IKEA has the Most Stylish Picnic Table We've Seen for Easy Alfresco Dining (and It's on Sale Right Now)

When it comes to chic minimal design, there's no brand that does it quite like IKEA. This summer, the Swedish king of flatback furniture has offered a refreshing seasonal collection of picnicware containing a fold-out table that's compact, convenient, and colorful. It's a contemporary take on an 80s classic, complete with deck stripes and clever portability, and we think it's the perfect buy for your summer soirees.

We're big fans of anything that makes a summer picnic a bit more sophisticated, and if you'd rather not risk leg cramps by sitting cross-legged on the floor, this clever table is the answer. As one of IKEA's new outdoor furniture for 2024, we were smitten with this cute folding table set the moment we saw it.

Don't just take it from us, though. Interior designers agree, pointing out how this simple little picnic table pairs two of the bigger summer trends of recent years - a forest green color and a classic deck chair stripe. The best part? You can currently save $20 in IKEA's sale but you'll need to act fast - the table is limited edition so once it's gone, it's gone.

IKEA STRANDÖN for a stylish picnic set-up

IKEA's STRANDÖN range features a whole host of camping gear and outdoor decor that's so on-brand for the summer. From the striking colors to the clean design and efficient portability, this range will likely be a hit among the outdoors-inclined and might even encourage indoor diners to feast al fresco instead.

Of course, the picnic table is the highlight, and when it comes to outdoor dining ideas, landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni finds the table set to be an ideal companion. 'The STRANDÖN is a chic and handy option for people who enjoy picnicking and camping, or who are tight on outdoor space,' she notes. 'I love its ease of use and upkeep and the fact that it can so easily be folded up and stowed away.'

Metal is especially practical for outdoor furniture as it's so durable and easy to care for. Katherine tells us that she's a big fan of the STRANDÖN's saturated grassy green color and also notes that the striped chairs have a retro feel. Try pairing it with a white umbrella and playful melamine dishes for a lovely outdoor dining oasis.

Interior designer Revkah Gordon also finds herself drawn to IKEA's choice of colorway for the range. 'This Kelly Green is a favorite for sure,' she says. 'This cute little set could easily be popped on the lawn with some fresh cut flower stems, and colorful dishes, or used as a lemonade stand for the kiddos.'

Stripes are also one of the most timeless and versatile patterns cropping up this year, and when it comes to styling this retro pattern, Revkah suggests dressing it up with fringes and florals for a fancy look. However, if you prefer a minimalist backyard setting, you could also go more casual with a linen fabric or cheesecloth to add a rustic, cottagecore vibe and create a more romantic tablescape. And if you're truly stumped on outdoor table-setting ideas, take Revkah's advice and include table runners or placemats in white and beige for a classic vignette, or add some pink serveware and napkins for a playfully preppy finish.

The next time you're planning a brunch in the park or a beach-side sunset gathering - or if you're just looking for flexible outdoor seating in your small backyard, grab your IKEA table for the perfect finishing touch to the outdoor ambiance.

