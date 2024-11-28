These 7 Collectible Furniture Stores in Miami Are the Best-Kept Secrets You'll Want to Add to Your Itinerary

Best known for its pristinely preserved, 1920s Art Deco buildings, Miami is a growing creative capital. With over 170 luxury showrooms between furniture stores and haute couture boutiques concentrated in its design district alone, and more than 35 leading décor manufacturers housed within the 800,000-square-foot cultural colossus that is the nearby Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA), the Magic City remains at the forefront of art, fashion, and homeware innovation. This is largely thanks to its hosting role in prestigious showcases like Design Miami and Art Basel, both of which will be back in town starting early next week.

Already adorning the best Miami hotels, the Floridian destination's flair for imaginative interiors is unquestionable. To help you bring the design inspiration that will imbue your stay in the city home with you once you're back, we have searched far and wide for the best furniture stores in Miami, and hope you'll have time to dive into the carefully curated collections of our finds. Ranging from encyclopedic 20th-century décor emporiums to independent platforms bringing you the best of mid-century modern furniture, Space Age, and 1960-80s' Italian design, each of these Miami shops is a labor of love — as are the evergreen classics they reunite in their storefronts.

1. Select Modern

By appointment only. 606 NW 62nd St, Miami, FL 33127, United States

The go-to destination for authentic 20th-century design, Select Modern lives up to its moniker by bringing a hyper-curated approach to all things décor to the heart of Miami. Run by a life and work couple brought closer together by a shared love "for only the most alluring vintage objects", the showroom brims with spectacularly crafted, restored modern interior design gems, each exuding unparalleled attention to materials, local heritage, and details. From Piero Fornasetti's eye-catching home accessories and Angelo Lelli's iconic 1950s floor lamp to a collector-worthy selection of wooden cabinetry by the likes of Paul McCobb, Harvey Probber, and more, Select Modern is every design lover's ultimate cove.

See more of Select Modern's collection.

2. Primaried Studio

204 NE 55th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137, United States

I don't mind coming across as biased when I say that Primaried Studio is hands-down my top choice on this list of the best furniture stores in Miami. Having followed the platform since its launch in 2020, I am yet to visit it first-hand. Still, luckily enough for both of us, Miamian-born-and-bred founder Jonathan Sanchez-Obias' vintage furniture curation is so joyful and elevated that it won't take you more than a rapid glance at the shop's Instagram feed to become irremediably obsessed with it.

A passion project emerged as a reaction to the surging interest in collectible furniture and rare home goods registered during the pandemic, Primaried Studio began operating out of a storage unit before finding its permanent home in a showroom in Little Haiti a few months later. Specialized in vintage items and décor from the 1960s to the 1990s, Sanchez-Obias' spirited eye for mid-century modern homeware, Space Age design, and Italian craftsmanship puts happiness back into the interiors industry. I find his lighting edit most amusing, along with the yellowed IKEA catalogues and fanciful tableware at the heart of his home objects selection. An early 1970s, Japan-manufactured Pierre Cardin serving set? Count me in.

See more of Primaried Studio's collection.

3. CA Modern Home

1560 Lenox Ave. STE 101, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States

Established in 2002, Jesse Brody-founded CA Modern Home isn't your ordinary department furniture store. Reflecting her passion for art and modern design, this immersive Miami shop, located steps away from the beach, counts legendary names such as Herman Miller, Vitra, Kartell, Artemide, Flos, and Louis Poulsen among its platformed manufacturers. With an expansive, and ever-evolving, selection of artisanal seating, tables, lighting, and storage units, and just as covetable accessories, available to purchase both online and in store, CA Modern Home has grown into one of the city's most trusted design destinations. And it even has a major sale on most brands through December 4!

See more of CA Modern Home's collection.

4. ESPASSO

7010 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138, United States

Since falling in love with Brazilian gallery JCRD DESIGN's locally sourced mid-century modern collection during the latest edition of PAD London last month, I have become increasingly fascinated with the country's storied furniture and architecture tradition. ESPASSO — the husband-and-wife-led design platform of Brazilian natives Ribeiro and Camila Correa — takes that center stage in its award-winning public exhibition programming and recurring artist collaborations.

Conceived as a stage for the promotion of burgeoning Brazilian designers and architects who are yet to be recognized at an international level, this Miami-based gallery and furniture store presents the country's interior innovation to the world across a variety of furniture, lighting, and architectural installations. With a roster of talents boasting leading personalities like Joaquim Tenreiro, Sergio Rodrigues, and Oscar Niemeyer, as well as emerging names, the space is a testament to Brazil's influential design heritage, bridging its past, present, and future.

See more of ESPASSO's collection.

5. DIDA SHOP

By appointment only. 3200 N Miami Ave unit b, Miami, FL 33127, United States

At Livingetc, we're so used to anticipating trends that one of the best furniture stores in Miami mentioned in this article, DIDA SHOP, hasn't even launched officially yet. Still, as "it's coming soon", we have thought of giving you a head start on what to expect from the homeware platform of the eponymous interior design studio's by-appointment-only showroom, DIDA Home.

Sharing the same liking for high-end, luxuriously playful yet functional décor of co-founders Diana Uribe and David Miranda's projects, DIDA SHOP will make the ingeniousness of their vision more widely, and immediately, collectible. Characterized by an emphasis on geometrical textures, highly sensory materials, and unexpected (or exaggerated) forms, the items available at the store vary from small-scale accents and accessories to bespoke surfaces, theatrical modular sofas, and equally impressive lighting solutions. Keep an eye out on their digital channels to learn more.

See more of DIDA SHOP's collection.

6. Vermillion 20th Century Furnishings

765 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161, United States

Yet another haven for mid-century modern collectors and aficionados alike, Vermillion 20th Century Furnishings offers a researched mix of originals from the 1940s to the 1970s and contemporary reinterpretations of the timeless furniture style. Straddling the iconic and the blatantly quirky, this Miami shop is, first and foremost, a destination for the eccentric taste-makers (and those eager to follow in their footsteps). Here, unique finds by Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, Eero Saarinen, and Hans Wegner co-exist with an array of small-to-large-scale treasures, including Murano glass paperweights, abstract artworks, and cast bronze sculptures — so take your pick.

See more of Vermillion 20th Century Furnishings' collection.

7. That Galerie

By appointment only. 6116 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33127, United States

Take a look at the oscillating Memphis Design chrome bookshelf above and tell me if it isn't, simply, iconic: that sort of stuff and more is what you'll find galore at Miami's That Galerie, an ever-expanding curation of vintage and contemporary furniture, art, and design objects fit for the style obsessed. Also active in Rio De Janeiro, the platform, launched in 2019, doesn't merely supply some of the most thought-provoking, irreverent, and stylish finds on the market, but also plays an active role in the local creative community by supporting its artists and designers through exclusive collaborations and ad-hoc initiatives, giving you another reason to invest in its evergreen collectibles.

See more of That Galerie's collection.

In for more rarities and quirky design? If you're city wanderings have left you drained, don't despair. All you gotta do is stop off at one of the best restaurants in Miami to proceed on your exploration of the local interior scene with plenty of invigorating food and drinks at hand.