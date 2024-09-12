Best Halloween Decorations to Buy — Try This Devilish Decor for a Hauntingly Stylish Home

It's September, which means (for the most part) we can finally start discussing Halloween free from sideways glances. For many, it's the favorite holiday for decorating your home and, at the very least, it signifies the start of many others to follow.

No matter where you turn this time of year, Halloween displays are everywhere. But, ubiquitous though they may be, sophisticated and elegant they're often not. Garish and tacky decorations aren't the kind we're concerned with. For us, spooky and stylish should go hand-in-hand.

If the thought of trudging though endless webpages or navigating the towering aisles Walmart, Target, and IKEA to source your Halloween decorating ideas gives you the fear, let us calm your nerves. We've scoured the internet to find the best Halloween decorations that make for a hauntingly chic space for maximum impact, minimum cost, and all with nothing naff in sight.

1. Walmart

Pampas Grass Wreath View at Walmart Price: $34.95 When chic Halloween decor is in question, wreaths are a staple. Whether you opt for something more thematic and on-the-nose or the simplicity of this pampas circlet, this decorative touch will give your guests a devilish welcome before they've even crossed the threshold. Taper Candle Holders View at Walmart Price: $19.88 No Halloween tablescape is complete without some candle taper holders, and the elegant simplicity of this trio will serve you through the spooky season and beyond. For a seasonally appropriate Addams family feel, let your candles drip down and leave the wax to set. Faux Rattan Skull View at Walmart Price: $6.97 This haunting skull feels a little less imposing thanks to the woven rattan effect. Place this freakish head on a manel or bookshelf for a subtle little scare, and surround with black ceramic pumpkins and a garland of fall foliage to offer some contrast. If you'd prefer to shy away from garish greens and neon orange, it's the perfect choice.

2. Target

Garland String Lights View at Target Price: $15 Halloween calls for some darkness, but this decorative garland also brings light. The black foliage encases small LEDs that cast a warm glow and eerie shadows across your walls. Drape across you fireplace mantel or along a dining table to complete your creepily curated space. Snake Candle Holder View at Target Price: $20 Don't like the chore of taking down your Halloween decorations? Well, these gold snake-themed candle holders are deserving of a year-round spot in your home. Add to your entryway credenza or use to flank your fireplace for an interior that befit for the Malfoy mansion. Raven Sculpture View at Target Price: $5 Crows have long been considered a sign of evil and death, and so they play a vital part in your Halloween decorations. Home content creator Kate Taylor (@the_ct_colonial), loves using a simple silhouette both indoors and out. "Crows and ravens give you just a touch of spook and can be integrated into almost any Halloween decor, so are very versatile," she says.

3. IKEA

HÖSTAGILLE Cushion Cover View at IKEA Price: $4.99 Cushion covers are so easy to swap out for the seasons and holidays, but they can completely transform your living room in a matter of seconds. This year, Halloween's theme is all things Beetlejuice, and this simple black and white cushion is reminiscent of the cult classic. Invest in a few of these for a touch of Tim Burton. HÖSTAGILLE Bowl With Lid View at IKEA Price: $19.99 IKEA is the master of Scandi simplicity, and the soft curves and warm tones of this hygge style pumpkin represent just that. We love how the amber glass offer a beautiful gradient of fall colors, and this bowl is the perfect place to store some sweet delights ahead of trick-or-treating. Kustfyr Throw View at IKEA Price: $19.99 To cozy up that couch we mentioned earlier, a Halloween themed throw is a must. This ghostly offering from IKEA is cute and creepy in equal measure, and the simple black and white theme (reversible, of course!) pairs perfectly with the Beetlejuice cushion cover, too.

4. Amazon

Bats Wall Decor View at Amazon Price: $6.98 Bats might be quite a conventional choice for Halloween decorations, but they're a classic. These stickers look dynamic on your walls, but we also love how they bring a door, mirror, or window to life, too. There are 120 within this packet from Amazon, so you can dot bats around your home to your heart's content. Lantern With Led Pillar Candle View at Amazon Price: $21.99 Lanterns are another classic choice, and a perfect one for a spooky porch decor idea. This simple style comes complete with an LED pillar candle to cast an eerie glow across your front door. We think they're a great addition to a disused fireplace, too, for a haunting touch. Goddess Head Planter View at Amazon Price: $21.77 This antique-style bust statue feels graveyard inspired, and yet the silhouette is so elegant. "It's one of my go-to elements for Halloween decor," says interior designer Sanda Stojakovic, owner of Stojakovic Design. "I use statues like these year-round, but they’re especially perfect for Halloween as they add a timeless, slightly eerie feel to the decor." Better still, this option from Amazon is designed to hold a potted plant, too.

5. Pottery Barn

Maple Leaf Wreath View at Pottery Barn Price: $119 This wreath is the antithesis of the pampas grass we featured earlier, but it's a no-brainer if you want some obvious Halloween-themed decor hung on your door. The black maple leaves look really realistic, but the spider web is the real cherry on top. Lit Halloween Tree View at Pottery Barn Price: $99 Witches broomsticks are far to "Salem". To bring your Halloween-themed home into the modern day, bare twiggy trees are all the rage. This pre-lit offering from Pottery Barn looks more pretty than it does scary, but it's certainly sets the tone for a terrifying landscape. Halloween Ornaments View at Pottery Barn Price: $69 Who says hanging ornaments aren't just for Christmas? Use these sweet felt numbers along your mantel or on your Halloween tree for a touch of whimsy Halloween magic. They also make a thoughtful gift in goody bags for guests or trick or treaters.

6. Crate & Barrel

Ceramic Halloween Ghost View at Crate & Barrel Price: $12.95 This ceramic little ghosty is a cult classic at one of the best home decor stores, Crate & Barrel (it sells out every year!). The little light-up guys measures up at just 4 inches but adds a tasteful touch to your coffee table, credenza, or mantelpiece. This cute little phantom certainly deserves a spot in your home. Woven Pumpkin View at Crate & Barrel Price: $39.95 Away from the gaudy neons and blisteringly bright greens, there exists a small section of Halloween decor that's neutral, natural, and so easy to integrate into any home. If you want an elevated theme this All Hallow's Eve, these woven pumpkins are a great addition to your porch steps, fireplace, or coffee table. Check Tablecloth View at Crate & Barrel Price: $199.95 A Halloween tablescape will transform your banquet into a feast fit for some freaky happenings. Whether or not you're hosting guests this year, be sure to drape your dining table in a tablecloth that nods to the spooky season. We love this simple checked option at Crate & Barrell, and it's so versatile that it works just as well for an alfresco spring soiree as it does a ghoulish Halloween buffet.

7. McGee & Co

Faux Pumpkin View at McGee & Co Price: $36 McGee & Co is always our go-to stop for stylish holiday decor, and if you prefer a more subtle take on Halloween, they set the tone just right. This muted green faux pumpkin looks so authentic. Cluster a few other colors on your porch or your entryway side table and top with some faux spider webs to up the scare factor. Ozzy Candelabra View at McGee & Co Price: $98 Halloween is all about the weird and wonderful, and this elegant, multi-armed candelabra is just that. It's twisted form looks like something from a weird fever dream, and it makes a great centerpiece for a tablescape. "Storm on the Lake" Painting View at McGee & Co Price: $42 Set a slightly uncanny feel inside your home by switching out existing artworks with spooky themes like this one. It's so easy to switch up your shelving to nod to this devilish holiday, and what's more captivating that a misty full moon?