Katharine McPhee is selling her Spanish-style Los Angeles home - see inside

Singer and actress Katharine Foster (née McPhee), is selling her Spanish-style home, situated in the popular area of Hollywood Hills in California. The property has hit the market for $2.695 million.

Katharine, who you may know from American Idol, bought the house for $2 million in the summer of 2017. The home was originally built for silent film star Agnes Ayres, in the 1930s, and taps into one of the biggest interior design trends at the moment - spanifornia.

Her four-bed, four-bath residence is an undeniably unique offering in the Los Angeles property market, with an impressive stone turret taking center stage in the middle of the home.

Upon entry to the 3,572 sq.ft. abode is an imposing Gothic-style front door, opening out onto the bright and airy entryway paved with elegant white tiles.

Delve further into the home, and you’ll find the equally light and bright living space, accented by high, grey wood-panelled ceilings – the epitome of modern decorating ideas. Aside from the striking ceiling, the room is finished off with a whitewashed stone fireplace that spans the length of the space.

Beyond the living area is a spacious dining room with paneled ceilings, leading out onto a roomy balcony overlooking the 0.29-acre grounds of the home.

A stylish galley-style white kitchen completes the second level of this three-storey house. The room has been fitted with on-trend quartz marble countertops, luxury Viking appliances, a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry - making it the perfect room for any experienced or novice chef.

At the far end of the kitchen, you’ll find a cosy sun-soaked dining nook too, surrounded by vertical windows allowing the LA light to flood in.

All of the four bedrooms have been finished with rustic wooden flooring, with the two on the upper level – at the front and back of the house – enjoying attached balconies.

The main bathroom has been finished in a glimmering white marble, with two smaller dormer windows that give McPhee’s former residence a real story-book feel.

The properties' Spanish-style origins shine through with the use of the multi-colored mosaic tiles on the staircase, and the curved archways leading into all of the upper rooms.

They can also be seen in the spacious garden to the rear of this Studio City property.

This property is listed with Fred Thomas of The Agency (opens in new tab) and Kelly Viavattine of NDA Real Estate.