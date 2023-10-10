I wasn't expecting to find my new sofa on Amazon - but these on-trend and on-sale couches are SO affordable

The Amazon Prime Day sale is a trove of stylish couches if you know where to look. Our editor Pip Rich has found the best - and best deals - for your home

Wading through the Amazon Prime Day sale can seem a bit like how Prince Charming must have felt, cutting down all those thorns. But like the Prince, put in some effort and you'll find the occasional (sleeping) beauty. Or just let me do the hard work for you as I've found the best deals on the most beautiful couches that took me a lot of searching.

Curved white boucle sofas are not going out of fashion any time soon. Many of the best couches and sofas we're seeing launch next year take this form, and designers continue to love curves for soft, elegant and inviting spaces. Which is why I believe this sofa to be the very best deal available on the internet right now.

Though if you don't trust me, you can shop all of the couch deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale right here.

The very best sofa deal available on the internet right now

I recently enquired about a white boucle curved sofa I'd spotted on line that didn't have a price and it was over $12,000. And you know what? It didn't look that different from this one I've just found in the Amazon Prime Day sale for $999.

Marked down from $1794, and just right for three people at 51.2"D x 96.4"W x 28.3"H this would fit into minimaluxe living room, helping to create a social space where you can take your shoes off and curl up and/or grab a cocktail glass, your favorite friends and make an elegant night of it.

Boucle is the perfect fabric for right now - it's cozy, it's tactile, it's soft. And this couch could just be the best deal in the whole of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Buy this couch for $999, marked down 44% from $1794.

More impressive sofa deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

The clue's in the name - this couch looks and feels like a cloud. Its boucle fabric is a teddy boucle - a deeper pile which makes it even more wonderful to lie back on.

How about a jolt of cheerful yellow boucle instead? I have a yellow couch already - inspired by a space the designer Noa Santos decorated - paired with a light green wall. I love it.

This velvet sofa has the look of a modern classic - plump and shapely. It's smart enough for entertaining on but also slouchy enough - just - for lounging across to watch TV.

