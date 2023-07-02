'It's unbelievable!' This $13 hack gives your kitchen cabinets a total refresh of a makeover so they're good as new

Metallic hardware makes a timeless accent in any part of the home, be it bronze handles on your kitchen cabinets, silver light switch plates in the living room, or gold-effect faucets for your bathroom sink. The problem with these metals, however, is that tarnishing is inevitable over time, and while some of us love the aged patina of antique hardware, others prefer a classic sparkly shine.

We hate to break it to you, but no amount of polishing, oiling, or buffing is ever going to restore a tarnished tap or rusted towel rail to its former glory. Worse still, these details aren't cheap to replace, either. If you're fed up with your tired-looking hardware but can't afford to fit new fixtures, then fear not. We've found a budget-friendly DIY solution that's suitable for all your needs - from your modern kitchen handles to your retro living room lighting - and it costs less than $13 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Future)

We've all had to endure doors with rusted hinges or taps with a discolored tinge at some point in our lives. After a certain amount of time it might be easy enough to overlook these imperfections, but, as the glistening jewelry of a room, our hardware does more for our spaces than you'd think, no matter how minor the detail, so keeping it shiny and bright is of vital importance.

There are plenty of preventative measures to keep your hardware in check such as polishing regularly with distilled white vinegar, but sometimes restoring it through cleaning is out of the question. That's when this clever hack comes in handy, and it's super cost-effective, too.

Liquid Leaf paint is a much-loved staple of the crafty community, and it's also great for touching up tired hardware such as brass accents. The paint combines an undercoating with metallic-effect color which then brushes onto a variety of surfaces - including wood, metal, glass, and ceramic - with ease. When it comes to interiors, use it to restore the original shine to your door handles, hinges, taps, and cabinet pulls, as well as larger furniture pieces like picture frames and candlesticks.

As far as paint ideas go, the application of this product is really simple. Just apply the formula using a small, soft-bristled paint brush like this one from Amazon, making sure to keep your brush strokes in one direction. You can then add another coat if necessary, but be sure to leave an hour to dry in between.

There's no need to prime your surface unless you're painting on a more porous material like wood or terracotta, but make sure the surface is clean and free of any grease first. You can seal your finished job with clear polyurethane or clear acyclic paint if you need it to be extra durable (such as in the case of handles or taps) but for surfaces you won't touch often, a regular coat should be fine.

You'll be pleased to know that Liquid Leaf is also available in gold, silver, and bronze finishes, making it perfect for all your metallic hardware touch-ups. The best part? It's a super simple way to keep up with kitchen hardware trends, switching up the look of your handles or taps without having to replace them completely. You can quite easily turn your silver cabinet knobs gold, or vice versa, with a few coats of this shimmery paint, with plenty left over for future touch-ups.

Ready to give it a try? At just $12.99 a bottle, you can't go wrong. You'll be giving all the hardware in your home a makeover before you know it.