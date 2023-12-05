3 New Color Pairings Designers Are Using for Elevated Rooms in 2024 - and How to Get the Look Now

Unexpected color pairings, such as turquoise and orange-red with cream or blush, have been dominating TikTok as of late. This marks a refreshing departure from the neutral, almost sterile interiors that rose to prominence in recent years. Don’t get me wrong; I still adore the occasional monochromatic cream room, but these unorthodox combinations offer food for thought, serving as a wonderful source of inspiration for your home design journey.

Even if you aren’t necessarily ready for large color changes, you might be pleasantly surprised by the impact of smaller ones, says interior designer Charlotte Eustace. Charlotte is a color theory expert, is all across the most dynamic color trends for 2024 and has shared her unique shade combinations in a series of now-viral TikToks.

Charlotte founded her interior design company, CE Interiors, during the pandemic with the goal of “understanding how design choices uplift mood and mental well-being” - a pursuit she began in light of the ubiquitous mental health decline we experienced from lockdown restrictions. Color quickly became central to her work.

For Charlotte, “colors are powerful conveyors of emotion.” She’s always on the look-out for unexpected color pairings and innovative ways of integrating them to suit her clients’ unique tastes, and the following are some of her favorites. Scroll along for tips on how to seamlessly blend distinctive color pairings into your own home, along with some chic shopping suggestions from the best home decor stores.

3 Designer-endorsed color pairings for 2024

Teal and Terracotta



(Image credit: Charlotte Eustace of CE Interiors)

Contrasting colors are a timeless trick that interior designers constantly refer back to. In this case, rich, warm-toned terracotta is a beautiful juxtaposition to the tranquil, calm feeling of teal. Since the two shades are so different, they make maximum visual impact, but avoid clashing.

“I like to consider more than just the color in isolation,” Charlotte says. Incorporating unexpected elements creates the most compelling color moments. “Imagine the intrigue of a commonly used hue reinvented in an unexpected way, perhaps through sculptural shapes and distinctive materials. Or a unique color introduced through a more traditional piece.”

Clay and sage

(Image credit: Original BTC (Portrait Communications))

Pairing earth tones with other earth tones is a match made in heaven. Though, one of the more popular naturalistic pairings is clay and sage - for good reason. Sage green is so subtle that it is often considered a neutral, allowing it to enhance the comparatively richer tone of clay.

“I personally love muted colors, anything that looks like it could be pulled from the earth, or evoke a nostalgic 70s aesthetic,” says Eustace. She recommends integrating unexpected colors with different textures and materials.

Periwinkle and bright red

(Image credit: Layered (Portrait Communications))

Periwinkle with bright red is one of those pairings that's so out-there, it actually works. The brightness of bright red amplifies the soft, sweet appeal of periwinkle, creating a uniquely bold statement. It's a tastefully modern twist on Americana sensibilities.

Of course, Eustace’s clients embrace color to varying degrees. “some clients love a lot of color, so we bring it in through paint or bigger pieces, while others prefer subtle flashes. If you're dipping your toes into home color experiments, start small with easily changeable items like pillows and throws.”

In need of additional design inspiration? Shop our expressive elegance edit, featuring distinctive pieces guaranteed to elevate your home the embody this new design trend.