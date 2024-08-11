Jenna Lyons Creates a Sense of Timeless Luxury in Her Bathroom Using This Classic Material

Icons tend to create iconic interiors, so it's no surprise that Jenna Lyons uses marble slabs in her gorgeous NYC home. The former J. Crew president and current Real Housewife of New York worked with architect Meyer Davis and Dean Fine Building to outfit the bathroom in her SoHo loft with marble walls, a marble sink, and a marble bathtub. Months after the remodel, it's still one of the best spaces we've seen this year.

Lyons's bathroom designers perfectly paired the luxe material with modern black walls with a matte finish. Brass hardware and a brass mirror add metallic brightness. Accessories like a mid-century modern lamp, yellow geode, and oil painting contribute to the eclectic, homey feel of the space. Despite all the stunning details, it's undeniable marble is the star of the show.

Design experts adore the Lyons's marble bathroom. "Jenny Lyons used Calacatta viola full slabs in her bathroom giving it a sophisticated, timeless luxury feel," San-Francisco-based interior designer Soledad Alzaga tells Livingetc. She continues, "The white color and intricate gray veining adds drama, dimension, and warmth to the space, and she paired it with warm brown wood floors for contrast and added depth. Using marble and neutral colors in a bathroom never goes out of style."

'Quiet luxury' has led 2024's interior design trends, stirring up endless discourse about what 'looks luxurious.' Though schools of thought vary, the historical use of marble in royal residences renders the material a popular favorite for creating a sense of effortless opulence. "No material embodies classic and timeless design like marble. Gracing the walls of places like the Palace of Versailles and the Taj Mahal, marble has a longstanding history in bringing opulence and richness to important spaces," says Karen Loc, Principal Designer at NYC-based studio Lore Design.

Loc continues, 'It’s no different today in Jenna Lyons’s bathroom. Her gray and white marble is the design feature that elevates her space and brings contrast to more subtle finishes like paint. Its pearly color and dramatic vein patterning exemplify the elegance of luxury design.

Marble, in general, is celebrated as a luxurious material that will never date, but the slab Jenna Lyons chose, and the design of her space take the benefits to the next level. Melissa Read, London-based Principal Designer at Studio Burntwood states: 'Decorating with marble is a timeless choice, and the blend of aged gold elements ensures a design that stands the test of time. Calacatta Viola marble, in particular, makes a bold statement with its book-matched design, enhancing the sense of elegance. Investing in such enduring finishes not only adds value to your home but also ensures the design remains stylish and relevant, future-proofing your space. The natural beauty of marble lies in its stunning appearance, and when cut from the same stone, it offers a more uniform look while retaining unique features that add charm.'

Furthermore, Lyons's space is a blueprint for how to design a timeless bathroom color scheme. 'If a client wants a bathroom that they won’t have to remodel again anytime soon, I recommend sticking to a simple color palette, primarily white, and using marble slabs or tiles,' Gaia Guidi Fillipi, the Southern-California-based Principal Designer of Gaia G Interiors, tells us. She explains, 'Marble is a classic that never goes out of style, and white gives a clean, luxurious look, as does marble with beautiful veining - whether that veining is gray, gold or black. Think of a classic and beautiful bathroom in a European hotel - chances are it’s clad in marble!'

An elegant bathroom with white and gray marble walls, similar to those in Jenna Lyons's space (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Jeremiah Brent)

To emulate Jenna Lyons's gorgeous bathroom, start with a neutral bathroom color palette. Loc advises, 'A tip for creating a timeless bathroom design is to choose a muted color palette that blends light and medium tones. This will keep the room feeling fresh and bright over time.' Then, build the design and styling from there. For a look similar to Lyons's, Loc recommends: 'intermixing contemporary and classic decorative elements in the hardware and lighting pieces keeps the room from appearing dated.'

In your own space, it's important to consider what bathroom materials and finishes might work best for your lifestyle and budget. For a more accessibly priced and easy-to-care-for alternative, Elizabeth P. Lord, a 'Best of Houzz'-awarded Colorado-based interior designer, suggests quartzite or porcelain: 'Marble can be high maintenance, so an alternative may be quartzite countertops or a porcelain tile that is meant to look like marble. Selecting hard surface material in a clean and versatile aesthetic can provide a classic look that will hold its value for years. Then accessorize with a fun wallpaper or towel color and art to personalize the space, but allow for easy modifications down the road.'

Shop the look

Even if you are not ready to install a full marble built-in bathtub in your home, it's still possible to get the look. Gray and white bathroom accessories are a great option for bringing the timeless elegance of marble into your home at an accessible price point. Our editors especially love this ceramic tray from The White Company for its modern matte finish. We picked the gorgeous soap dispenser and tissue box cover from Williams Sonoma because they turn mundane items into fabulous accessories, and because the gold hardware and marbled finish echo the brass hardware and marble walls found in Jenna Lyons's bathroom.

How do you style marble in a bathroom?

(Image credit: The Stylesmiths)

In the building phase, the number one thing to consider is what format will work best for your needs. Do you love a slab, or do you prefer small marble tiles? There are arguments for both styles. Loc says, "using large slabs or large format tiles for walls and floors will reduce the need for grout and result in an expansive design with clean lines." On the other hand, Fillipi says: "I love incorporating veined tiles in different formats, like hexagon, square, and rectangular, to keep things interesting yet cohesive. Pairing these with polished nickel fixtures and hardware, along with white cabinetry, creates a look that will truly stand the test of time."

It is also important to consider how to create cohesion between different sections of your space. "In Jenna’s bathroom, the duplication of marble in the shower and countertop provides a conscious flow of material, which can limit contrast and make a space feel larger," says Lord. In any bathroom, especially a small bathroom, using a similar material in various areas can help create this rhythm.

No matter your interior design style, the addition of marble can only improve your space. Whether you choose to recreate Jenna Lyons's design to a tee or bring a completely different feel to your home, considering how to make it look timeless will have long-term benefits. Marble is just one way to accomplish this admirable goal.