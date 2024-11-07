We Think "Cabinet Hats" Could be the Simple Solution to Making Your Storage Actually Stylish

Right now, I am picturing the awkward pocket of space between my kitchen cabinets and the ceiling, that weird gap between my bedroom closet and the ceiling, and the space above my bookshelves in the living room that feels just a bit too empty. How do you make use of these odd spaces? While I am constantly tempted to shove a box of unused bed linens, or extra appliances in these awkward voids, storing things out in the open can create quite the eyesore. So what should go there? A cupboard hat, of course.

Recently, I stumbled upon the interior design trend that is a whimsical, yet chic solution to cover that dead space. The cabinet hat is a simple triangularly-shaped trim installed to sit atop any cabinet, cupboard, closet, or creative space. Their purpose? To provide a moment of style and playfulness to the most mundane spots of the home.

In a well-designed home, no detail goes unnoticed. Instead of wondering how to hide dead space or empty gaps in your home, why not dress your cupboards and cabinets with funky architectural details that will draw attention to them for all the right reasons. Here is everything you need to know about the trend.

What are Cabinet Hats?

In architecture, this design element is commonly referred to as a pediment, and is generally used more often on the exteriors of homes and buildings. "A cabinet hat is a small pitched roof that has been used for centuries in architecture and design," explains interior and print designer, as well as content creator at A Modest Semi, Daniel Matthews. However, today it is taking a playful turn into the world of interiors.

These hard-to-reach spaces with little use are most common above shelving in the kitchen and bedrooms, but the look can be utilized anywhere. "The cabinet hat I love especially is the one in our bedroom," says Daniel, who adds that there was a void of space above the closet, which could have had two storage baskets to increase storage space, "But we decided to pop a hat up there to make it an eye-catching feature of the closet instead. It's the same color as the walls and woodwork but adds subtle interest and dimension."

Adding design features like the cabinet hat to closets and wardrobes is an instant trick to make bedroom storage look more expensive. When space is at a premium and you need all the storage can get, you may have to settle on storage units that prioritize function over form. But that does not mean you can throw a little hat on them to add a moment of unexpected fun.

Recreate the Cabinet Hat Above

How to Style a Cabinet Hat

Like with fashion, you can choose how to incorporate this accessory in any way that reflects your personality and interior style most genuinely. You can choose to color drench or double-drench with paint to harmoniously blend a cabinet hat in with both the furniture it is attached to and the room itself.

"My favorite way to incorporate a hat is to color drench the same as the cabinet, this could be tonal to the room, or the same color as the room, or a totally contrasting color," says Daniel. "Just have fun with it! You want to make it all look like one piece of furniture."

In the kitchen, a hat would look perfect above a pantry door or shelving unit subtly painted in a kitchen cabinet color that will never go out of style. Or if you want to experiment with a more out-of-the-box way to add cabinet hats in your home, Daniel suggests adding a hat above your mounted TV or a picture frame (as picture in his living room design above).

When designing a cabinet hat within a space, it is all about playing into the quirky and unexpected aesthetic that this design detail brings to a room. Interior designer Laura Stephens, founder of Laura Stephens Interior Design, says "Generally if we are taking the time to make a cabinet hat, I want to make them pop within a room. One of my favorite ways to do this is to paint it in a gloss color which really stands out from the walls."

Once you have added the perfect hat, you can spice up your shelving with all the fun dressings to match. Bring on the cozy interior fun this fall season!