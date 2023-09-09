5 interior design trends for 2024 that will make your home feel so much more expensive

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's the time of the year where we start to look ahead to the trends set to make a splash in 2024 and beyond - after all, why would you want to buy into a style from yesteryear that's already going to be outdated by the time it arrives into your home?

Timeless interiors are, in many cases, the best bet, but if you think any design style is truly free from the whims of interior design trends, think again. What is comes down to is investing in the right ones. The questions I always ask of any trend? Does this trend have longevity? And is it going to make my home feel more elevated?

If you're anything like me, you'll have expensive taste in interior design, but there's always a way to achieve a champagne look on a lemonade budget. These are the trends interior designers are buying into for 2024 that are sure to make your home feel more expensive, and how to get the look for less.

1. The 'boulder' planter

(Image credit: Kelly Marshal. Design: Jeremiah Brent / 1st Dibs)

By now, we're all come around to the fact that the best indoor trees are a brilliant way to add impact and make your home feel more expensive. The more pressing question I have? What to put it in.

However, there's one type of planter you can't help but notice in all the most elevated homes, where it looks like the tree is growing from a large rock. I'm calling it: the boulder planter, and it's a look that just feels so modern and so expensive, as my own efforts in trying to find one only proves.

'Hand-crafted from stone, these planters radiate ageless charm and finesse,' agrees interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of New York-based studio Arsight. 'With their rich detail and feel, they add a timeless elegance to any space.'

These planters are not easy to find if you don't know where you're looking. 'If you are looking for authentic ones, your best bet would be local craftsmen or niche stores,' Artem suggests. 'Each of these planters tells its own story, a testament to the skill of its maker. Choosing such pieces doesn't just elevate your room's look; it's a nod to the slowly vanishing craft of stone sculpting. Their regal appearance aside, they're surprisingly adaptable, fitting seamlessly into both contemporary and traditional settings.'

If you can't stretch to this type of planter in itself, look for other planters that feel raw, rustic and have a natural patina - those are the types of planters that will really elevate your space right now.

2. 'Shaggy' rugs

(Image credit: Patrick Biller. Design: Montana Labelle)

When it comes to floor coverings, rugs with texture are an easy shortcut to make a room feel more expensive. 'Rugs are a great way to add texture and warmth to a space, especially when the room is more neutral in color,' says interior designer Montana Labelle.

A well-considered rug is a giveaway of more expensive decorating schemes. 'Similar to art on the walls, the floor is an important element to consider as it grounds the room and really bring everything together,' Montana says. Living room rugs aren't always cheap, but they take up such a large surface in your room, it's somewhere to consider investing. 'We love sourcing unique rugs,' Montana adds. 'Cappelen Dimyr out of Copenhagen is one of our favorite brands, they create amazing textural rugs with different patterns that are truly an art piece in themselves.'

3. Honey tones

(Image credit: Davide Casaroli)

Embracing the right color can make a room feel more expensive, too, and if there's one color trend that I'm equating with elevated spaces right now, it's rich, golden honey tones.

In this modern bathroom, created by Los Angeles-based designer Davide Casaroli, a monochromatic design using an earthy, golden color palette sets the tone for a space that feels effortlessly luxurious.

'It's the combination of colors but also the materials,' Davide tells me. 'We mixed white American oak in its natural color with the black accents and the Giallo Siena countertop in this bathroom. The architecture's palette is calming and relaxing, the space feels cohesive.'

It's a low-key take on something that feels expensive - echoing the "quiet luxury" trend that designers are embracing for understated schemes right now.

Honey Bunny paint color View at Home Depot Brand: Glidden

Price: From $5.98 for a tester

4. Curved dining tables

(Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: ATRA)

There's something that just feels so effortlessly luxe about a curved dining table, that gives the sense of a space well-thought out - maybe even by the hand of an interior designer. But why is this?

'The curves and irregularity of these dining tables are a juxtaposition with the rectilinear nature of most architecture,' says Alexander Diaz Andersson, Managing Partner of ATRA. 'This softens the space and creates an ambiance of calm.'

A design like this Pebble Table, used in ATRA's redesign of this home, also brings a different dynamic to dinner time. 'When eating or socializing around the table - due to its tapering it creates opportunities for closeness that would not otherwise exist,' Alexander explains.

5. The lacquer look

(Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Hines Collective)

Gloss is a paint trend that had fallen out of favor in recent years, but has returned as designers look to modern lacquers for schemes that feel grand and expensive.

'Gloss is such a glamorous look,' says Patrick O'Donnell, color expert for Farrow & Ball, 'so consider spraying walls or cabinetry in full gloss for that oh-so-chic lacquer look.'

Gloss paint doesn't need to feel traditional either. Using it with a more minimalist cabinetry type, as in this room designed by Hines Studio, for example, makes it feel contemporary and fresh, especially mixed with other textures that have a raw, organic feel.