Cozy movie night, anyone? The Samsung Freestyle projector is $300 cheaper right now

The nights might be getting longer and chillier, but that doesn't mean we all need to hunker down in our living rooms for the next few months. Devices like the Samsung Freestyle projector make it easy to take movie night to the backyard, and - bonus - it's $300 less at Amazon right now.

Cozy up with a blanket, some strategically placed candles (or, even better, a firepit!), and enjoy the fully-featured Freestyle. Unlike some bulkier options, the Samsung projector can rotate almost 180°, auto-levels and focuses the image, and offers 360° audio for complete immersion in whatever you're watching.

For more of our top picks, take a look at our guide to the best projectors. And, if you want a portable option, we've also ranked the best outdoor projectors.

Recent developments have made the Freestyle an even more enticing proposition, with colored sleeves in beige, green, and pink (pictured below in all their glory), meaning you can customize your projector and a battery base (opens in new tab) (sold separately or as a bundle) ridding you of trailing cables and extension leads.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Freestyle FHD Smart Portable Projector | $897.99 $597.99 (save 33%) (opens in new tab) You can save a third on the Samsung Freestyle projector at Amazon right now after the retailer slashed $300 off the smart portable home cinema projector. With an optional battery pack, switchable covers, and Alexa built-in, we love the Freestyle, and this is your chance to grab it for less.

(Image credit: Samsung)

FHD picture

The Freestyle offers a full HD image that will make movies, games, and your latest Netflix obsession look fantastic on the big screen. It's not quite as sharp as the 4K you often find on TVs these days, but it will still look great for the occasional special viewing night.

Smart home integration

The Freestyle is a rare portable projector with full smart home capabilities, with Alexa coming built-in for voice control and more. It also has the Ambient Mode found in TVs like The Frame, and the Samsung Smart TV platform is where you'll find all your favorite streaming apps.

Indoor or outdoor use

You can easily use the Samsung Freestyle projector inside or outside, with an optional battery pack and a near-180° rotation making it perfect for projecting on the wall, ceiling, or anywhere else.