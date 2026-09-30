Designers Are Turning to Enclosed Staircases That Feel Closer to Sculpture — And These 7 Ideas Are Some of Our Favorites

We've seen something of a shift in staircase design recently: open-concept options are being replaced with enclosed staircases. Perhaps it speaks to a wider trend away from open-plan towards separate, defined spaces — but either way, we're noticing designers and architects increasingly embracing solid, sculptural forms.

There’s more to this trend than good looks, too. An enclosed staircase can subtly divide an open layout, soften noise traveling between floors and hide away the less glamorous practicalities of stairs and storage. But where this approach really comes into its own is in the opportunity it creates for beautiful materials and expressive forms: think colorful stained timber, tactile microcement or softly curved walls that catch the light and transform the stairwell into something closer to sculpture.

As the below ideas show, it's always worth thinking outside the box. So if you’re looking for staircase ideas, let these designs — from sweeping curves to unexpected material pairings — show that sometimes, closing things in can make a space feel so much more open.

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1. Spiral out

An enclosed staircase with creamy curved walls by Studio Tashima. (Image credit: Anna Batchelor. Design: Studio Tashima)

This staircase linking upper and lower ground floors in a project by London’s Studio Tashima is as much an art piece as it is a functional means of circulation. "The stair was conceived as a singular, softly sculptural white form, set in deliberate dialogue with the sharp geometry of the triangular oak-and-glass window that punctures the interior and draws the garden into the space," says the studio’s founder, Charles Tashima.

2. Artful approach

LOBB Studio created a red microcement staircase in this open-plan space. (Image credit: Ari Puigdomènech. Design: LOBB Studio)

In a house all about materiality, the staircase stands out in this scheme by Barcelona-based Lobb Studio. "Conceived as a central element that articulates spaces and circulation, its presence transcends function to become an aesthetic experience," say co-founders Roger Bosch Ferrer and Josep Olm Serra. "Clad in bright red microcement, it evokes the chromatic universe of Joan Miró, a close friend of Josep Lluís Sert, establishing a subtle dialogue between architecture and art."

3. Two tone

A wooden staircase part-stained in black by Studio Hinton. (Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design: Studio Hinton)

Staining part of the wood that makes up this sculptural staircase is a fun take on a natural wood finish by Zurich's Studio Hinton. "By contrasting the natural oak treads with the dark-stained oak, we were able to emphasize its fluid and ribbon-like form and to create a stronger sense of depth, all while highlighting the beauty and the texture of the timber itself," says founder Sandra Hinton.

4. Fine form

Hauvette & Madani added a graphic patterned carpet to this curved staircase. (Image credit: Matthew Avignone. Design: Hauvette & Madani)

"For us, the balustrade was never intended to be a purely functional element," says Samantha Hauvette, co-founder of Parisian interior design studio Hauvette & Madani, of this project. "The staircase and balustrade were executed in staff, a traditional molded plaster material that offered an exceptional degree of plasticity with a sense of softness and permanence."

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5. Not-so-heavy metal

Milan's LC Atelier opted for a burnished brass finish for this enclosed staircase. (Image credit: Depasquale and Maffini. Design: LC Atelier)

A metal staircase appears to float in this project by Milan's LC Atelier. "Our intent was to respect the original structure of the building, enhancing its historical features while introducing a fresh and colorful atmosphere," says founder Lucrezia Calvi. "The staircase, designed by us, is made of burnished brass and connects the living area to the bedrooms."

6. True blue

Timber stained a bright blue makes this design by Foils take center stage. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Foils)

Remodeling this home's internal structure gave London architecture studio Foils licence to experiment with the staircase. Made from birch-faced plywood by a carpentry team, the studio opted to install it. "Each section of the stair was assembled at ground floor level and then lifted into place using a small internal telehandler," says director Ned Scott. "The stair was finished with a tinted wood stain by Osmo."

7. Ahead of the curve

Martin Massé introduced a curved wall to this staircase that doubles as a colorful accent. (Image credit: Yannick Labrousse. Design: Martin Massé)

The curved diving wall between the living area and staircase in this project by Paris architect and designer Martin Massé is at once both a clever disguise and a standout feature. "The staircase is concealed behind a curved panel that serves as a handrail," Martin says. "The curves, inspired by [French cabinetmaker and decorator] Eugène Printz, set the tone. The space is imbued with the art deco spirit and modernist influences of the venue."

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