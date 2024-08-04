Hidden Trails — PINTO co-artistic director Pietro Scaglione's Insider Guide to Exploring Paris During the Olympics

With Paris in the spotlight as the host of this year's Olympic games, people planning on visiting this summer know that the city is likely to be at its most crowded. But what tucked-away gems are there to discover outside of the busy rooms of the Louvre and the poetic, yet overly-traveled cobblestone alleys of Montmartre? We asked our favorite Paris-based designers to take us on a tour across the city to the places that feel most like home to them.

It takes a good amount of resourcefulness and a sharp creative eye to follow in the footsteps of Casablanca-born Alberto Pinto, the legendary master of interiors whose eponymous design firm has continually transformed the Parisian décor scene through his Orient-inspired, opulent, and sensual creations since its establishment in the 1970s. And yet, co-artistic director Pietro Scaglione looks in his element at the helm of the house — a responsibility he shares with the brand's owner and CEO Fahad Hariri. His secret? Standing by the same values of his predecessor without fearing innovation.

If Pinto's original, eclectic approach to decorating emphasized the role that "volumes, the space, and the lights" play towards the end result, birthing projects as plush as elegantly balanced, Scaglione's contribution to his legacy exalts the French agency's detail-oriented, yet welcoming understanding of craftsmanship, simultaneously honing in on comfort, "generous" luxury, and bespoke finishes. Spanning residential, hotels, private transportation including jets and yachts, and corporate projects, indoor and outdoor furniture as well as exceptional objects, PINTO's influential production bridges the West and the East in a celebration of bold beauty.

Below, Scaglione guides us along their places of affection to an unconventional exploration of Paris.

1. Discover Carpenters Workshop Gallery's trailblazing designers

Installation view of "Carpenters Chalet", with artworks from Vincenzo De Cotiis, Wendell Castle, Maarten Baas, Ingrid Donat, Nacho Carbonell, Zanine Caldas among others (Image credit: Courtesy of the artists and Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

54 rue de la Verrerie, 75004

Few galleries are driving the art and design discourse forward like the multi-location, global talent incubator Carpenters Workshop Gallery, as shows their roster of boundary-pushing creatives championing anyone from leading decorative artist Ingrid Donat and tech-supported art duo DRIFT to interiors brand Owenscorp's mastermind Rick Owens. With solo and group exhibitions running throughout the year and an online shop selling original artworks, collectibles, furniture, jewelry, books, and more, it is a place "that never ceases to surprise me," Scaglione explains.

2. Soak up the art ferment of Le Marais

Installation view of Nigel Peake's “Here or There” solo show (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Yvon Lambert)

Various locations, 75003

Making the most out of a cultural capital can be complicated, especially if you are only visiting it for a short time, but when it comes to art, Scaglione has mastered a shortcut to an inspiring Parisian wandering.

While struggling to pick his favorite art gallery because of the vast local choice, the creative mind behind PINTO recommends taking to Le Marais — extending across the 3rd and 4th arrondissements — for a full-immersion in the district's interdisciplinary art scene. Located within walking distance from world-famous institutions of the likes of the Centre Pompidou, Paris' Picasso National Museum, and 18th-century paintings, sculptures, and objects paradise Musée Cognacq-Jay, Galerie Karsten Greve, Thaddaeus Ropac, Perrotin, and Yvon Lambert — Scaglione's go-to cultural hubs — capture the breadth of contemporary expression.

3. Find your perfect home fragrance at Cire Trudon

The interiors of one of the Paris-based Cire Trudon boutiques, located on 78 rue de Seine (Image credit: Francois GOUDIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Various locations:

11 rue Sainte Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004

78 rue de Seine, 75006

24 rue de Sèvres, 75007

61 rue Caumartin, 75009



Next up on the PINTO co-artistic director's travel bucket list is a retail destination quite literally exuding Parisian style. First established in 1643, when founder Claude Trudon acquired a shop on rue Saint Honoré, situated in the city's 1st arrondissement, Cire Trudon is the world's longest-standing candlemaker (and rated among the best scented candles by Team Livingetc) — and an institution worth paying a visit to. Rather fittingly, it is also Scaglione's favorite specialty store in town: as a regular, he likes to go for its Versailles x Trudon fragrance which, in the creators' words, draws on "royal celebrations and legendary gardens of Versailles."

4. Take a break from the urban frenzy at Le Jardin du Palais Royal

(Image credit: Charles Ciccione/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Paris is as romantic as it is eternally pullulating with people. When he has had too much of the city, Scaglione likes to find some peace and refuge in Le Jardin du Palais Royal, which he loves for "his noise-free atmosphere as well as for the many roses and galleries springing all around it."

Nestled in the real heart of Paris and constellated by blossoming magnolias and fruit trees, it grants passersby the connection with nature one would look for in rural areas, offering them a break from their fast-paced urban itinerary and the chance to catch some of its temporary art installations.

5. Catch a prime view of Le Louvre while dining at Loulou

The alfresco dining area of Loulou in Tuileries Garden, Paris (Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing. Loulou)

No portrayal of Paris is ever complete without a hint at its world-renowned cuisine, and Scaglione is well aware. His gastronomic choice falls on cult dining destination Loulou, whose modernly furnished, tres chic interiors and even more impressive alfresco area allow guests to fill their eyes with views of the City of Light while savoring chef Benoit Dargère's sublime reinterpretation of the French and Italian Riviera and Sicilian culinary traditions. Sited right in the leafy Tuileries Garden, the PINTO co-artistic director fell for it "because of its terrasse, the exceptional food, and its location, which oversees the most beautiful museum in the world, Le Louvre."

Paris can be a highly divisive place, even more so for those who like to travel the less-trodden path. Whether you are a fan or a critic, this series of travel guides — brought to you by some of the most inspiring names in the design world — will challenge you to take a fresh look at what's around, igniting you with the same love, connection, and curiosity they feel for the city.