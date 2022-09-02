Mirror trends – the 7 styles to choose for a design-forward home

When it comes to mirror trends, interior designers are looking to go above and beyond the basics, changing it up from a piece of decor that provides mere function into a statement piece of art in its own right. From feature frames to unique colored glass mirrors, from antique-style pieces to modern and unsymmetrical shapes, there are an abundance of beautiful styles out there, and each one can bring something new and interesting to your interiors.

Mirrors are a quick and easy addition to any room, reflecting light in a clever way to create the illusion of more space, adding interest to a wall, and providing a functional purpose. We've talked to the designers to find out what the latest interior design trends are when it comes to choosing a mirror, to make sure your space is on the money for 2023.

Oonagh Turner Content editor Oonagh is a homes and interiors editor and writer, with a role in compiling trends reports across a range of interiors styles and stories. With a focus on decorative accessories, Oonagh has used her list of contacts to find out the latest looks in mirrors.

What are the latest in mirror trends?

We've identified the coolest mirror trends of the moment. Think asymmetric shapes, new colors to add a tasteful pop to any room, and waved edge frames. For the latest mirror trends, scroll down for our mirror trend compilation.

1. Waved edge frames

(Image credit: Pablo Enriquez. Design: Tiffany Howell, Night Palm)

Curves are big at the moment. From curved sofas to softer, curved edges on kitchen countertops, and expanding that to the much-loved wave look that we're seeing in interiors, the curve is certainly having its moment in the spotlight and the mirror is not escaping the curve phenomenon. We love this look by Night Palm (opens in new tab), in Tiffany Howell's Miami condo, designed for Jena Covella, founder of jewellery brand, Agent Nateur.

The sandy creams and neutral scheme means that the room relies on texture and movement to create a mood, rather than pops of color, and the mirror makes a great contribution to this. The waves of the mirror create a slight 1980s Miami party pad look, appeals to the wider trend for interior throwbacks to the mid-late 20th century, and mimics the waves of the sea, which can be seen just outside from the balcony. Leaning the full-length mirror against the wall gives it a casual elegance that is understated yet chic all at once.

2. Backlit mirrors

(Image credit: Bartłomiej Senkowski. Design: Blackhaus Architects)

For a slightly space-age feel, and something more contemporary, consider illuminating the ring around your mirror, creating a halo affect, as seen in this bathroom of an apartment in Poland by Blackhaus Architects (opens in new tab).

'This bathroom mirror idea was specially designed by me for this particular bathroom,' explains Karol Cieplinski of the Architects firm. 'The space is divided into two parts - emphasizing the settings of large-format tiles, and illumination brings the whole together. The mirror is both practical and aesthetic,' she explains.

Backlit mirrors are proving popular in the bathroom because of the soft glow cast on your face when you're going through your daily routine. In terms of ordinary light bulbs, LED-backlit mirrors are energy efficient in comparison to the main source of lighting too, maybe another factor in why they are trending.

3. Vintage and antiqued styles

(Image credit: Rupert Bevan)

Antique mirrors have long been a popular mirror trend, and the look is still going strong as we look to bring a vintage feel to our homes and give it a bit of retro charm.

This piece by furniture designer, Rupert Bevan (opens in new tab) is the Lucian Mirror and has a distinct mid-century feel with a wooden frame and green glass border. 'The Lucian Mirror with its fumed oak frame and delicate green border is made with the finest materials,' explains Rupert.

'The green cathedral glass borders a lightly antiqued mirror glass central panel. Handcrafted in our Shropshire workshop, both the colored cathedral glass border and antiqued mirror glass center as well as fumed oak frame showcase the character and artisan quality that clients are looking for,' explains Rupert.

When decorating with antiqued mirrors, consider where you use them carefully. They're less ideal for functional spaces like bathrooms, but great for bringing character as a decor piece.

4. Colored glass mirrors

(Image credit: Giovanni Botticelli)

Colored glass mirrors are having their moment in the spotlight, adding more interest to typical glass reflective material with stained glass that adds a touch of Art Deco flair.

'We are seeing a strong trend towards hand blown and colored glass for mirrors which retain character,' says Rupert Bevan (opens in new tab). 'Colored glass is gaining popularity as clients seem to move away from off-white and embrace color again. It can be more decorative and add a clean light to a room, and it has more intrinsic value than normal mirror glass.”

Colored glass is typically hand blown, this limits the size. Colour pigment is added to glass at the melting stage when the glass is being made. The colored glass is then silvered to create a colored mirror.

So what color trends are we seeing in mirrors right now? 'Popular colors for colored glass that I'm seeing at the moment are pink and green,' adds Rupert.

5. Artistic frames

(Image credit: Pablo Enriquez. Design: Tiffany Howell, Night Palm)

Just how you would frame a piece of art, use your mirror in the same way and create a statement out of something that is often overlooked. In this example, by Tiffany Howell of Night Palm (opens in new tab), an intricate frame, designed to look like two feathers coming together is the real piece of artwork, and contributes character to the neutral color scheme.

6. Asymmetric shapes

(Image credit: Derek Shapton. Design: Barbara Vokac Taylor)

In all aspects of the home, as well as the mirror shapes, we're embracing irregular shapes, uneven and asymmetric forms. 'Asymmetrical mirrors are on the rise and have quickly become the latest must-have home accessory,' says Jen and Mar of Interior Fox (opens in new tab).

'We're seeing this move towards organic-shaped homewares as people look to bring a sense of calm in the home.'

In this bathroom, designed by Barbara Vokac Taylor (opens in new tab), this organic modern style has been embraced. 'A rectangular mirror just felt too stiff,' says Barbara. 'The sculptural shape adds a subtle and elegant energy to the space,' she adds.

7. Architectural mirrors

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Ries Hayes, 1stDibs 50)

Finally, mirror trends are about thinking outside the box, with mirror panelling on a wall, stretching floor to ceiling, or in this example by Ries Hayes Interiors (opens in new tab), across the chimney breast, making a real statement in the living room and an interesting modern fireplace idea.

Mirrors that use floor-to-ceiling length can really create an illusion of space, reflect light in a flattering way that helps to elevate your scheme, and add a bit of drama to an otherwise dull room. Think about how it frames the architectural elements of a room, like a chimney breast or fireplace.

Where should I hang a mirror in the home?

Hanging a mirror is an art form. Strategically placing mirrors where the light naturally falls is one of the oldest but best interior tricks in the book. It enhances the natural light and makes the room appear much larger and brighter.

'A carefully placed mirror that is opposite a window will echo the natural light and greenery into a smaller room, helping to bring the outdoors in,' advise Jen and Mar.

Another way to hang your mirrors is to group them together. 'Grouping mirrors together creates a feeling of more space and allows the light to bounce around the room. Using mirrors that vary in size will elevate the scheme and create a point of interest in the room.' This technique works especially well on large open walls like the living room, a narrow hallway or over a table.

Finally, when hanging the mirror, proportions are key. Allow enough distance between the ceiling and furniture and if grouping, there should be equal space between each mirror.