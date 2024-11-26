I've Found All the Black Friday Bedding Deals You Need to Know About Right Now — These Are the Stylish Finds the Livingetc Team Want in Their Cart

Black Friday Bedding Deals (Image credit: Parachute; Brooklinen; Pottery Barn; Piglet in Bed) Livingetc's Best Black Friday Bedding Deals: Best Places To Shop

Best Deals

LIVE Deals

If you're in the market for some new bedding, this is your lucky week. Black Friday bedding deals are here and (whether you need new bedding or not) these deals are too good to pass up on.

While Black Friday officially kicks off this Friday, November 29, almost all retailers have started their sale events early. So, to help you navigate the chaos, this page lists only the best, most design-forward bedding that's on sale right now. The team and I will be manning this page round-the-clock, checking the bedding deals, spotlighting new deals as they land, and sharing team favorites and any celebrity- or designer-endorsed Black Friday bedding purchases we hear about along the way.

Save time and get straight to the best bedding deal sections of Livingetc's favorite bedding brands and retailers to shop, plus, find our top 10 favorite deals right now. Our live report will keep you up-to-date with all the new deals that land — that make the Livingetc cut — and keep you ahead of the game. Be sure to bookmark this page and join us on our journey unearthing the best Black Friday bedding deals — let's get cozy...

The Best Places To Shop Black Friday bedding Deals

Today's Top 10 Best Black Friday Bedding Deals

$420 Off Mommesilk 22 Mm Silk 3-Piece Fitted Sheet Set (Queen): was $969 now $549 at mommesilk.com What a saving! And for pure silk, too... As our style editor, Julia Demer says "There's nothing, and I mean nothing, better than sleeping on 100% silk." With an almost unheard-of 5-star rating after 86 reviews, you get two mulberry silk pillowcases and a hard-to-find silk fitted sheet — all for less than $550 (even less if you’re buying twin or full sizes). Run, don't walk.

$230 Off The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle (Queen): was $657 now $427 at the-citizenry.com This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases, all pre-washed which gives them that gently worn-in feeling that will make you want to dive into bed during the day! The featured set is in sage but it is also available in camel, currant, and indigo chambray and sand wide stripe. For $230 in savings, you can't go too far wrong...

$170 Off Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen): was $427 now $256.20 at Brooklinen Our style editor, Julia Demer, loves Brooklinen's luxe sateen sheets and has a set on her bed right now. Their sheet bundle includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover, all currently over $100 off — hard to argue with that! Also available in Oxford stripe and other shades — though I am particularly fond of this rich green jasper hue.

25% Off Buffy Breeze Duvet Cover (California King): was $159 now $119.25 at buffy.co California King is the last size available for this duvet cover — which is unsurprising, given that it has a pretty epic 4.7/5 stars after close to 5,800 reviews! Woven from TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell fibers, and with a 300 single-ply thread count, it is rated softer than cotton and will keep you cool and dry throughout the night. Sold.

Back to the top ⤴