Jennifer Aniston's Wood-Soaked Home Bar Uses a Dark Palette and Gold Accents to Create Timeless Sophistication — And You Can Too

The holidays are for hosting, and what better way to be the host with the most than to serve your guests from your own home bar? To no one's surprise, actress Jennifer Aniston has an effortlessly sophisticated home bar in her zen Japandi-style home, and it's as sophisticated and elegant as they come.

What makes this space ooze style is the way it seamlessly marries both timelessness and comfort with a dark color palette, rich wood finishes, and glamorous mood lighting. Jennifer's interior designer, Stephen Shadley, added in an Instagram post sharing the space that "We literally carved the bar into a wall at Jen's and designed the light fixture using found industrial glass." Though this approach is certainly more custom than most people can swing, there are other more attainable ways to steal the look.

So, if you're looking for sophisticated home bar ideas ahead of the holidays, we've broken down the design elements that make Jennifer's space so special — as well as piece to shop to recreate the look in your own home.

A post shared by Stephen Shadley (@stephenshadley) A photo posted by on

If you're not already familiar with Stephen Shadley, the Southern Californian-based designer has an extensive portfolio of high-profile stars including Diane Keaton and Ryan Murphy (to name a few). He's considered a master of all things mid-century modern and classical elegance, with most of his designs emulating the same level of drama and cinematic narrative of his clientele's own work.

For Jennifer Aniston's home bar, he's tapped into the wood-drenching aesthetic that is starting to re-emerge as a trend for those looking to infuse their space with old-world charm, a touch of warmth, or to merge their interiors with the outside world. Dark wood creates a chic base for visual contrast as well. For example, in Jenifer's space, there are light-colored stools, rugs, and a sofa to balance the richness of the dark walls and bar top. The result is a space that oozes refined luxury.

To brighten up the dark wood, Stephen's embraced another trend I've fallen fully in love with this year: the restaurant lighting trend. This one holds that bold restaurant-inspired lighting should also be used within the comforts of our homes and Stephen and I agree. Statement pendant lighting ideas add the perfect touch of eye-catching ambiance. Case in point: the way Jennifer's home bar pairs a prominent pendant next to a memorizing mirror for some moody modernism fun.

Whether you will be enjoying an alcohol-free aperitif or a boozy beverage, it is always more fun to craft your concoction in a space that oozes style. You may already know the practicalities of how to set up a home bar, but if you're looking for styling advice, I've shared the things to shop to imitate Jennifer Aniston's home bar, below.

12% Off Lark Manor™ Elbridge Bar Cabinet View at Wayfair Price: $679.99, Was: $770 Size: 42"H x 56"W x 18"D This stunning bar cabinet from Wayfair is made from solid birch wood with a coffee brown and white finish. The sleek stone countertop adds a touch of modern flair, while the foot rail ensures your guests stay comfortable. It also comes with three exterior shelves and a 13-bottle wine rack — perfect for storing all of your best barware. Dark wood will be a hit this season, and this cabinet will help create that magical moment of refined elegance. Upholstered Counter Height Bar Stools View at Walmart Price: $130.29/set of 2 Color: Gold/Creamy White Jen's white bar stools may be simple, but they're equally chic and even captivating. I spotted this set from Walmart that matches her vibe perfectly. Plus, they have a back so you can provide your home bar guests with even more comfort. The seats are upholstered in velvet (a texture that screams cozy luxury), while the metallic hardware provides that edgy contrast. Best of both worlds! 23% Off Rectangle Kitchen Island Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $316.99, Was: $409.99 Size: 39" Talk about a restaurant lighting trend! This oversized pendant chandelier from Wayfair comes with an adjustable hanging chain (up to 69 inches), so you can fit the look into whatever space you are working with. Textured glass is a trend we are expecting to see taking over interiors in the upcoming year, and is the stylish way to instantly create dimmed mood lighting.

Complete the Whole Look

The festive haze between Christmas and New Year's Eve is the perfect time to toast a sparkling seasonal spritz or a soothing cinnamon hot chocolate. With gatherings and merriment in abundance, you are going to need a chic space to raise a glass in. Your home bar deserves to serve both spirits and style. Now is the time to craft the cocktail corner or basement bar of your dreams.