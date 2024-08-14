Hidden Trails — Designer Chloé Nègre's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris Beyond the Olympics

With Paris in the spotlight as the host of this year's Olympic games, people planning on visiting this summer know that the city is likely to be at its most crowded. But what tucked-away gems are there to discover outside of the busy rooms of the Louvre and the poetic, yet overly-traveled cobblestone alleys of Montmartre? For Hidden Trails, we asked our favorite Paris-based designers to take us on a tour across the city to the places that feel most like home to them.

If there is a motif recurring throughout both the architectural and furniture practice of French designer Chloé Nègre, it is her ability to tap into her surroundings to give life to spaces and objects that feel like organic extensions of their environment. Characterized by playful lines and a daring juxtaposition of materials, Studio Chloé Nègre's residential, hotel, and retail projects capture the cosmopolitan essence of Paris by reinterpreting its decades-spanning craftsmanship tradition through a refreshing yet equally elegant lens.

Whether applying her research-led approach to design to the city's newest luxury hotels or elevating the concept of its independent boutiques through her ingenious understanding of storytelling, texture, and color, Nègre does not just draw inspiration from Paris in her work. Instead, her highly imaginative, zestful creations directly contribute to its reputation as one of the world's leading design capitals, translating the timelessness of Parisian excellence into countless new, unexpected forms.

Below, Nègre guides us along their places of affection to an unconventional exploration of the city, from museums and galleries to a pick of the most beautiful Paris restaurant.

1. Time Travel at Musée des Arts Décoratifs

(Image credit: © Musée des Arts Décoratifs)

107 rue de Rivoli, 75001

Situated in the beating heart of the 1st arrondissement, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs occupies the north-western wing of the Palais du Louvre, known as the Pavillon de Marsan. A Paris must-see for all interior design and decorating enthusiasts, the museum houses around one million objects, dating from the Middle Ages to the present day, making it continental Europe's largest decorative arts institution. An attraction in itself thanks to its sumptuously designed palatial rooms, the building bears the signature of architect Gaston Redon, who completed it in 1905.

For Nègre, who chose it as her favorite art space in Paris, the allure of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs endures even today. She enjoys getting lost in the reconstructions of historical Parisian salons featured in its permanent collection, or soaking up the view of the Tuileries Gardens from the museum's top floors.

2. Get a Sneak Peek at Chloé Nègre's Furniture Brand, Laclaux

The Armoire Cyprès, one of the items part of the Collection Mougins, as seen on The Invisible Collection (Image credit: Chloé Nègre)

20 rue des Petits Champs, 75002

When asking our favorite designers to take us on their personally curated tour of Paris, we have purposefully granted them the opportunity to highlight locations that speak directly of their practice as, of course, those too participate in defining their experience of the city. To hint at a new chapter in her design career, Nègre invites us to make our way "to our new showroom near Palais Royal, where our furniture brand Laclaux is set to launch in September," she says. Driven by a "love of creation", the designer's homeware projects are imbued with a contagious energy that brings the rooms to life; a distinguishing trait we look forward to seeing more of in the months to come.

Chloé Nègre Primavera Coffee Table 002 Visit Site Material: Natural rattan Price: $3483.99

3. Buy Yourself Flowers at CHIKAKO

(Image credit: CHIKAKO Fleuriste)

77 rue d'Aboukir, 75002

Flower shops and markets are one of the destinations I enjoy most while visiting a new city: traditionally independent, they don't only add a fragrant touch of color to its streets, but also offer a window into its true community by serving as a go-to destination for those that live there year-round. And that's certainly the case of CHIKAKO, the hyper-central florist Nègre loves "for her colorful selection of flowers and her talent to compose fabulously delicate arrangements," as the designer tells me.

Situated in Paris' 2nd arrondissement, CHIKAKO is not your usual flower shop: with regular clients such as luxury fashion houses Maison Alaïa and Loewe, it is an active protagonist in the French capital's culture extravaganza, contributing everything from traditional bouquets to plant-based set designs and installations.

4. Feel the breadth of Parisian culture at Le Jardin du Palais Royal

Le Jardin du Palais Royal in 1987

(Image credit: Jean-Erick PASQUIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

8 rue de Montpensier, 75001

Sharing this travel pick with fellow designer Pietro Scaglione, the co-artist director of legendary decoration firm PINTO, Nègre looks at Le Jardin du Palais Royal as the ultimate Paris destination. "It is my favorite place in town," she says, and pretty much for everything you might be after — "from the architecture and the flowers, to its many stores and cafes."

Inaugurated in 1639 as part of the neo-classical royal palace conceived for Cardinal Richelieu by architect Jacques Lemercier, the public park has been tracing the history of Paris as it happens for the past four centuries, while its brimming-with-life shopping arcade is believed to have laid the foundations for what is Europe's contemporary retail experience.

5. Catch a chef at work at 19 Saint Roch

(Image credit: Timothée Chambovet)

19 rue Saint-Roch, 75001



Having recently had the opportunity to watch a chef work their magic in the kitchen only inches away from me, I can only confirm that food tastes even better when you can witness it take shape first hand. That's why, following Nègre's advice, I am adding 19 Saint Roch to my list of restaurants to check out in Paris.

"19 Saint Roch is a tiny eatery run by acclaimed French chef Pierre Touitou, where you can see him cook new dishes every day," the designer explains. Nestled in a former Japanese restaurant modelled out of earthy tones, with sleek tomette tiles, dark wood furniture, and reflective surfaces setting the tone for a sophisticated culinary experience, the establishment pairs retro-inspired modern interior design with a mouth-watering menu embodying the best of minimalist bistro food.

Image 1 of 4 The living room of a family residential project designed in Paris by Chloé Nègre (Image credit: Herve Goluza. Design: Chloé Nègre ) The interiors of hairdresser Salone Delphine Courteille, designed in Paris by Chloé Nègre (Image credit: Design: Chloé Nègre) A detail from the interiors of Boutique Teo Cabanel, designed in Paris by Chloé Nègre (Image credit: Design: Chloé Nègre ) A detail from the interiors of Chez Bogato Paris, designed in Paris by Chloé Nègre (Image credit: Design: Chloé Nègre )

Paris can be a highly divisive place, even more so for those who like to travel the less-trodden path. Whether you are a fan or a critic, this series of travel guides — brought to you by some of the most inspiring names in the design world — will challenge you to take a fresh look at what's around, igniting you with the same love, connection, and curiosity they feel for the city.