3 New Color Pairings Designers Are Using for Elevated Rooms in 2024 - and How to Get the Look Now
From periwinkle and bright red to clay and sage, interior designer Charlotte Eustace shares the unique color pairings you need in your home
Unexpected color pairings, such as turquoise and orange-red with cream or blush, have been dominating TikTok as of late. This marks a refreshing departure from the neutral, almost sterile interiors that rose to prominence in recent years. Don’t get me wrong; I still adore the occasional monochromatic cream room, but these unorthodox combinations offer food for thought, serving as a wonderful source of inspiration for your home design journey.
Even if you aren’t necessarily ready for large color changes, you might be pleasantly surprised by the impact of smaller ones, says interior designer Charlotte Eustace. Charlotte is a color theory expert, is all across the most dynamic color trends for 2024 and has shared her unique shade combinations in a series of now-viral TikToks.
Charlotte founded her interior design company, CE Interiors, during the pandemic with the goal of “understanding how design choices uplift mood and mental well-being” - a pursuit she began in light of the ubiquitous mental health decline we experienced from lockdown restrictions. Color quickly became central to her work.
For Charlotte, “colors are powerful conveyors of emotion.” She’s always on the look-out for unexpected color pairings and innovative ways of integrating them to suit her clients’ unique tastes, and the following are some of her favorites. Scroll along for tips on how to seamlessly blend distinctive color pairings into your own home, along with some chic shopping suggestions from the best home decor stores.
3 Designer-endorsed color pairings for 2024
Teal and Terracotta
Contrasting colors are a timeless trick that interior designers constantly refer back to. In this case, rich, warm-toned terracotta is a beautiful juxtaposition to the tranquil, calm feeling of teal. Since the two shades are so different, they make maximum visual impact, but avoid clashing.
“I like to consider more than just the color in isolation,” Charlotte says. Incorporating unexpected elements creates the most compelling color moments. “Imagine the intrigue of a commonly used hue reinvented in an unexpected way, perhaps through sculptural shapes and distinctive materials. Or a unique color introduced through a more traditional piece.”
Price: $72
You don't see terracotta stemware everyday. Pair with a teal-accented tablecloth or plates for a chic dining setting.
Price: $79
These teal pots of various shades may be small, but offer significant dimension.
Price: $72
Pairing a stoneware material with a curvy design makes this sculptural vase an object of intrigue.
Price: $31.99
The teal color of this plush throw feels playful, while its mink appearance lends a sophisticated touch.
Price: $159
For those willing to embrace a greater amount of color, these luxe velvet curtains are fantastic entry point. Their rich material helps to reduce sound and darken your space, making them ideal for a bedroom.
Clay and sage
Pairing earth tones with other earth tones is a match made in heaven. Though, one of the more popular naturalistic pairings is clay and sage - for good reason. Sage green is so subtle that it is often considered a neutral, allowing it to enhance the comparatively richer tone of clay.
“I personally love muted colors, anything that looks like it could be pulled from the earth, or evoke a nostalgic 70s aesthetic,” says Eustace. She recommends integrating unexpected colors with different textures and materials.
Price: $119
Green marble makes for a naturalistic, but highly elevated, accent.
On sale now
Price: $260
Was: $366
This clay red rug brings forth a mid-century flair with its three dimensional texture.
Price: $2.24 per square foot
Featuring bird and floral nature motifs, this sage green wallpaper is absolutely stunning. It would look particularly lovely in a bathroom, perhaps complimented by clay colored towels.
Price: $159
This sconce is a perfect pop of color for any modern room. Made of clay, organic minerals, and plaster, it feels uncontrived and chic.
Price: $39.99
Arched mirrors serve as wonderful accents. This one’s dot-and-dash frame lends a compelling texture without overpowering the space.
On sale now
Price: $120.24
Was: $129.99
Unique variations in this modern ceramic stoneware exude artisanal charm. Boasting eight plates and bowls for $120, this is one of the best deals we’ve come across in some time.
Periwinkle and bright red
Periwinkle with bright red is one of those pairings that's so out-there, it actually works. The brightness of bright red amplifies the soft, sweet appeal of periwinkle, creating a uniquely bold statement. It's a tastefully modern twist on Americana sensibilities.
Of course, Eustace’s clients embrace color to varying degrees. “some clients love a lot of color, so we bring it in through paint or bigger pieces, while others prefer subtle flashes. If you're dipping your toes into home color experiments, start small with easily changeable items like pillows and throws.”
Price: $34.99
With its leather body and sleek, elongated silhouette, this lamp feels effortlessly chic.
On sale now
Price: $89.99
Was: $149
Bring on the drama with this modern end table from Wayfair. Pair with a sculptural vase for heightened interest.
Price: $49
Gradually integrate pops of color with items that don't require much long-term comittment, like this eye-catching throw blanket.
Price: $10.99
This pillow cover is rated one of H&M Home’s best pieces for its plush texture and outstanding quality. Being a pillow cover, this is a great option for those who favor frequent décor changes.
Price: $130
Featuring twelve pillar candles and cylinders of various sizes, this periwinkle set is a one-way ticket to your dream candlescape.
In need of additional design inspiration? Shop our expressive elegance edit, featuring distinctive pieces guaranteed to elevate your home the embody this new design trend.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
There's a Viral Piece of Decor That is Making Christmas Trees So Much More Magical - and It's Only $40
Turns out, a Christmas train that circles the base of your tree walked so this fabulous option could run - the flying train is going viral and is only $40
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
'It Makes Your Entire Space Feel Curated' - Designer Tricks to Decorate For the Holidays and Still Look Chic
Award-winning designer Dan Mazzarini shares his thoughts on the holiday neutrals trend and divulged some best practices for those looking to try their hand
By Brigid Kennedy Published