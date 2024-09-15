You Won't Believe This Luxurious Bathroom by the Brownstone Boys Uses an Off-the-Shelf Vanity

Bathrooms and powder rooms are some of the most fun places to experiment with a unique design idea. Their inherent smaller size makes them the perfect little nook to try out bold materials and pops of color. A charming bathroom is a treat for the eyes and creates a moment you can feel proud of in your home.

Bathroom vanity ideas are crucial to curating a bathroom that's fun to get ready in or wind down after a long day. When the lighting compliments you perfectly, or the countertop makes you dream of Five-Star hotels, a dreamy sanctuary is created. That's exactly what the Brownstone Boys created in their recent bathroom renovation. The project is completely achievable for anyone who loves a good DIY that cuts costs while still achieving a high-end look. Looking for a trendy yet timeless idea for your next renovation project? Look no further.

(Image credit: Kyle J Caldwell)

The Brownstone Boys, Barry and Jordan, are Brooklyn-based design and restoration experts who excel at transforming a space into something that feels magical and personal. For this project, they used an off-the-self piece for the base of the floating vanity and then customized it to make it their own by templating stone to fit as the countertop. The result turns the small bathroom space into a design that feels contemporary and expensive.

Barry and Jordan say that for a design like this, balance is crucial. "The dramatic, veined marble needs to be paired with simpler, more streamlined elements to avoid overwhelming the space," says Barry. Their design pairs natural bathroom ideas that feel very grounded with moments of luxury to give the space a touch of elegance. "The goal was to create a bathroom that feels like a retreat, where each element, from the warm wood to the cool marble, contributes to a harmonious and balanced space," says Barry,

(Image credit: Kyle J Caldwell)

Touches like the scalloped wood-framed mirrors in the Brownstones Boys' space add whimsy while the marble acts as an anchoring touch of timeless beauty. "Don't be afraid to mix high-end materials with more budget-friendly solutions," says Jordan. That said, he notes that it's essential to invest in proper lighting that will highlight the mix of textures present in the wood and stone. A custom bathroom vanity idea will work best if you make sure that your individuality is expressed in the details, and keep in mind what design choice works best for your home and your budget.

Jordan and Barry's elegant bathroom upgrade is as playful as it is lavish. From the cool pink and purple tones to the warm, rich notes in the wood, I am taking notes on every detail. Jordan and Barry were inspired by the idea of merging modern sophistication with calming, organic touches for a place that "commands attention without any one element overpowering another". What more could you ask for in the perfect powder room?

Get the Brownstone Boys Look