the lower-floor home and provides stunning views of the huge gardens and LA mountain ranges.

Beyond the porches lies a sunken tennis court with not one but two viewing platforms. And, of course, next to the outdoor living area, lies that California essential – a swimming pool perfect for cooling down in.

(Image credit: The Agency 2019)

Despite its majesty, there's every chance this may not be a forever family home for the famous couple. Levine and Prinsloo are fans of flipping houses – having recently bought and sold multiple homes in Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, and another home in Montecito.

Photos courtesy of TopTenRealEstates.com.