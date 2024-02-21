IKEA Just Launched New Outdoor Furniture for 2024 — and These Designs Will Elevate Your Patio on a Budget

While it may not exactly feel like spring yet, there are signs it's on its way — even if it's just that we're seeing new outdoor furniture go into our favorite stores. With daylight savings only a few weeks away, it's time to start thinking about your plans for your outdoor spaces.

If you're in the market for some new patio furniture, scoping out the best outdoor furniture brands might be high on the agenda — but don't forget that IKEA tends to have a great, design-conscious collection for your backyard that are, maybe best of all, gentle on the wallet, too. And now we've seen this year's collection of new pieces, it seems like 2024 is no exception.

New collections of outdoor sofas, dining sets, planters and more are flooding into IKEA's stores and the much-loved Scandi brand's website, and the new products have gardening expert Tony O’Neill’s seal of approval, too. ‘IKEA continues to impress with their commitment to blending functionality with style, catering to both the avid gardener and those looking to create a serene outdoor retreat,’ he says. 'Their new collection showcases a thoughtful balance of aesthetics and practicality, offering pieces that not only enhance the beauty of any garden space but also stand up to the elements, ensuring durability.’

What's new at IKEA?

Whether you’re looking to incorporate some affordable practical tweaks into your outdoor space or just want to beautify your outdoor environment with some statement splurges, this range has something for you. Here's what you need to know about, alongside out top picks.

Outdoor furniture

(Image credit: IKEA)

When it comes to modern outdoor furniture ideas at IKEA, you're spoilt for choice. One of our favorite new products in the brand's gardening collection has to be the HELGEÖ outdoor table, which features a unique decorating rod from which you can hang your favorite hanging plants. If you’re looking to throw an outdoor party this spring, this table will allow you to hang balloons or string lights from it, to create the ultimate serene and magical oasis. This table comes in a stunning eucalyptus wood, and it's an elegant addition to any backyard.

We’re also obsessed with the reclining NÄMMARÖ chair, which combines luxury relaxation with functionality — it easily folds away after you’ve spent the day indulging in the sunshine. Priced at $70, we think it comes at an absolute steal. For a beachier, boho vibe, the modular TVARÖ chair is made of rustic-looking rattan and if you're lucky enough to have a large garden, you can join multiple units together to create a larger outdoor sofa.

Lighting

(Image credit: IKEA)

No matter what your backyard looks like (or whether you have one at all!), IKEA has come out with a product to suit your environment. Tony explains that the versatility of the collection is a definite highlight. ‘Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a cozy balcony, there seems to be something for every size and style of outdoor space,’ he says. ‘This inclusivity ensures that more people can create their own green oasis, no matter the constraints of their living situation.’

We can’t help but agree — even if you live in a cramped city apartment, you can still hang the SOLVINDEN LED string lights from your balcony, which exude a honey-like glow. Some stylish new portable table lamps suitable for use outdoors have also caught our eye. Choose from either a caged floor lamp which casts playful shadows through the decorative pattern of the shade, or a triangular modern-styled LED table lamp that helps you create a cozy vibe for your alfresco meals.

(Image credit: IKEA)

There are some more functional products new to the site, too, which are as aesthetically beautiful as they are practical. Wicker flower boxes, terracotta pots, and glazed planters like the light blue TRUMPETBUSKE are great buys to encourage you to get planting this spring, and we think the latter is perfect for your herbs or a splash of purple lavender.

Alongside these, you can also buy the tools you need to get started with your spring gardening tasks such as the ergonomic BRYTBÖNA pruning shears and the classic ÅKERBÄR watering can. (If you have a more contemporary patio space, try the SALLADSKÅL watering can instead for a touch of Scandi-style simplicity.)



Outdoor kitchen accessories

(Image credit: IKEA)

Keen chefs will be itching to fire up the barbecue at the first sign of spring sunshine, and if you're due an upgrade, there's lots to choose from at IKEA. New additions to the GRILLTIDER range include the likes of barbecue trays, serving bowls, and grilling tool sets. Summer might still be a long way off, but adding these new additions to your outdoor kitchen will help you get into the spirit of the season.

All the items across these new collections are made with the variety of our outdoor spaces in mind. While many new items cater to the social butterflies and hosts among us, others provide the perfect setting to muse and enjoy the outdoors in blissful solitude. It’s the perfect celebration of spring’s impending arrival.

