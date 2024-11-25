At These Modern Miami Restaurants, Exuberant Interiors Come With the Meal

You won't find many stripped-back, minimalist designs among the best restaurants in Miami, and that's just a fact. But who is looking for simplicity in a city known to everyone for its lively nightlife, neon-lit Art Deco District, contagious Latin American influences, and plastered-in-murals Wynwood neighborhood? Not me, at least.

When researching this curated edit of the best Miami dining hotspots, I instantly realized how much of this destination's design allure lies in its taste for excess; whether that means experimenting with exaggerated volumes, whimsical forms, and unexpected palettes, or giving in to sheer maximalism through means of layered, contrasting textures, styles, and artworks.

This isn't only true of the best hotels in Miami, whose imposing interiors merge the latest design trends with striking references to the city's cultural past and craftsmanship tradition. But the metropolis' most impressive eateries, too, appear suspended between its 1920s heyday and a just as inspiring, uplifting future. Picked for their refreshingly daring looks and their culinary reputation, these are the best restaurants in Miami to put on your radar right now.

1. MILA Miami

(Image credit: AlexTphoto.com. Design: OV & Co)

1636 Meridian Ave Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States

Founded by globe-trotting travelers Gregory Galy and Marine Giron-Galy, MILA Miami is the ultimate manifestation of the city's cosmopolitan dining scene. More than one of the best restaurants in Miami, this exclusive address reunites four suggestive food, drink, and nightlife destinations in the same building, gathering inspirations from three different continents: Europe, Asia, and Africa. Designed by Olya Volkova's OV & Co studio, the space "fuses minimalistic Cycladic islands design with Japan's Wabi-Sabi philosophy", integrating life and nature's "imperfections" as marks of authenticity.

Situated on the venue's rooftop, MILA Restaurant invites visitors to embark on a journey between the Mediterranean and Japan through modern rustic décor that nods at the organic essence of both areas' design heritage, while 10-seat private dining spot MILA Omakase delivers a lavish, Nipponese culinary experience like no other. At MILA Lounge and MM, the night goes on with cocktails and music presented within an art-filled, disco-style warm salon and an even more sumptuous, marbles-, velvet-, and Murano glass-drenched atmospheric lounge, respectively.

Largely molded out of reclaimed wood, unpolished floors, natural stones, and hand-made linen and cotton fabrics, the whole MILA concept oozes with creativity, also thanks to bespoke installations by artists Etienne Moyat, Benoit Averly, Pascal Oudet, and Patricia Stone. Sadly, though, only the two restaurants are open to the public, the rest is reserved to members of the club. Care to join it yet?

Book your table at MILA Miami.

2. Elastika Miami

(Image credit: Elastika. Design: WoodHouse and ICRAVE. Architecture: Zaha Hadid)

191 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Housed within the spellbinding architectural frame of Miami's 1920s landmark The Moore, a former furniture showroom recently revamped into a private members' club of the same name, Elastika is probably the most otherworldly of the locations included in this curation of the best restaurants in Miami. A celebrated modern-American eatery situated in the heart of the Design District, it doesn't just bring Executive Chef Joe Anthony's locally sourced food extravaganza — how's heirloom tomato gazpacho, citrus-cured kingfish crudo, and eggplant and sheep's milk ravioli for freshness? — to one of the hippest neighborhoods in town, but it also allows interiors lovers to dine right underneath a colossal, web-like installation by acclaimed architecture studio Zaha Hadid.

If the upper part of Elastika stretches the boundaries between the factual and the surreal, its nostalgic seating area, crafted by hospitality design firm ICRAVE with WoodHouse, nods to modern glamour. Noteworthy accents include an ever-evolving art collection, curated by Monica Kalpakian, and sustainably handcrafted wooden furniture by Brazil-based artisanal house Sossego.

Book your table at Elastika Miami.

3. The Surf Club Restaurant

(Image credit: The Surf Bar Restaurant. Design: Martin Brudnizki Design Studio)

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154, United States

Speaking of glamour, few of the best restaurants in Miami scream glam like the Martin Brudnizki-designed Surf Club Restaurant. Part of the Four Seasons at The Surf Club, this elegant Surfside eatery captures the luxe of the location's 1930s golden age, skillfully incorporating elements such as terrazzo floors, reflective surfaces, retro-inspired leather banquettes, and a mural referencing the club's past, painted by artist Gary Myatt, into an elevated dining destination.

Led by seven-times-Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller, the kitchen reinvents traditional Continental cuisine for the traveled, contemporary palate, with signature dishes ranging from Beef Wellington and Lobster Thermidor to Lemon Meringue Tard. At the Surf Club Restaurant, past and present collide: what emerges from that encounter isn't a static re-visitation of vintage design and gastronomy, but an inspired union that pushes both fields forward. And if you're looking for accent walls ideas, you might well be in the right place.

Book a table at The Surf Club Restaurant.

4. Sofia

(Image credit: Brandon Barré. Design: Studio Munge)

Inside Palm Court Dome, 140 NE 39th St #133, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Landing somewhere between Barbiecore and Wes Anderson's rose-hued, shapely world, Sofia is a one-of-a-kind Italian restaurant constellated by decadent décor that breaks every rule to establish new ones. Pink marble tiled palazzo floors, mirrored columns, upholstered coral banquettes, and pearl-shaped custom Murano glass chandeliers: few people would have imagined to place them all in the same room, but Studio Munge made this eccentric juxtaposition not only credible, but also contagious. Informed by Italy's history and world-famous pop culture, the restaurant is largely named after the country's only Sofia: Sophia Loren, the double Academy Award-winning actress.

Sited in the Design District, the space is a playful exploration of mid-century and modern glamour design. Helmed by Miamian Executive Chef Abel Veulens, the eatery promises to offer authentic Italian dishes with a focus on the finest ingredients and the craft behind them, as well as boasting a wide selection of cocktails named after renowned Italian personalities and destinations. Keen to stick around late into the night? Sofia has got you covered thanks to its after hours programming of live entertainment and DJ sets.

Book your table at Sofia.

5. KAORI Miami

(Image credit: Sofia Barroso FIIDAgency. Design: Interior Image Group (IIG) and Spazio Bressan)

871 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130, United States

Mediterranean-Asian fusions abound in Miami, which shouldn’t surprise us considering the city is home to a melting pot of cultures. Located in the Brickell district, KAORI Miami is another restaurant bridging the gap between the West and the East under the leadership of Executive Chef Raymond Li. A joint design venture powered by Interior Image Group (IIG) and Spazio Bressan, the space exudes minimalist sophistication without ever feeling overly ‘sterile’ or characterless. Quite the opposite, the mid-century modern furniture of its dining areas, punctuated by delicate wood and rattan details, feels suddenly familiar when juxtaposed with the fermentation jars and fruit bowls that dot some of the restaurant’s cabinets.

Led by farm-to-table principles and fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients, the menu is an explosion of flavors, serving anything from honeydew crudo and Long Island crescent duck breast, purple daikon, shiso leaf, papaya-pistachio purée, and tamarind to white chocolate matcha. Traditionalists, see for yourself, but at KAORI Miami food is setting on a new course, and a thought-provoking one, too.

Book your table at KAORI Miami.

6. Otto & Pepe

(Image credit: Otto & Pepe. Design: Saladino Design Studios)

126 NW 27th St, Miami, FL 33127, United States

Picture your classic Italian osteria: chequered white-and-red tablecloths, or white, disposable paper ones, rickety wooden tables and chairs, a lively environment that endures despite the signs of time being visible on the restaurant’s interiors. Miami’s Otto & Pepe, nestled in the buzzy Wynwood district, has none of that — except for the mouth-watering delicacies, that is. An aesthetically pleasing, warmly intimate pasta bar courtesy of Saladino Design Studios, the space combines warm natural materials with sleek details, creating a sophisticated yet approachable ambiance reminiscent of high-end Asian eateries.

With an on-site, 28-seat bar serving handmade pasta to the masses, an intimate enoteca with curated natural wines, and a lush outdoor patio to soak up the energy of the neighborhood, Otto & Pepe has got it all; even a Michelin-starred Chef, Viviana Varese. One of the best restaurants in Miami for design and food lovers alike, it caters to a relaxed, and sociable, dining experience.

Book your table at Otto & Pepe.

7. Le Jardinier

(Image credit: Le Jardinier. Design: Pierre-Yves Rochon)

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137, United States

Another gem of Miami's Design District, Le Jardinier is a Michelin-starred, vegetable-forward restaurant driven by the expertise of Chef Alain Verzeroli, a longtime protégé of the late French gastronomy disruptor Joël Robuchon. Inventively crafted by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the space has a curious, trippy feel to it. Its palette alone would make it an ideal case for our green color trends report, juxtaposing 'hyper green', petrol green, and sleek black and white surfaces throughout for an eye-catching effect. A retro-futuristic take on nature's organic forms, the eatery's bright dining rooms are a continuous geometric composition, with spherical and linear shapes defining the environment.

With ceiling lights hinting at Louis Poulsen's sculptural genius and 1970s'-inspired tables and chairs, Le Jardinier, or "the gardener", won't go unnoticed. The same is true of its culinary offerings, which, fronting local poultry and meat cuts, sustainable seafood, and innovative vegetable dishes, wants to be a celebration of Miami's seasonal produce.

Book your table at Le Jardinier.

It's hard to imagine what Miami must have looked like before tourists and locals alike transformed it into one of the United States' most electrifying metropolises.

That's what 20th-century restaurant owner Joe Weiss witnessed in setting up his small lunch counter on Miami Beach back in 1913, long before it even became a city. Serving fish sandwiches and fries, the rapidly expanding local hotspot grew into Joe's Stone Crab: a culinary institution that, 111 years since its foundation, remains an in-crowd's favorite. Situated on 11 Washington Avenue, this laid-back, family-run eatery will have you travel back in time, and is one of the best restaurants in Miami. Take this last recommendation for the road.