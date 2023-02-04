This IKEA hack transforms BILLY bookcases into incredible art-deco inspired built-ins

For beautiful built-in shelving, you can always rely on the IKEA BILLY bookcase. Whether you use the simple white shelves to house your books or you dare to experiment with a bespoke refurb project, it's clear why this versatile flat-pack is an IKEA favorite. If you needed a reminder of its limitless potential, look no further than this latest hack.

When it comes to built-in shelving, art deco arches are a timeless classic. Home renovator Tamara Smith (@mygrandparentschair (opens in new tab)) knew she wanted this elegant look on a budget so she put her skills to the test with an IKEA hack. With a sheet of hardboard and a lick of paint (and a little bit of DIY prowess), she transformed these BILLY units into monochrome built-ins that make a serious statement in her stylish living room. Here she explains the steps taken to carry out the project.

Tamara is always thinking of fresh ideas to update her home and creating her own built-ins had been on her bucket list for some time. 'For as long as I can remember I wanted a wall of built-in bookshelves,' she explains. 'It was a project that I'd never done before despite being a DIYer, so, of course, I wanted to try out an IKEA hack.'

A bare wall in her living room offered the perfect opportunity to do just that. Tamara started by removing the baseboard along the bottom of the wall so the shelving could sit flush. Next, to help with stability, she created a level base for the shelves to sit on using 2 x 3 lumber frames which she drilled directly into her floor.

After measuring the space she opted for three white BILLY Bookcases measuring 31.5 x 11 x 79.5 inches (opens in new tab) for her shelving (repurposing one that she already owned), as well as three height extenders (32 x 11 x 14 inches) (opens in new tab) to create a base underneath for the bookshelves to sit on.

The next step of Tamara's living room DIY project involved building the flat-packs and fixing them to the wall. We all love a BILLY, but they can sometimes feel a little flimsy. Before putting the bookcases in place, Tamara reinforced them by nailing directly into the sides and back to keep all the components in place and ensure the shelves were as sturdy as possible. She then created support braces for the sides of the built-in by screwing some timber to the edges.

If you have a BILLY, you'll know that the shelves are only supported by small pegs. So that they'd be more secure, Tamara drilled hers in. In the sections between the bookshelves she also used 2 x 3 timber that she cut to size and drilled into the shelves to keep everything extra safe and secure. With three young kids at home, it wasn't worth risking toppling shelves.

Once the foundations were all fixed into place, it was time to get started on the arches. 'One of the main challenges was the cost of materials,' Tamara explains. 'It was the height of Covid when I built these and the price of lumber skyrocketed, so I used hardboard as an inexpensive alternative to plywood or MDF.'

Using 1/8 inch tempered hardboard she got to work measuring and penciling out the shape. To get the perfect arch, she used a length of string which she anchored to the center of the arch shape and then attached to a pencil to draw the outline. Once she'd cut them out with a jigsaw, it was just a case of fixing them to the shelves.

For the finishing touches, Tamara added baseboard to the bottom of her bookcase and 1 x 3 inch primed MDF planks along the panels between each unit to add some dimension. Before decorating the bookshelves, she sealed those notorious gaps you find in IKEA furniture and caulked the seams around the timber. It's these small details that really give the shelving the built-in look.

Now, all that was left to do was paint. Tamara sanded her shelves and added two coats of primer (we recommend the Zinsser B-I-N primer (opens in new tab) for IKEA materials). For the exterior paint she used white BEHR semi-gloss enamel (opens in new tab) and for the contrasting interior of the shelves she use two coats of Sherwin-Williams paint in the shade Tricorn Black (opens in new tab).

The striking monochrome color scheme really helps the shelving pop, and the rustic decor with seagrass baskets and backward books adds just the right amount of warmth for a cozier feel. As well as creating the perfect bespoke shelving for Tamara's home, the project has boosted her confidence in her DIY skills. 'I'd never tried a built-in project before so it was a bit intimidating but I did a lot of research,' she explains. 'I'll be constructing a wall of built-in storage for my daughter's bedroom this year so I haven’t been scared off from DIY home projects...yet!'

The finished result was well worth the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making it, but as far as IKEA hacks go, this one isn't for the faint of heart....