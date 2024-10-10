PAD London Was a Triumph of Oddly Imaginative Décor — These Are the Magical Pieces We Want in Our Homes

October is a month of wonders for the London creative community, with PAD London and Frieze simultaneously gracing the British capital. When we made our way down to Berkeley Square to attend the 16th edition of the international design fair, launched on October 8 and open through Sunday, October 13, we had one mission: to uncover the very best of this edition, whatever the medium, style, and price point. Here's what we would have loved to bring home with us.

Besides PAD, there's plenty more to explore this month, so why not wrap up your itinerary with a visit to some of the best design exhibitions in London? Many of these are free to check out, and will enrich you in return.

1. Bryan O'Sullivan

Known for his captivating interior design projects, Irish designer Bryan O'Sullivan has recently launched the debut furniture collection of his eponymous studio, which is as dazzling and fanciful as his architectural spaces. His booth was the first to catch my attention—a colorful, heartwarming reinterpretation of French and Italian Atomic Age design, the mid-century modern furniture -inspired pieces on display stood out for their plush finishes and joyfully amusing shapes. Pumpkin-shaped floor lamps and Art Deco design glass sconces set the mood with their warm, orangey light, while his Croissant fluted sofa and sheep-shaped Spring Ottoman, denim and chrome Arecca bench, and whimsical Jellyfish mirror did the rest. My personal favorites? The Hanami cluster cast brass pendant light with blown glass, a timeless home addition that reminded me of my Italian grandparents' 1960s entryway chandelier, and the too-cute Juniper turned onyx table light.

2. JCRD DESIGN

As a long-time admirer of Italian-born modernist architect Lina Bo Bardi, I couldn't help but fall for the spectacular exercise in craftsmanship, elegance, and inventiveness that is Luiz Kessler's passion project JCRD, a nomadic gallery platforming the work of design masters such as Jose Zanine Caldas, Joaquim Tenreiro, Jorge Zalszupin, Giancarlo Palanti, and Bo Bardi herself. With a focus on Brazilian mid-century modern furniture, the presentation boasted a series of geometrically cut rosewood furniture items, including vintage cabinets, coffee tables, space-y soft armchairs, and decorative objects, all handpicked and restored by Kessler. Had I been able to, I would have instantly bought Zalszupin's iconic drinks trolley; a perfect exemplification of these artists' futuristic, and timeless, conception of design.

3. NILUFAR

There is something childlike and deeply contagious about the spirited creations at the heart of Milanese gallery NILUFAR's PAD London appearance — a sense of wonder further accentuated by the fairytale location of its Booth B16, where whimsical designs by leading artists of yesterday and today encircle a tree trunk that springs out of the venue's floor. Cascading spherical lighting fixtures — including Italian designer Maximilian Marchesani's Vai o Stai ceiling lamp and London-based Cypriot designer Michael Anastassiades' Spring wall lamps — infuse the space with soul-soothing gloom. Still, the real highlights of the exhibition were Israeli-American artist Shlomo Harush's eccentric copper alloy chairs Please Do Not Sit, Unpacked, Over and Over, X-Mix-Drix, and Untitled, bearing humorous inscriptions or tic-tac-toe-like drawings, and Delhi-based designer Vikram Goyal's haunting, brutalist sculptural homeware at the gallery's second stand, Booth C12.

4. MAISONJAUNE STUDIO

Had there been an award for best-illuminated presentation, Paris-based Maisonjaune Studio would have brought it home without even trying. Plastered in floor-to-ceiling, poetic large prints by late cartoonist Raymond Peynet, Booth B26 invited viewers in through a sinuously conceived sofa by German designer Hans Hopfer, modular, puzzle-like, or embracing, rare seats by Gae Aulenti, and other mesmerizing furniture explorations by architect and designer Verner Panton. (Ever wondered: what is the ADHD sofa? Spoiler — the Danish maestro has more than something to do with it). Isamu Noguchi's Samba lamp, nestled on a podium in the right corner, was a joy to look at, but what I would've taken home if I could were the atmospheric Ingo Maurer Uchiwa Rice Paper Wall Lamps — a modern rustic décor touch for true esthetes.

5. æquō

I was immediately fascinated by the sleek, minimal, and yet, equally powerful setup of Mumbai-based collectible design gallery æquō, the first one of its kind in the country. A stunning tiled-like bronze and copper coffee table, side table, and console by acclaimed American designer Kelly Wearstler encouraged the public to step inside the staged living room of Booth A12, characterized by a preference for clean lines and neutral tones. Louisy's Ilia sofa, made of solid teak and enriched with a silk thread-embroidered satin fabric, is a dream come true, though my gaze was captured by Boris Brucher and Florence Louisy's Bidri-engraved Pila screen — an evocative divider developed with a technique dating from the 17th century, first surfaced in the Karnataka's city of Bidar.

6. Carpenters Workshop Gallery

The iconic London-based studio, led by Loïc Le Gaillard and Julien Lombrail, is renowned for producing furniture and objects that embody artistic nuances yet are built with the clamor of hammer and drill. For their PAD London exhibit, they showcased a diverse selection of contemporary artists, each a genius in their own right. I was particularly captivated by two striking displays — Claude Lalanne's gilt-bronze sculpture titled Ginkgo Dining Table, where Art Nouveau meets Surrealism. The sculptural piece features oversized ginkgo leaves, making it a stunning work of art. Equally fascinating was Nacho Carbonell's Combi Glass Clay Bubble lamp, made from ceramics and recycled beer bottles, combined with a welded metal branch — a collection of unusual materials brought together to create one truly unique object of desire.

7. Theoreme

There has recently been a trend in transparent furniture or see-through objects that expand the visual space of a room while subtly enhancing its beauty. However, the piece I spotted at PAD London was made of resin — though not transparent, it was certainly light, soft, and artistic, making it the perfect addition to any modern home. Also, the two-tone sofa in green and beige was a scene-stealer. Theoreme Editions, founded by David Giroire and Jérôme Bazzocchi, is a must-visit. The French atelier collaborates with contemporary designers and craftsmen to create furniture with a monolithic, minimalist aesthetic. Each piece showcases a unique savoir-faire, embodying the best of French craftsmanship and design. It offers a wonderful addition to modern interiors, where each object tells its own story.

8. Gallery FUMI

I'll be honest: Sam Pratt and Valerio Capo's Gallery FUMI is a personal favorite, and before visiting the event, I was already convinced they'd be among my top picks. I wasn't disappointed — their booth felt like a modern take on Le Cabinet de Curiosités, though much more refined, well-presented, and curated compared to the ones seen in 16th-century Europe! The Casey McCafferty Gaeta Cabinet, made of oxidized oak, and Voukenas Petrides's Cloud Chair, crafted in bronze, are intricate marvels. Charlotte Kingsnorth's Shim Shimmy Chaise, made from lacewood veneer, bronze, and mohair, along with the eye-catching Copper Roots lighting installation by James Plumb, are all worth admiring for a minute or two... or maybe longer!

9. Laffanour | Galerie Downtown

Everything at Laffanour | Galerie Downtown’s booth exudes exceptional quality, yet there's a sense of laid-back luxury that makes the experience feel effortless. François Laffanour's atelier showcases works by iconic designers such as Charlotte Perriand, Jean Royère, Jean Prouvé, Serge Mouille, Georges Jouve, and Richard Texier. A long daybed by Pierre Jeanneret is the standout piece, a timeless design familiar to many design aficionados. Also, be sure to notice the corner bookshelf by Pierre Chareau, crafted from walnut. Its sleek, clean lines make it a wonderful addition to any style of home.

10. Pradier Jeauneau

The founders of Pradier Jeauneau, Aurélien Jeauneau and Jérémy Pradier, are on a mission to redefine the future of furniture. Radicality is at the core of their creations, and it's evident the moment you step into their booth. On display are works by designers such as Isabelle Stanislas, Anthony Guerrée, Axel Chay, and Mathieu Delacroix. In particular, the Axel Chay sofa is a true collector's item, with its unmistakable '80s vibe. The rounded back and wooden frame, combined with soft visuals, make you feel tempted to lie down on it! Also noteworthy is their floor lamp, crafted from brass and aluminum, which exudes a uniquely sci-fi aesthetic.

Curious to experience the fair first-hand and see what else it's got to offer? You have time until Sunday to head to Mayfair's Berkley Square and dive into the best of 20th-century art, design, photography, decorative works, and collectible jewelry — as embodied by the 88 participating institutions.

Find more information at padesignart.com