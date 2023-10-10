I wasn't expecting to find my new sofa on Amazon - but these on-trend and on-sale couches are SO affordable
The Amazon Prime Day sale is a trove of stylish couches if you know where to look. Our editor Pip Rich has found the best - and best deals - for your home
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wading through the Amazon Prime Day sale can seem a bit like how Prince Charming must have felt, cutting down all those thorns. But like the Prince, put in some effort and you'll find the occasional (sleeping) beauty. Or just let me do the hard work for you as I've found the best deals on the most beautiful couches that took me a lot of searching.
Curved white boucle sofas are not going out of fashion any time soon. Many of the best couches and sofas we're seeing launch next year take this form, and designers continue to love curves for soft, elegant and inviting spaces. Which is why I believe this sofa to be the very best deal available on the internet right now.
Though if you don't trust me, you can shop all of the couch deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale right here.
The very best sofa deal available on the internet right now
I recently enquired about a white boucle curved sofa I'd spotted on line that didn't have a price and it was over $12,000. And you know what? It didn't look that different from this one I've just found in the Amazon Prime Day sale for $999.
Marked down from $1794, and just right for three people at 51.2"D x 96.4"W x 28.3"H this would fit into minimaluxe living room, helping to create a social space where you can take your shoes off and curl up and/or grab a cocktail glass, your favorite friends and make an elegant night of it.
Boucle is the perfect fabric for right now - it's cozy, it's tactile, it's soft. And this couch could just be the best deal in the whole of the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Buy this couch for $999, marked down 44% from $1794.
More impressive sofa deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $1163.99
Was: $1369.99
The clue's in the name - this couch looks and feels like a cloud. Its boucle fabric is a teddy boucle - a deeper pile which makes it even more wonderful to lie back on.
Price: $499.97
How about a jolt of cheerful yellow boucle instead? I have a yellow couch already - inspired by a space the designer Noa Santos decorated - paired with a light green wall. I love it.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
-
-
I'm an interiors editor and get all my planters from Amazon - the sale right now is amazing! So luxe, so affordable
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and these planters are a perfect example of how you can make your home look more luxe in an affordable way
By Pip Rich Published
-
I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive
The Amazon Prime Day sales contains an amazing wealth of luxe decor accents. Our editor Pip Rich has sifted through to find the best, so you don't have to
By Pip Rich Published
-
I'm an interiors editor and get all my planters from Amazon - the sale right now is amazing! So luxe, so affordable
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and these planters are a perfect example of how you can make your home look more luxe in an affordable way
By Pip Rich Published
-
I'm an interiors editor - these luxe decor deals are so affordable and will make your home look so expensive
The Amazon Prime Day sales contains an amazing wealth of luxe decor accents. Our editor Pip Rich has sifted through to find the best, so you don't have to
By Pip Rich Published
-
It's not too late to grab a Bose speaker for up to a third off in the Prime Day sales - here are the top bargains
We've scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day Bose deals this year, but you'd better be quick!
By Caroline Preece Published
-
I shop for a living and have found 15 luxe-looking home accents on sale to make your decor feel instantly elevated
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is still going strong, and before it ends you just have to check out these luxe home accessories
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
I shop for a living, and these 12 accent chairs are on sale and in my basket right now - they're all so welcoming and chic
From loveseats to lounge chairs, Amazon has some brilliant deals on accent chairs at the moment, and we've rounded up the best
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
If you've been thinking about buying a Ring doorbell, now's your chance - even the newest model is on sale for Prime Day!
Looking for a Prime Day Ring deal? You've come to the right place...
By Caroline Preece Published
-
'I own this and it's perfect.' Here are the best outdoor essentials I've found currently on sale in Amazon Prime Day
Our shopping editor has filtered through the noise to find the very best Amazon deals on outdoor essentials to save you money
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
'This is my style secret.' Our editor knows where to find the most elevating vases - and they're all now on sale at under $30
Amazon Prime Day is a trove of amazing vases that feel elegant and elevated, and our editor has done the hard work of digging out the 12 best for you
By Pip Rich Published