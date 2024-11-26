Live

I've Found All the Black Friday Bedding Deals You Need to Know About Right Now — These Are the Stylish Finds the Livingetc Team Want in Their Cart

It's time to sleep easy with our selection of the best Black Friday bedding deals

Livingetc's Best Black Friday Bedding Deals:

Best Places To Shop
Best Deals
LIVE Deals

If you're in the market for some new bedding, this is your lucky week. Black Friday bedding deals are here and (whether you need new bedding or not) these deals are too good to pass up on.

While Black Friday officially kicks off this Friday, November 29, almost all retailers have started their sale events early. So, to help you navigate the chaos, this page lists only the best, most design-forward bedding that's on sale right now. The team and I will be manning this page round-the-clock, checking the bedding deals, spotlighting new deals as they land, and sharing team favorites and any celebrity- or designer-endorsed Black Friday bedding purchases we hear about along the way.

Save time and get straight to the best bedding deal sections of Livingetc's favorite bedding brands and retailers to shop, plus, find our top 10 favorite deals right now. Our live report will keep you up-to-date with all the new deals that land — that make the Livingetc cut — and keep you ahead of the game. Be sure to bookmark this page and join us on our journey unearthing the best Black Friday bedding deals — let's get cozy...

The Best Places To Shop Black Friday bedding Deals

Today's Top 10 Best Black Friday Bedding Deals

Mommesilk 22 Mm Silk 3-Piece Fitted Sheet Set (Queen)
$420 Off
Mommesilk 22 Mm Silk 3-Piece Fitted Sheet Set (Queen): was $969 now $549 at mommesilk.com

What a saving! And for pure silk, too... As our style editor, Julia Demer says "There's nothing, and I mean nothing, better than sleeping on 100% silk." With an almost unheard-of 5-star rating after 86 reviews, you get two mulberry silk pillowcases and a hard-to-find silk fitted sheet — all for less than $550 (even less if you’re buying twin or full sizes). Run, don't walk.

The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle (Queen)
$230 Off
The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle (Queen): was $657 now $427 at the-citizenry.com

This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases, all pre-washed which gives them that gently worn-in feeling that will make you want to dive into bed during the day! The featured set is in sage but it is also available in camel, currant, and indigo chambray and sand wide stripe. For $230 in savings, you can't go too far wrong...

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen)
$170 Off
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen): was $427 now $256.20 at Brooklinen

Our style editor, Julia Demer, loves Brooklinen's luxe sateen sheets and has a set on her bed right now. Their sheet bundle includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover, all currently over $100 off — hard to argue with that! Also available in Oxford stripe and other shades — though I am particularly fond of this rich green jasper hue.

Pottery Barn Sorrel Toile Shams, Set of 2 (King)
50% Off
Pottery Barn Sorrel Toile Shams, Set of 2 (King): was $130 now $64.99 at Pottery Barn US

I am completely obsessed with these shams! They are made of 100% cotton and with an envelope enclosure — and with a design like this, they will instantly elevate your bedding game.

Urban Outfitters Marshmallow Puff Cloud Shams, Set of 2 (Standard)
45% Off
Urban Outfitters Marshmallow Puff Cloud Shams, Set of 2 (Standard): was $64 now $34.99 at Urban Outfitters (US)

A complete steal — plus, Urban Outfitters is also offering an additional 40% off for Rewards Members. These best-selling shams will add some fun and dimension to your bedding set-up and are also available in white.

Parachute Organic Soft Luxe Duvet Cover (Full/Queen)
44% Off
Parachute Organic Soft Luxe Duvet Cover (Full/Queen): was $260 now $145.60 at Parachute Home

As our style editor, Julia Demer says "A contrast border always delivers high impact, especially in bedding. It gives me preppy luxury hotel vibes — something chic out East." We love it in this haze hue and what a great discount!

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases, Set of 2 (Standard)
35% Off
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases, Set of 2 (Standard): was $84 now $54.60 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth has Oprah and Kris Jenner among their fans of their bamboo viscose sheets — and if you're not ready to go big with the whole set, why not try their pillowcases first? There's no better time than while they're on sale...

Sleep Number Plush Blanket (Queen)
30% Off
Sleep Number Plush Blanket (Queen): was $99 now $69.99 at Sleep Number

Boasting an impressive 4.8/5 star rating, this Sleep Number plush blanket in dark blue is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 and oozes comfort and cozy. Bring on bedtime.

Buffy Breeze Duvet Cover (California King)
25% Off
Buffy Breeze Duvet Cover (California King): was $159 now $119.25 at buffy.co

California King is the last size available for this duvet cover — which is unsurprising, given that it has a pretty epic 4.7/5 stars after close to 5,800 reviews! Woven from TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell fibers, and with a 300 single-ply thread count, it is rated softer than cotton and will keep you cool and dry throughout the night. Sold.

Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Gingham Wool Blanket
20% Off
Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Gingham Wool Blanket: was $179 now $143.20 at Piglet In Bed

On sale in a multitude of hues, this tasseled and textured gingham wool blanket is the perfect addition to any bedding set — or chair, sofa, anywhere... It only has 2 reviews to date but they're both 5 stars!

LIVE Deals

LIVE: Latest Updates

This is me, signing off for the day — though I'm handing over to the very capable hands of Jessica, our editor-in-chief, who will be taking over the coverage direct from New York for the evening! Enjoy the deals, the advice, and the company!

I'll be back again in the morning, but before I go, I'm dropping this gem of a deal first: this Velvet Trova Pillow in Burnt Orange from Anthropologie. It's 30% off for Black Friday, making it $61.60 (from $88), and it's also available in Denim, Cocoa, Sky, Pale Mauve, Green, Sage, and Plum. And, it's dreamy. You're welcome.

Lammin Linen Sham by Sarah Sherman Samuel

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

“Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has a gorgeous collection with Lulu & Georgia that is both refined yet approachable, and this sweet textured sham has both a special price and an extra 25% off in the Black Friday Sale,” says Sarah Spiteri, our global brand director.

This Lammin Linen Sham in Goldenrod and Ivory is currently on sale at $75 with 14% off (down from $88). But, as Sarah said, for Black Friday Lulu and Georgia are offering an additional 25% off, which is applied at checkout, meaning you can have it for $56.25. Yes, please! (Also available in Black and Ivory.)

Bed Threads Cacao 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover (Full/Queen)
20% Off
Bed Threads Cacao 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover (Full/Queen): was $290 now $232 at bedthreads.com

OEKO-TEX® certified and made from 100% flax linen this duvet cover boasts a 4.8/5-star rating after 60 reviews. So although it isn't as discounted as some of the other items on our main list, its positives mean it's still worth a deal spotlight nonetheless. Plus, the more you wash it, the better it gets — that sounds good to me!

Sateen Essentials Duvet Bundle

(Image credit: Doze)

We asked interior designer, Shivani Vyas, what bedding fabric she goes for, and if there are any she avoids:

"100% combed cotton sateen bed sheets feel buttery soft and cooling on the skin. Bonus: look for sets that are wrinkle-free! I usually scout sheets with a minimum of 300-thread count (for a softer feel). I also love when my sheets also feature the OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification, too — which means the sheets are safe from harmful substances. For me, I avoid linen because it's always felt rough on my skin and I have sensitive skin!"

Vyas owns and loves the Dozed Sateen Essentials Bedding Bundle — featured above — which is currently $459, down from $629.99 (Full/Queen). The bundle includes: Sateen Zipper Duvet Cover, Snap Corners Down Alternative Duvet Insert, Easy Zip Pillow Sham(s)

Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, spotted that Cultiver is offering up to 75% off bedding, including some of their archived colorways — even more reason to check out their selection. I'm personally loving this archived Linen Duvet Cover in Dusk, which is down to $77.50 from $310 (King)! Made from 100% European Flax, it also has a 5-star rating after 16 reviews.

The Citizenry Alpaca Throw

(Image credit: The Citizenry)

On my hunt for some extra special bedding deals this Black Friday I came across this Esperanza Alpaca Throw from The Citizenry — they confirmed it is their "best price of the year" at $125. It usually retails at $189 and is woven by hand in the Peruvian Andes from 100% alpaca (each throw is said to take a week to make) and the fiber is so luxurious, it is said to have once been reserved for Incan royalty.

The shade I have selected here is Glacier, which is one of their new colors, but it's also available in Rust and Mustard. As a throw-obsessive, this one will be making its way into my cart before it sells out...

Hi! I’m Debbie, Livingetc’s managing editor, and I’m kicking off the bedding deals coverage today. As a self-proclaimed cozy connoisseur, I know the importance of making sure your bedding game is up to par — plus, I know a good bedding deal when I see one. I'm the person who sees all the pages that come from our editors and have been watching the bedding deals they've been tabling, so I have a strong sense of when quality meets great pricing.

The Black Friday sales — which start earlier and earlier each year — are already full of amazing bedding deals, and the team and I are constantly on the hunt for the most design-forward picks to share with you. Watch this space — more stylish bedding deals incoming…