Hidden Trails — Designer Chloé Nègre's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris Beyond the Olympics
The founder of the eponymous Parisian architecture and interior design studio shares her curated itinerary to experiencing the City of Light
With Paris in the spotlight as the host of this year's Olympic games, people planning on visiting this summer know that the city is likely to be at its most crowded. But what tucked-away gems are there to discover outside of the busy rooms of the Louvre and the poetic, yet overly-traveled cobblestone alleys of Montmartre? For Hidden Trails, we asked our favorite Paris-based designers to take us on a tour across the city to the places that feel most like home to them.
If there is a motif recurring throughout both the architectural and furniture practice of French designer Chloé Nègre, it is her ability to tap into her surroundings to give life to spaces and objects that feel like organic extensions of their environment. Characterized by playful lines and a daring juxtaposition of materials, Studio Chloé Nègre's residential, hotel, and retail projects capture the cosmopolitan essence of Paris by reinterpreting its decades-spanning craftsmanship tradition through a refreshing yet equally elegant lens.
Whether applying her research-led approach to design to the city's newest luxury hotels or elevating the concept of its independent boutiques through her ingenious understanding of storytelling, texture, and color, Nègre does not just draw inspiration from Paris in her work. Instead, her highly imaginative, zestful creations directly contribute to its reputation as one of the world's leading design capitals, translating the timelessness of Parisian excellence into countless new, unexpected forms.
Below, Nègre guides us along their places of affection to an unconventional exploration of the city, from museums and galleries to a pick of the most beautiful Paris restaurant.
1. Time Travel at Musée des Arts Décoratifs
107 rue de Rivoli, 75001
Situated in the beating heart of the 1st arrondissement, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs occupies the north-western wing of the Palais du Louvre, known as the Pavillon de Marsan. A Paris must-see for all interior design and decorating enthusiasts, the museum houses around one million objects, dating from the Middle Ages to the present day, making it continental Europe's largest decorative arts institution. An attraction in itself thanks to its sumptuously designed palatial rooms, the building bears the signature of architect Gaston Redon, who completed it in 1905.
For Nègre, who chose it as her favorite art space in Paris, the allure of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs endures even today. She enjoys getting lost in the reconstructions of historical Parisian salons featured in its permanent collection, or soaking up the view of the Tuileries Gardens from the museum's top floors.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
2. Get a Sneak Peek at Chloé Nègre's Furniture Brand, Laclaux
20 rue des Petits Champs, 75002
When asking our favorite designers to take us on their personally curated tour of Paris, we have purposefully granted them the opportunity to highlight locations that speak directly of their practice as, of course, those too participate in defining their experience of the city. To hint at a new chapter in her design career, Nègre invites us to make our way "to our new showroom near Palais Royal, where our furniture brand Laclaux is set to launch in September," she says. Driven by a "love of creation", the designer's homeware projects are imbued with a contagious energy that brings the rooms to life; a distinguishing trait we look forward to seeing more of in the months to come.
Chloé Nègre
Material: Natural rattan
Price: $3483.99
3. Buy Yourself Flowers at CHIKAKO
77 rue d'Aboukir, 75002
Flower shops and markets are one of the destinations I enjoy most while visiting a new city: traditionally independent, they don't only add a fragrant touch of color to its streets, but also offer a window into its true community by serving as a go-to destination for those that live there year-round. And that's certainly the case of CHIKAKO, the hyper-central florist Nègre loves "for her colorful selection of flowers and her talent to compose fabulously delicate arrangements," as the designer tells me.
Situated in Paris' 2nd arrondissement, CHIKAKO is not your usual flower shop: with regular clients such as luxury fashion houses Maison Alaïa and Loewe, it is an active protagonist in the French capital's culture extravaganza, contributing everything from traditional bouquets to plant-based set designs and installations.
4. Feel the breadth of Parisian culture at Le Jardin du Palais Royal
8 rue de Montpensier, 75001
Sharing this travel pick with fellow designer Pietro Scaglione, the co-artist director of legendary decoration firm PINTO, Nègre looks at Le Jardin du Palais Royal as the ultimate Paris destination. "It is my favorite place in town," she says, and pretty much for everything you might be after — "from the architecture and the flowers, to its many stores and cafes."
Inaugurated in 1639 as part of the neo-classical royal palace conceived for Cardinal Richelieu by architect Jacques Lemercier, the public park has been tracing the history of Paris as it happens for the past four centuries, while its brimming-with-life shopping arcade is believed to have laid the foundations for what is Europe's contemporary retail experience.
5. Catch a chef at work at 19 Saint Roch
19 rue Saint-Roch, 75001
Having recently had the opportunity to watch a chef work their magic in the kitchen only inches away from me, I can only confirm that food tastes even better when you can witness it take shape first hand. That's why, following Nègre's advice, I am adding 19 Saint Roch to my list of restaurants to check out in Paris.
"19 Saint Roch is a tiny eatery run by acclaimed French chef Pierre Touitou, where you can see him cook new dishes every day," the designer explains. Nestled in a former Japanese restaurant modelled out of earthy tones, with sleek tomette tiles, dark wood furniture, and reflective surfaces setting the tone for a sophisticated culinary experience, the establishment pairs retro-inspired modern interior design with a mouth-watering menu embodying the best of minimalist bistro food.
Paris can be a highly divisive place, even more so for those who like to travel the less-trodden path. Whether you are a fan or a critic, this series of travel guides — brought to you by some of the most inspiring names in the design world — will challenge you to take a fresh look at what's around, igniting you with the same love, connection, and curiosity they feel for the city.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of publications including AnOther, Apartamento, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, The Face, Family Style, Financial Times, Foam, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent. When off work, she loves testing her luck at flea markets and antiques shops — her go-to destinations for ceramics, quirky collectibles, and furniture.
-
-
The "Goth Garden" is the Dark, Romantic Trend Getting Its Time in the Sun — All Thanks to This Gardener
With its all-black, surprisingly pretty planting scheme, Chloe Hurst's garden is setting a new, moody beauty standard for our yards
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
7 Things You Should for Your Lawn in August — Good Habits That Will Result in Resilient Turf
Give your grass the care it needs and it will bounce back after a hot summer of activities
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Hidden Trails — PINTO Co-Artistic Director Pietro Scaglione's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris During the Olympics
The designer at the helm of the storied French design house shares his curated itinerary to experiencing the City of Light this Olympic summer
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Hidden Trails — Heju Studio's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris During the Olympics
Hélène Pinaud and Julien Schwartzmann, the creative duo behind the Paris-based design studio, share their curated itinerary to experiencing the City of Lights this Olympic summer
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Hidden Trails — Designer India Mahdavi's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris During the Olympics
The Paris-based designer shares her curated itinerary to experiencing the City of Light this Olympic summer
By Gilda Bruno Published