Maroon 5 star Adam Levine purchases enormous Montecito home for $52 million
Take a tour around the vast estate complete with wine room, koi pond, and tennis courts
Maroon 5 star Adam Levine has just purchased a stunning, Colonial-style Montecito home for the grand sum of $52 million.
The singer and his wife Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria Secret's model, have bagged themselves a rather sizeable California estate. The home is set across 3.5 acres, and is a whopping 10,000 square feet.
And they're not the first famous owners of the home – named Oakview – either. Actor Rob Lowe previously owned the property back in 2020, before selling it for $44.5 million.
Levine's new six bedroom, 11-bathroom residence in the Santa Barbara county was designed by architect Don McNulty during Lowe's tenure, in homage to the actor's Virginia antebellum-style home.
Originally sold by Lowe via The Agency, the abode is a chic mix of modern decorating ideas and traditional. Crisp white walls throughout and dark hardwood flooring giving it a rich, luxurious feel.
The space soon opens up into numerous formal living areas, finished in fresh white paint and on-trend vaulted ceilings.
Paneling ideas also adorn the walls, expertly framing the colonial-style artwork and leather and wooden furniture. Many of the lower rooms give way to the stunning outdoor views across the garden, and the ocean in the distance.
Perhaps the most striking room of the ground floor is the enviably large kitchen. The oversized island instantly steals focus – though there's still room left for an eight-person and a separate walk-in pantry room.
And there's not one, but two kitchens in this home. A stainless steel catering kitchen is also there for the family's use.
Handmade crown molding and custom woodwork are seen throughout the entire home, along with a whopping nine fireplaces.
And white marble and dark wood floors dominate the upper level, especially in the bathrooms and the spacious walk-in wardrobe.
Some of the more striking features of Levine and Prinsloo's new abode include an enormous outdoor living room, a charming (and fully stocked) wine room, a cinema room, and a koi pond at the foot of the vast grounds.
Inside the cinema room is a cozy mix of dark furniture and walls, and lighter ceilings, to create just the right atmosphere for a night spent snuggling under the (Hermès) blankets.
But for when the Levine-Prinsloo family do want to venture outside, they have plenty to keep them occupied.
A wrap-around deck encases the lower-floor home and provides stunning views of the huge gardens and LA mountain ranges.
Beyond the porches lies a sunken tennis court with not one but two viewing platforms. And, of course, next to the outdoor living area, lies that California essential – a swimming pool perfect for cooling down in.
Despite its majesty, there's every chance this may not be a forever family home for the famous couple. Levine and Prinsloo are fans of flipping houses – having recently bought and sold multiple homes in Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, and another home in Montecito.
Photos courtesy of TopTenRealEstates.com.
Amy Hunt is a freelance journalist and editor covering a range of lifestyle topics including homes and interiors, work and money, travel and wellbeing. She has written for a range of publications including Ideal Home, woman&home, My Imperfect Life and T3. When she's not busy writing or editing features, you'll often find her shopping for new homeware items, running, or diving into a good thriller.
