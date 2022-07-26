The best hotels in Spain where the decor is as good as the local cuisine

The best hotels in Spain are an eclectic mix that stretch from coast to coast - with a city and island in the mix, too. Spain is so well established as one of the best country’s to visit in the world that it seems almost redundant to lists its virtues, but let’s do so all the same.

There is some 5000 miles of coastline and each section has its own feel. There’s the Catalonian Costa Brava on the Mediterranean Sea with its charming fishing villages and exceptional dining; the beautiful pine-dotted Balearic islands, including world-famous Ibiza, and that’s without mentioning the volcanic Canary Islands out in the Atlantic.

Add to that a warm, late-dining Latin culture, wonderful produce and cuisine, oh and stellar wine (though they don’t like to brag about it as much as the French), and it’s hardly any wonder tourists keep coming back to Spain.

All that in mind, it’s a rather competitive hotel scene and old grandes dames and new openings alike need to do a lot to stand out from the crowd. This means visitors are spoiled for choice, including when it comes to beautiful design-led hotels.

Here we have brought together a handful to give you a taste of the eclectic hospitality scene, from a tranquil farmhouse on a working vineyard to ultra-hip digs in Barcelona. We dare you to get through this article without wanting to book your trip immediately!

The best hotels in Spain

1. Menorca Experimental

(Image credit: DOROTHEE MEILICHZON)

Paris comes to the Balearic islands at Menorca Experimental, a beach hotel from the unstoppable French hospitality pioneers, Experimental Group.

The interior design is by the studio of Parisian Dorothée Meilichzon and feature her signature blend of retro features, clean lines and witty details. It is intended to feel as if you're staying in an artist's summer retreat and the artwork and graphic elements are loosely inspired by Miró and Picasso's ink drawings.

More modern elements blend with traditional Menorcan elements and materials: stone and terracotta, wooden shutters and even recycled beams and tiles from former local farms.

It's all about the playful detail, as is characteristic of the Experimental Group (Image credit: Karel Balas)

Prints are inspired by Picasso and Miró sketches (Image credit: Karel Balas)

The architecture employs elegant circles and half circles thanks to sweeping arches in the rooms and bathrooms creating a sense of calm and harmony.

Color is used to great effect, in particular dusky pastel tones of green, pink and deep orange featured in joyful splashes on doors, floors and headboards.

Book a stay at Menorca Experimental (opens in new tab). Rooms from $240.

2. Cap Rocat

(Image credit: Cap Rocat)

This beautiful beach hotel is set in a rock face inside the shell of a former fortress.

It has its own beach with direct access to the sea and a private jetty and salt water pool.

The historic building is used to great effect and guests can still see the original drawbridge and sleep in the former shooting towers.

The suites have their own terraces with a sea view and décor is at once chic and comfortable with four-poster beds made up with fresh white linens and beautiful neutral-colored textured walls. Vintage rugs and lamps finish the look.

Book a stay at Cap Rocat (opens in new tab). Rooms from $500.

(Image credit: Cap Rocat)

3. Wittmore Hotel

(Image credit: The Wittmore)

This trendy hotel in Barcelona has a no-photos policy as they want guests to appreciate the swish interiors with their own eyes, rather than through an iPhone lens. An admirable notion!

Located in the creative Gothic Quarter, this 22-room design-led property describes itself as a cross between a speakeasy and a 19th-century literary salon. It’s adults only.

The bar/restaurant area has a sultry vibe, with hints of an English country club thanks to the eccentric wallpaper and chintzy lounge chairs.

Rooms are everything we would want from a hip hotel aimed at millennials (at least that’s the vine we get) with a pared down color palette and splashes of retro Seventies-style hints, like the bright patterns throw cushions and angular light fixtures.

The real money shot comes up on the top floor with the 360-degree terrace offering wraparound views of city and sea.

Book a stay at the Wittmore Hotel (opens in new tab). Rooms from $312.

(Image credit: Wittmore Hotel)

4. El Vicenç de la Mar

(Image credit: Design Hotels)

Opened in 2022, this Mallorca’s hotel has already made a name for itself thanks to its striking rooftop terrace housing one of the hotel’s many pools as well as a cocktail bar with views over the Sierra Tramuntana mountains (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).

Some rooms feature swim-up pools and private hot tubs, culminating in the penthouse suite with its own roof terrace and pool.

The interiors suit the surroundings with bright whitewashed walls and pops of aqua blue in the furnishings. It's classic riviera chic and there's not a thing wrong with that.

Book a stay at El Vicenç de la Mar (opens in new tab). Rooms from $340.

5. Mas de Torrent Hotel & Spa

(Image credit: Mas de torrent)

This renovated 18th-century Catalan farmhouse is a small but perfectly formed tranquil retreat on the Costa Brava.

The 39 rooms and suites decorated in calming white and nude tones with Egyptian cotton on the beds. The combination of rattan rugs on polished floorboard makes it feel like a very elegant home from home.

The vast spa complex is a highlight of the property offering all you'd want and expect: massages and facials as well as yoga, pilates and meditation sessions.

On the doorstep you'll find the coast and plenty of vineyards to explore (and sample).

Book a stay at Mas de Torrent Hotel & Spa (opens in new tab). Rooms from $350.

The whole property sits inside a renovated winemaker's house (Image credit: Mas de torrent)

6. Bikini Island & Mountain Hotel

Flower power lives on at this unique boutique hotel (Image credit: Bikini Island Hotel)

Seventies flower power meets 21st-century digital-nomad chic at this Mallorca boutique address with views of sea and mountain.

The design a burst of vibrant colour courtesy of Armin Fischer who has filled the 1970s structure with natty features like rattan chairs and pop murals, there’s even a floral peace sign emblazoned on the bottom of the pool.

Fittingly for this California-inspired retreat, guests can hike the local trails or take part in yoga sessions.

Book a stay at Bikini Island & Mountain Hotel. (opens in new tab) Rooms from $340.

(Image credit: Design Hotels)

(Image credit: Bikini Island Hotel)

7. La Bionda

Elements of different eras are blended artfully (Image credit: La Bionda)

This eight-room boutique beauty is located in the village of Begur in the province of Gerona.

Opened in 2020, the hotel is laid out inside a 17th-century structure that has been restored and reinvented by Barcelona's Quintana Partners Studio. The sensibility is sustainable and the original structure of the building has been respected and materials upcycled where possible. We love the authentic detail like the terracotta "tomette" style tiling and the swoopy vaulted ceilings.

Women top the bill here. The hotel was created by former lawyer Carla Lloveras and each of the eight unique rooms is dedicated to a great woman of the 20th century. It's a whole vibe, there are even curated Spotify playlists to accompany the stay.And the price-point is accessible too!

Book a stay at La Bionda (opens in new tab). Rooms from $150.

(Image credit: Hotel Bionsa)

Women are celebrated in this characterful boutique hotel (Image credit: La Bionda)

(Image credit: La Bionda)

8. Hotel Torralbenc

A stylish and tranquil retreat in Menorca (Image credit: Erica Brenci)

How would you like to spend your days swimming in some of Menorca's most beautiful coves (or calas) and the evenings sipping cocktails on a bar quite literally carved into a cliff face? All this is on offer and more in this gorgeous vineyard hotel.

The look is a beautiful blend of Menorcan tradition meets modern luxury and across the vast grounds of Torralbenc you'll find plenty of original features like old stables and threshing floors.

The restaurant serves cuisine inspired by both Menorcan and Basque tradition , which can be enjoyed on the dreamy terrace to a backdrop of bougainvillaea, olive trees and lavender.

Book a a stay at Hotel Torralbenc. (opens in new tab) Rooms from $220.

(Image credit: Hotel Torralbenc)

9. Mikasa Ibiza

(Image credit: Mikasa Ibiza)

This dinky boutique hotel enjoys a great view over Dalt Vila, the historical center of Ibiza.

There's a sprinkling of cheerful plants throughout the property setting the tone and color palette that continues into the nature-inspired bedrooms. We really like the colorful rugs and rattan chairs.

The hotel restaurant is the best place to enjoy the view and is mixing up the hotel culinary offering with its plant-based menu featuring inventive dishes like smoked aubergine served with tahini and pomegranate.

Book a stay in Mikasa Ibiza (opens in new tab). Rooms from $390.