Kate Hudson's 'Energizing' Kitchen Cabinet Color is Right on Trend for 2025 — Experts Love This Warm But Neutral Shade

Cabinet color sets the entire tone for a kitchen. In Kate Hudson's home, light green cabinets create a welcoming and energized feel. They're so stylish that experts are predicting they will be one of the biggest interior design trends in 2025.

The actress showcased her kitchen color idea in an Instagram video arm wrestling her son Ryder, revealing the stunning cabinetry in the process. They are just one stand out feature in a beautiful room. Hudson's space has white walls and matte white countertops that allow the green cabinets and hood to shine. Behind her stovetop, intricate tilework creates a striking floral design which brings texture into the space. Stainless steel appliances and gold hardware provide a bold contrast. Meanwhile, a large window above the kitchen sink floods the room with light.

"Kate Hudson's kitchen, featuring cabinets in a distinctive greenish hue, effortlessly combines elegance and tranquility," gushes Westchester-based interior designer, Nina Lichtenstein. She continues: "This color choice not only adds a unique and personalized touch to the space but also offers several benefits that are worth considering for anyone looking to update their kitchen."

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

First among these benefits is the green kitchen's innate connection to nature, bringing with it a host of mood-boosting qualities. Karen Loc, Principal Designer at the NYC-based firm Lore Design, tells us: "Color is one of the best ways to energize and lift the mood of a room. And Kate’s green kitchen cabinets do just that. Signifying renewal, abundance, and growth, green is a timeless hue with many appealing qualities. Its connection to nature instantly arouses calm and tranquility, which is perfect for maintaining a clear mind while cooking in the kitchen."

Loc continues, "Full of vibrancy, green in a kitchen naturally brings lightness and brightness to a room, which is important for maintaining visibility while preparing meals. And green complements views of the outside whether it’s blue skies or trees beyond, green kitchen cabinetry seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor in harmony."

San Francisco based interior designer, Soledad Alzaga, adds, "The soft, muted green is soothing and brings a touch of the outdoors inside. This earthy shade adds a relaxed and calming vibe, making the kitchen feel welcoming and timeless." The power of green's connection to nature cannot be overstated.

A kitchen with green cabinets, similar to Kate Hudson's (Image credit: Getty Images)

This almost sage green kitchen color is also gaining popularity for their versatility. "A green with a tint of soft grey provides a warm yet neutral backdrop and pairs beautifully with light or dark worktops," says Melissa Read, London-based Principal Designer at Studio Burntwood. She continues, "It works well with a variety of ironmongery finishes, we often lean towards antique brass and bronze for a timeless finish."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Depending on the shade of green, the color can lend a completely different look. "Darker greens can be more formal and preppy, and lighter shades can be more casual, Southern or country," Gaia Guidi Filippi, a Southern California-based interior designer, tells us. "This kitchen cabinet color is a trend, but I can also see it staying classic for years to come. Green pairs so well with warmer tones, so it’s fantastic with copper or brass finishes."

"I also think green cabinets lend themselves well to a range of countertops from clean white, to heavily veined marbles - calacatta viola looks especially good with green - and dark charcoal marbles and quartzites," Gaia adds, and lots of other materials work well as colors that go with green, too. "Wood tones from white oak to walnut work beautifully with green cabinets too, so I would definitely suggest working those in via shelving, flooring, an island or decorative accessories."

A kitchen with green cabinets, similar to those in Kate Hudson's home (Image credit: Julien Pepy Photography. Design: MIID)

Given its numerous benefits, it's easy to see Kate Hudson's green cabinets becoming a prominent kitchen trend. Lichtenstein says: "The growing desire for homes that feel connected to nature and promote well-being aligns perfectly with the calming and natural aesthetic of green cabinetry. Moreover, the timeless appeal of this color ensures it will continue to be popular, even as other trends come and go."

Read adds: "We can certainly see this becoming a trend — green and its association with nature means it adds a refreshing, calming and organic feel to the space which especially works nicely in the kitchen."

Shop The Green Kitchen Edit

Even if you don't have green cabinets like Kate Hudson, you can take part in the kitchen trend with the right accessories. This KitchenAid mixer is hailed by our editors as one of the best mixers of 2024, and the gorgeous pistachio color will make you want to keep it on the countertop year round. We're in love with these ultra-soft dishcloths from Target. The waffle-weave texture is dreamy, and they'd look so cute hung over a kitchen railing. Finally, these blue-green kitchen utensils are perfect for introducing some color in an unexpected place.

How should I style green cabinets?

(Image credit: George Barberis. Design: Casework)

If you are considering emulating Kate Hudson's timeless kitchen, Nina Lichtenstein recommends pairing the cabinets with neutral elements and natural materials. She states: "Combine green cabinets with white countertops, walls, and trim for a fresh, clean look. The subtle veining in the countertops can add a hint of sophistication without overwhelming the space. Use materials that enhance the natural feel of the green cabinetry, such as wood or stone. This approach reinforces the connection to nature and adds texture to the design."

Furthermore, it's important to focus on bringing natural light into the room. "Ensure the space remains light and airy by incorporating plenty of white elements. This balance prevents the green from feeling too heavy and maintains a serene atmosphere. Kate also incorporates intermittent bold, bright pops of color through kitchen accessories to add a playful and dynamic element to the design," says Lichtenstein.

Green is a new neutral, and Kate Hudson is trailblazing the way. As the look grows increasingly popular, we can't wait to see all of the bright and tranquil spaces this cabinet color creates.