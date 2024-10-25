Short on Space? IKEA's Soon-to-Sell-Out $20 Wall-Hung Christmas Tree is What You Need
Getting a giant tree into some people's spaces would be, well...a Christmas miracle. But that doesn't mean you have to go without — here's IKEA's solution
Is there really such a thing as 'too early' when it comes to getting ready for Christmas? While it may seem a touch over-enthusiastic, a well-decorated house is an important part of spreading the Christmas cheer. And even if you're short on space, you don't have to miss out. Last year, IKEA's genius wall-hung alternative tree went viral, selling out in record time. Well now it's back, and with a bit of a twist.
Without proper festive decor in the house, it is hard to get into the Christmas spirit. Stockings hung by the chimney with care, trimming the tree with red and green — these are the details that bring the magic to life. However, Christmas decorating ideas can be tricky when space is at a premium. As an apartment dweller myself, the thought of styling a seven-foot pine tree into my house sounds lovely, but unfortunately isn't a reality. It's no wonder the simple but stylish new alternative Christmas tree from IKEA (that retails for under $20, no less) is already selling fast.
So, if you're a lover of the festive season and have a spare bit of wall space in your living room, kitchen, or even bedroom, then this slim pine tree-shaped solution has your name on it. Here's why you need to grab one before it's gone (and a few alternatives to shop for when it inevitably does — don't say you weren't warned).
With its Swedish heritage, IKEA is known for their sleek and minimalist designs, and this new Christmas tree alternative is no exception. But the good thing about minimalist Christmas decor is you can style it up in a way that fits harmoniously with your existing decor and style.
The wall-hung Christmas tree's design is made of a simple wooden structure that stretches out into the shape of a traditional tree. It's even made of pine for that extra touch of spirit. If you're wondering how to decorate a small Christmas tree like this, wooden pegs are built into the clever design, so you can simply hang your favorite ornaments, garlands, string lights, or whatever else you please.
IKEA describes on their website that "the flexible construction is easy to pull horizontally to the desired width and fill with decorations — and to fold up and store." I will admit, the one downside to a real tree (or even a traditional faux variety) is the pack up, and this piece means there will be no mess or hassle come January 1st.
After a bit more digging, I even found it used on the IKEA website to hold little gift bags, showing how this alternative Christmas tree could also easily be styled as an advent calendar for the weeks leading up to the big day. Genius.
As someone who has lived in a tiny apartment for over five years now, I regrettably have never really considered Christmas tree alternatives for small spaces, but this piece has unlocked something deep within me. And it turns out there are plenty of options out there. If you missed IKEA's Christmas tree alternative last year, that style had a simpler shape, and although no longer available from the retailer, can be easily found on Etsy, Amazon, and other online stores.
Below, I've shared some of the other alternatives I've found in my search, for when IKEA's sleek design inevitably sells out. You're welcome, and merry Christmas.
If You Can't Get to IKEA, Try These
Price: $33.59, Was: $37.99
This style is very similar to IKEA's alternative last year, but with a bit more of a rustic charm. Made from birch wood branches and with a star built in to the design, all you have to do is wrap some fairy lights around it, and some holiday bow decor and you're done. Plus, it's currently on sale!
Price: $76.65
This small wall-hung Christmas tree may be on the pricier side, but they've done all the hard work for you. It's branches are pre-lit, pre-decorated, and finished with a big bow — all you have to do is find some wall space and hang it. Done. Measuring just 26" high and 17" wide, it's ideal for the smallest of spaces.
Price: $44.98
For the uber-minimalists out there, this wall-hung tree is made simply of string-lights. While adding ornaments may be a little trickier (unless it was something simple like a bow) the glow it gives off is truly magical, and is sure to fill even the smallest of spaces with plenty of Christmas cheer.
