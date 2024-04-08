We Asked Interior Designers: What's the Most Comfortable Furniture You Own? These Are Their Recommendations

Comfort and style don't always go hand in hand, and sometimes what can look like a comfortable piece of furniture can be less-than-cozy when you actually come to use it. One of the best ways to navigate this is to look at recommendations, whether that's reviews or word of mouth.

When we asked interior designers what their most comfortable piece of furniture was in their own homes, they all told us about their couches, carefully sourced for both style and functionality.

These 6 designers have managed to source sofas that bridge the gap, calling to the latest interior design trends while delivering on comfort. These are their recommendations, and advice on what to look for in comfortable decor.

1. Joshua Smith's sofa

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Joshua Smith)

For interior designer Joshua Smith. homenature is a brand that knows what they're doing when it comes to living room sofas. 'I’m not sure what the secret is with their sofas, but homenature makes the most gorgeous and stylish yet super comfortable sofas without having to compromise,' says Joshua.

'When my husband and I bought our first home together, we knew we needed a homenature sofa because I had been using them for years in clients' homes. When it came time to sell that house, the buyers wanted the sofa as well, that's how good it is!

'Moving into our next house, we repurchased in a different style, only for the next buyer to want that included in the deal too! It truly captivates the hearts of those who lay eyes–and themselves–upon it.

'Homenature is one of the few that can pull off the tailored, taught look but be unbelievably comfortable. I also love their customization options. A sofa is a place to splurge; it's important to know who made it, how it was made, and be knowledgeable about the sustainability practices of the brand. Homenature passes with flying colors.'

2. Shelagh Conway's sofa

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

'I have always been a huge fan of Pottery Barn and specifically their sofas,' says Shelagh Conway, principal and founder of Triple Heart Design. 'Made with quality materials and by adding the down-wrapped option, I haven’t found anything more comfortable.'

'So comfortable in fact, that my adult children fight over my sofa and always ask when I’m going to get a new one! I’m on my third sofa from Pottery Barn over the span of 24 plus years, and the old ones are at my kids’ homes. They really last a long time and are so darn comfortable.'

3. Nina Magon's sofa

(Image credit: Edra)

When it comes to sourcing the most comfortable furniture, Nina Magon's favorite pick is undoubtedly the Standard Sofa by Francesco Binfaré for edra, equipped with the Smart Pillow feature. This innovative sofa trend allows for maximum comfort in any position, making it the ultimate choice for a relaxing space.

'The key highlight of this sofa is its adaptability - backrests and armrests can be easily shaped to fit your preferences with a simple movement of the hand,' says Nina.

'Whether you prefer a low, high, or oblique position, this sofa effortlessly conforms to your desires. Plus, the deeper seats provide a level of informal well-being that is truly unmatched. Standard, the result of years of technological research, offers full freedom to customize compositions according to your needs, whether it's a linear arrangement, a corner setup, or a free-standing configuration.

'With its unparalleled comfort and versatility, this sofa is my top pick for creating a cozy and inviting living space.'

4. Todd Raymond's sofa

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Todd Raymond)

Todd Raymond's SoHo apartment is a treasure trove of vintage finds, and to complement the look, Todd went with the Philippe Hurel's Yumi Sofa for a cozy living room.

'This sofa is so snug — the sides and back make it feel like the sofa is hugging you. This is where my husband and I have coffee every morning — such a comfortable way to start each day,' says Todd.

5. Justin Charette's sofa

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Justin Charette)

Justin Charette's sofa from Bassam Fellows is the most comfortable piece of living room furniture he owns, the designer tells us.

'When looking for comfortable furniture I like to hit on three different things; fabric, scale, and versatility. The leather is buttery soft and cozy. The scale is not too deep and the square bolster pillow provides the perfect neck support when taking a nap on the sofa,' says Justin.

'The sofa is versatile and can be configured in many ways, for example you can move the central ottoman piece out to provide another chaise portion if needed.'

6. Kathy Kuo's sofa

(Image credit: Kathy Kuo Home)

'I honestly don't have any pieces in my home that aren't super-comfortable, but if I had to choose, I'd have to say that my green velvet Madeline sofa from my very own Kathy Kuo Home assortment , which I have in my living room,' says Kathy Kuo .

'This sofa is the epitome of style and comfort blending together in the most beautiful way. I love the fact that the sage green color is endlessly versatile so that I can mix and match with my favorite comfy throw pillows and cashmere blankets, and the velvet upholstery is equal parts luxury and glamour, and oh-so-soft comfort,' says Kathy.

