How do you approach an oddly configured apartment when its quirks stem from its revered heritage, but the owner feels no particular attachment to its history? That was the challenge that faced interior designer Lisa Mettis when tackling this three-bedroom modern home in the iconic former Whiteleys shopping center in London.
"You say to anyone who grew up in London that you're working on a flat in Whiteleys and they all have a story about it," she says. "They'll have gone there ice skating as a kid, or on a date as a teenager to Café Rouge. So they'll know its famous interior columns and have warm feelings about them."
Yet said large, concrete poles that crop up in this apartment, one floor beneath the penthouse, had no such romanticism for their new owner, who grew up in America and felt they just got in the way. "We had to find ways to disguise them," says Lisa, founder of Born & Bred Studio.
This necessity actually might have been the making of the project. One of the pillars Lisa clad in ridged plaster, aesthetically enhancing it, then using the same ribbed effect on neighboring joinery doors. For the other, Lisa clad it in plaster again, then created a twin for it just along the wall, using them either side of a very impressive fireplace. "It was logistically very challenging, but it meant one of those columns actually fades from view," she says.
A feature the owners did like, however, was the curved ceiling; that, and the way the apartment stretches under the big glass dome atop the building, creating almost panoramic views of the city. "The backdrop is so nice that we didn't want the design to detract from it," says Lisa of her mostly neutral color scheme.
"But at the same time," she adds, "we wanted to do something special to honor the fact that it's in such a special building." That meant finessing every tiny detail, adding movement and texture and repetition wherever possible, as well as getting a roster of mostly British makers and artisans to give this American client something she'd not seen before.
Newcastle-based Novocastrian did the metalwork, Welsh studio Green's created the joinery, and Chelmsford firm Locker & Riley oversaw all the plasterwork. "It meant we could create a warm family home where every aspect worked in harmony and enhanced the overall effect — an apartment that is full of the unexpected, but only after you really take a second look.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"It's a home that warrants questions, which people come in and say, 'Oh, where is that from?' and 'How did you manage that?'" says Lisa. "It feels like no other place but home."
For more inspiring home tours and design ideas, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.