10 of the best black paint shades and ideas as chosen by designers

Decided it's time to join the dark side? Black is enigmatic, stylish, and timeless agreed, but choosing the best black paint can be a bit of a minefield with so much choice out there. You've made the bold decision to embrace the trend for dark interiors but what undertones do you go for? What finish? Where should you be using this dramatic hue?

Luckily, we've asked the experts and pulled together a guide to black paint so you know exactly what shade to look out for and where best in your home to use it. Black paint ideas may seem slightly unconventional but it's a color that has a lot of give – it can make any home, no matter its square footage seem chic and elevated.

Black paint can help create focal points too, provide contrast to lighter tones and even reduce the need for wall accessories or art. As Sara Cukerbaum, principal of SLIC Design says 'Painting your home black is a bold move that will make you stand out amongst your neighbors, but it’s a risk that will be well-rewarded...'

1. Use it to emphasis height

(Image credit: Caroline Brackett/Dustin Peck Photography)

Don't fall for the myth that dark colors will make your room seem like a cave. Darker hues can make a room feel cozy and personable. This color can be used to make a small living room feel bigger, as seen in this space; it can also change the shape of an interior.

The color can be used to emphasize space, especially its height. This is because of this paint's OTT nature that creates intrigue and makes you want to look at it in great detail. If you have a double or triple height space, there's no better color than black to experiment with. If you paint your walls, baseboards, and ceilings the same black color, the eyes do not perceive the borders anymore and the entire length of the room seems like one large volume.

If an entire black wall seems too daunting for you, then consider painting only the ceiling. This too will encourage the eyes to travel upwards, to notice the height of the room. You could hang a long, cascading chandelier as seen in the image above, to further accentuate the height of the room.

2. Transform the look of the exteriors

(Image credit: SLIC Design/ Andrea Calo)

Black may sound like a bold hue to use on the outside of your home, but it's such a huge color trend right now – we can't seem to be able to scroll through Instagram without seeing a gorgeously chic example.

So get experimental with your choice of exterior paint. Easy to admire but a bold move to make, a black exterior can set a home apart from all others in a neighborhood. If you're planning on going fully black from the outside, you could consider adding a row of plants right in front of it, to add a dose of freshness and color to your home.

'Black exterior paint works great in modern and traditional architecture. Black paint on a classic Victorian home can add some edge to the home’s ornate lines. In modern architecture, it allows the other design features and surroundings to take center stage.' says Sarah.

'I used Benjamin Moore Onyx on this modern new build in South Austin that featured a reverse board and batt. It's dark and moody and lets the surroundings and glass expanse pop. In modern settings, pairing the black exterior with a glass front door is the way to go. In a more traditional setting, combining the black exterior with a wood door or pop of color can create something softer and more relatable.'

3. Create an accent wall in a neutral space

(Image credit: Urbanology Designs/Convey Studios)

A true black shade is as bold as it gets. This color is devoid of any other pigments and is a flat true color that can work well in small doses. If you're feeling adventurous but are still slightly unsure, a true black feature wall is just the thing for you.

Before painting a wall black, keep a few things in mind. The first thing is to think about the lighting. Choose a room that has good natural lighting so that the room doesn’t end up feeling dreary. The other important consideration is the furniture you want in the room. If the room already has a lot of dark-colored pieces, you may want to swap them for more neutral, lighter ones.

Also, consider light-toned linens in the room that will keep everything from looking too heavy. Try to color match some of the pieces in the room to create a coordinated look, and leave the rest of the elements soft and neutral. In this living room, the statement lights and chairs share the colors of the wall while the light oak flooring keeps things balanced.

'Black as accented color makes feature walls bold and sophisticated. I particularly like the Benjamine Moore Black Jack,' avers interior designer Iman Lalji.

4. Take a black paint over every wall

(Image credit: SANAYI313)

If you're going for drama, there's no better choice than black paint. An entire room finished in this hue can look sensational. Take it on all four walls and even the skirting. Contrary to popular belief, black doesn't make a place seem closed. The color has a quality of infinity, which means it makes a person less aware of a room's proportions and can create a sense of endlessness.

'We used a custom black paint for an entirely monochrome setting in this dark bathroom of one of our recent projects, which has a semi-shiny satin finish.' says Enis Karavil, founder, studio SANAYI313.

'We imagined the washroom as a black box and finished the black shell with silver wall sconces and accessories. With the angular form of the ceiling which tricks the eye into thinking it's higher than it is, this monochromatic scheme has made the small bathroom look bigger. People may find it hard to commit to black, but black is timeless just as white, and depending on the room, the layout, and lighting, it can make a space feel cozy, sleek, or surprisingly more spacious. It’s versatile, not to mention that black always adds a little bit of drama to any given space.'

5. Have a light and dark theme

(Image credit: Etch Design Group)

The high-contrast opposites of black and white have long been favored by designers – there is artistic purity and inherent glamour in this combo. Also, incorporating white in a dark room makes things feel brighter in a snap.

If you want your bathroom to look airier, then go for an all-white space that incorporates small infusions of black, like seen in the photo above. In this back and white bathroom, the similar-toned frame on the mirrors, the cabinet, and vanity drawers are enough to make the space pop. Another way of adding a hint of black in the bathroom is by swapping all the fixtures for matte black. You could add subway tiles with black grouting and keep the space easy and breezy. This bathroom features the Sherwin Williams 7069 IRON ORE paint color.



6. Glam up a functional space

(Image credit: Urbanology Designs/ Matti Gresham)

The color black is quite versatile and can easily make a home inside any room. Sometimes it stands in as a highlight itself – a black wall making a statement in a room. Sometimes, it helps lift other accessories and tones, in this case, the books. Inside the black bookshelf, the white paperbacks get pride of place.

Ginger Curtis of Urbanology Designs says, 'Black paint has categorically become a hallmark of Urbanology Designs, and we certainly have our favorite shades and brands. Here, you can see in our University Park study, the black with green hues painted in Rockwood Shutter Green by Sherwin-Williams.'

'It makes the space seem moody and marvelous. Portola is also a new brand we are starting to use with stunning, dark green shades in their swatch. Their paint delivers a plaster look upon drying and has our hearts abuzz with design possibilities.'

7. Combine black with the warmth of wood

(Image credit: Tribe Design Group/ Ryann Ford)

If you're intimidated by black paint yet secretly wish to incorporate it, then start small. Paint the smallest room in the dark tone, and create a jewel box in your home. You could add brass or gold polished lights as well to give a twinkling effect to the place.

In this powder room (the perfect rooms to experiment in), the matte black shiplap walls look sleek while the smooth angular lines and medium-toned wooden vanity create an intriguing contrast. This is a wonderful example of when you feel painting a wall is too extreme for you. You can simply paint your woodwork in black or off black with lighter surrounding elements. Also, consider bringing in matte black taps and granite sinks for a luxe interior.

Brooke Wilbratte of Tribe Design Group’s favorite black paint is hands down Sherwin Williams 7069 IRON ORE, seen in the image above. 'It is a soft brown-black that is not overpowering. We use it for walls and any metal we are painting like stair railings, doors, etc. We have painted entire rooms in it and it's stunning!'

8. Layer with deep tones

(Image credit: Future)

Black coordinated with other dark shades such as blue, indigo, and cobalt can look surprisingly chic – the layering also adds subtle depth and nuance to a space. In fact, many believe that dark blue is the new black!

In this soothing small living room, the black wall and blue couch look striking, with the addition of the printed cushions adding interest to the greyish-blue-black scheme. The large plant adds a pop of color to the whole setup.

'For a blue-black color, I love Farrow & Ball Railings. For a green-black color, which can be amazing as an accent to a true black, I love SW Greenback. For a true black, Benjamin Moore Onyx gives us that deeply saturated black without turning purple or brown.' adds Sarah.

9. Charcoal grey can stand in for black

(Image credit: Little Greene )

The color black has many hidden depths, and black doesn’t have to mean true black. It can be a variation that is just as good and effective. Case in point: charcoal grey. It's one of the best grey paint shades as it's a cool, sober, calming color that can give the space the same, high contrast look as black. The deeper tones of charcoal hinge closer to the blacks. If you want to reduce its effect, however, consider painting the color on bricks as the color gets slightly neutralized.

'I love using the color black in my projects, as I feel it makes a space look limitless! However, when I am choosing my paint shade, I don't like to pick an actual black. I always opt for shades that are close to black, like charcoal with grey undertones. I like the Hot Ganache from Asian Paints. It is a dark charcoal black with grey undertones when you see it in person,' offers Sarah Sham, Principal Designer of Essajees Atelier.

10. Try the matte effect

(Image credit: Urbanology Designs/Matti Gresham)

This is perhaps one of the world's most popular paint colors. You'll see it on everything from electronics and makeup products to fashion accessories. That's because matte has a warmer, more inviting look than its glossier, sharper counterpart. The lack of sheen makes the color feel slightly more subdued.

This finish can soften the overall look of the space while making it look regal yet still approachable. When designing with it, take a moment to think about the décor of the space. Add some interest with glossy lamps or fixtures, hardwood flooring, or a thick, textured rug.

'Black with blue hues is beautifully displayed within this Hockaday client’s library. This paint is Deep River by Benjamin Moore,' adds Ginger.

What goes well with black paint?

Honestly, a whole range of colors. The hue can be warm or cool, depending on its undertones. The best colors to pair with black are the ones that create an interesting contrast. With rosewood tones, the effect is warm and inviting. This is a good alternative to the classic black and white.

Black and brown can make a space look calm, cozy, and collected because both hues together can create a cocooning effect. Of course, everyone knows and loves the classic black and white combination which has maximum drama and appeal. A way to create a monochromatic look without going all black is to pair it with deep grey - use a series of tonal greys with an accent of black for a rich finish.

Emerald green and black are a very rich, sophisticated, and chic color combination. If drama is your thing, then paint the walls and the furniture black and add pops of color with yellow. Black and navy blue can sometimes seem similar so they need to be balanced well in a room for a moody scene.

Is it okay to paint a room black?

Painting your walls black will help you create an elegant aesthetic but it’s important to choose which surfaces to paint. Ideally, choose black paint in a room that gets natural light. Of course, this isn't set in stone – you could add artificial light as well but that concept would work better in a bathroom where you want to have a jewel box-type of aesthetic. If you aren’t sure if you should paint an entire room black, you can always paint one wall as an accent piece. In large rooms with double height, you could consider painting the ceiling black to accentuate the height and volume of the space.

Black is a smart choice for small powder rooms or hallways. The color can add depth to the space and give it an infinity-like vibe. If you want to add contrast, just paint your baseboards and trim them in a white or cream.

Most cool black tones have hints of blue and violet in them. These work well when you're painting the interior trim or doors. They also work with the other bright decor and furniture hues. Warm black paints feature hints of brown or true black undertones. These are extremely versatile and are ideal as accents, decor, or furniture paint colors.