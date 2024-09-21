5 Wellness Lessons I Am Taking Home From The Tawny, The Luxe British Countryside Retreat Where Great Sleep is Top of the Agenda

Calling myself a workaholic fills me with mixed feelings of pride and shame. It clearly indicates how badly living in London has affected my work-life balance, making the boundaries between weekdays and free time increasingly — and even subconsciously — blurry. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my job and couldn't see myself doing anything else. But it wasn't until headlines, quotes, and image captions, along with entire pitching sessions, began to intrude on my dreams that I realized taking a break from it isn't exactly as instant as booking a holiday.

It isn't a coincidence that great sleep has recently become a larger focus of hotel design, particularly for slow-living destinations like Staffordshire's 70-acre-spanning green lung The Tawny. Not only are they designed to pamper guests with meticulously curated, rest-optimized interiors, but also offer a rural retreat that works wonders for both the mind and body. In the UK alone, almost 1 in 5 people struggle to get enough sleep, with money concerns (25%) and work-induced anxiety (37%) being two of the main factors negatively impacting the adult population's night routine, a recent survey finds.

Although the road to ensuring everyone secures more and better rest is long, a growing interest in home accessories and decorating tricks that can improve sleep patterns is shaking up the design world — from the rise of the wellness room and mood-regulating biophilic design ideas to the eternal search for relaxation-aiding lavender products and the best bedding sets. The Tawny applies all of the above — and much more — to grant travelers a reinvigorating experience.

So what have I learned about self-care, sleep, and leisure during my stay at this fairytale getaway?

1. Rise with the Sun

Interiors of The Tawny's Primrose Retreat room, captured from my bed at dawn (Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

Let's start with a truly unpopular opinion: I am a big advocate of sleeping with blinds open, and while that might sound counterintuitive to you, there is a reason why I stand my ground. According to health and wellness author Eric Ridenour, "creating a bedroom environment that supports exposure to morning sunlight is essential for better sleep quality." When at The Tawny last weekend, I stuck to this advice: I woke up with the sunrise at 6:45 without setting an alarm, but instead of feeling exhausted after the week, I was strangely buzzy and energized. That's not just a coincidence: "Ensuring that your bedroom receives natural light in the morning can help regulate your body's internal clock and promote better sleep at night," adds Ridenour. He also suggests that opening curtains can aid the alignment of your internal clock with the 24-hour environmental cycle, which is known to enhance nighttime rest. It begs the question: Are blackout curtains good for you, or have you been fooled this whole time?

Sure, it was early, but waking up gradually as the natural light streamed through the panoramic windows rather than to the blare of a loud ringtone, set me up for the day. Aware I would have plenty of time to explore the lush maze of trails that constellate The Tawny's ornamental woodland, I could sense my endorphin levels going up, and my mood brightening. It also left me some margin to ease gently into the morning, rather than rushing my way through it — a habit I am determined to incorporate into my everyday life.

Or Try a Sunrise Alarm Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 - Alarm Clock Simulates Sunrise & Sunset - Bedside Lamp With Customizable Light Intensity - Wake-Up Light, Night Light & Reading Light - With Warm Leds View at Amazon Hate the idea of leaving your blinds open but still want to enjoy the benefits of waking as the sun rises? You might want to give a sunrise alarm a go. Lumie's model begins to brighten up 30 minutes before your alarm time, making standing up easier even at the peak of winter. It comes with a color-changing light and a sunset feature gently guiding you back into sleep as night falls. Color: White Price: $99

2. Start the Day With a Walk

Image 1 of 5 The picturesque views of The Tawny's 70-acres park, boasting an amusing folly trail and a diverse wildlife ecosystem (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) The picturesque views of The Tawny's 70-acres park, boasting an amusing folly trail and a diverse wildlife ecosystem (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) The picturesque views of The Tawny's 70-acres park, boasting an amusing folly trail and a diverse wildlife ecosystem (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) The picturesque views of The Tawny's 70-acres park, boasting an amusing folly trail and a diverse wildlife ecosystem (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) The picturesque views of The Tawny's 70-acres park, boasting an amusing folly trail and a diverse wildlife ecosystem (Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

During my stay at The Tawny, I embraced my early bird start as an opportunity to explore its beautifully kept, expansive grounds, which count over 30 species of birds and 20 fascinating follies amongst their most striking attractions. Despite the busy week awaiting me back home, the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other as I immersed myself in a different landscape unraveled that stress burden. It also imbued me with a sudden sense of discovery, play, and excitement I hadn't experienced in years.

If in London, I am forced to block out any unwanted noise by wearing headphones, this recent retreat reminded me of the importance of feeling present in — and in sync with — my surroundings. Whether tuning in to the natural soundscapes of leaves swept by the wind or noticing the hidden-in-plain-sight wildlife that inhabits The Tawny, taking a break from the city made me aware of how much there is to gain in becoming at one with the environment around us, rather than running away from it. So, how am I planning on putting this lesson into practice now that I have left Stoke-on-Trent? By savoring every chance I have to engage with the green spaces near me, putting my phone and headphones away, and opening myself up to the sights and sounds that define them — even if just for 15 minutes a day.

3. Make Room for Yourself

The Tawny's Primrose Retreat room features a stunning, luxurious sunken bath looking out to the hotel's vibrant woods (Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

When I realized I was going to be at The Tawny by myself, the first thought that sprang to mind was, "Other guests will likely think I look sad". The stigma surrounding aloneness affects our perception of what that actually means, leading us to believe it is synonymous with loneliness. "Being around other people comes with rewards, but it also creates stress," psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry notes. "You might worry about what people think or alter your behavior to avoid rejection and to fit in with the rest of the group."

As soon as I stopped thinking about how the hotel's staff and visitors would perceive me, a whole new perspective emerged: only within my first day there, I managed to enjoy a hike in the woods, have breakfast, work on a personal creative project, go for a 5-mile run, shower, have dinner, and even find time to journal before finally going to bed. Throughout the day, I not only felt more peaceful and inspired than usual but also incredibly enthusiastic about pursuing any of those activities. What did that teach me? That it's ok to crave some time for myself, and that every second spent on myself will benefit my relationship with others in return.

Set the Mood Baies Room Spray, 150ml $68 at diptyque paris $78.78 at Amazon $80 at SSENSE Smell plays a crucial role in defining our experience of given spaces, which is why we shouldn't underestimate the power of home scents. This Diptyque spray's crisp, refreshing fragrance which will breathe new life into your room, keeping worries away and helping you ease into the day. Size: 150ml Price: $72

4. Indulge in a Ritual — or Do Nothing at All

Image 1 of 4 To set the mood for your rural getaway, every room at The Tawny comes complete with wilderness-inspired books, a wide selection of teas and infusions to choose from, and an outdoor spa bath nestled on your private decking (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) (Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

Sometimes all you need to feel at ease is structure, starting from the smallest things: having a hot drink right before bed; giving a long-unfinished book another go; or letting a designer-approved scent or candles scented for sleep set the mood. These are all habits that can help us cultivate a state of calmness amid the storm. Despite having a bathtub in my London apartment, I rarely treat myself to a bath. Somehow, it always feels like a waste of time, as if sitting in it for half an hour meant losing control of my commitments-filled routine. But doing nothing, says clinical psychologist Francine Toder, is just as vital to the development of our most ambitious projects as the days of research, work, and sweat we put into them.

"The satisfying art of doing nothing," explains the author, "is a practice that, once incorporated into your life, has proven mental and physical health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, relaxing skeletal muscles, and sharpening focus, without investing in products or services and without any particular effort." At The Tawny, I fought against my traditional habits, allowing myself to sit on my room's deck and stare quietly at the sprawling outdoors. I enjoyed a longer-than-usual breakfast, followed by a walk, before eventually focusing on some writing. To my surprise, the words came out much more naturally than they would on one of my busy days, with the drafting process feeling more enjoyable from start to finish. Our greatest ideas, it turns out, are nestled within us at every moment, but taking a step back, pausing, and breathing might be the best way to unlock them.

5. Build Yourself a Safe, Reinvigorating Space

Image 1 of 4 The interiors of The Tawny's Retreat room, a cedar-clad cabin complete with private dressing room and plenty of private space to gaze at the surrounding outdoors (Image credit: The Tawny) The interiors of The Tawny's Retreat room, a cedar-clad cabin complete with private dressing room and plenty of private space to gaze at the surrounding outdoors (Image credit: The Tawny) The interiors of The Tawny's Retreat room, a cedar-clad cabin complete with private dressing room and plenty of private space to gaze at the surrounding outdoors (Image credit: The Tawny) The interiors of The Tawny's Retreat room, a cedar-clad cabin complete with private dressing room and plenty of private space to gaze at the surrounding outdoors (Image credit: The Tawny)

The first thing I realized when visiting The Tawny is how much my wellbeing benefits from being in a noise-free, greener location. The second one? That I need to completely upgrade my bedding. Working in close collaboration with fourth-generation British brand The Fine Bedding Company, which provides the hotel with all of the bedroom essentials for a seamless, luxurious sleep experience, the Staffordshire Moorlands' retreat has turned each of its 55 rooms into a relaxation haven. Completing the linear, Scandinavian design-inspired bedframes of The Tawny, The Fine Bedding Company's Boutique Silk Luxury Hotel duvet is one to know: compared to other models I have tried in the past, and especially my seasoned, heavyweight duck feather and down duvet, tucking myself under this Smartfil® fibers and pure silk alternative felt like sleeping on a soft, weightless cloud.

Its 100% cotton, breathable cover keeps the temperature just right throughout the night, allowing you to make the most of your nighttime. But the biggest homeware take-home from this journey was the brand's Luxury Hotel pillows, whose medium-firm support finally put my neck pain to bed. Having owned them for years, my duck feather and down pillows are now shapeless, leaving the back of my head nearly flat as I try to rest. With their cruelty-free, hybrid Smartfil® fibers and silk filling, The Fine Bedding Company's offerings not only match the effortless quality of their duvet option but perfectly embody the balance of comfort and minimalist interior design.

Image 1 of 5 I was particularly fond of my Primrose Retreat's nature-inspired color palette, gently mixing earthy and mossy tones which let the outdoors in (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) The Tawny has 55 rooms, including Wildwood Huts, Glade Huts, Lookouts, Retreats, Boathouses, Fledglings, Hillside Treehouses, and Valley Treehouses, with prices starting at $332.18–£431.84 in low season, $352.11–$451.77 in mid season, and $372.04–$471.70 in high season for a Wildwood Hut (captured above) (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) The surrounding park offers spectacular views day-long, transforming into a quiet, peaceful idyll at night (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) Out of all follies springing across its green grounds, the Italian Gardens were my favorite ones. On my first day there, I sat on their rocky staircase to take in the outstanding beauty of their surroundings (Image credit: Gilda Bruno) I stumbled upon this red-hued tree during one of my walks around The Tawny and found it truly special: its tree bark appeared to have been painted in this rust-like tone, making it stand out against the dense swathe of trees that composes the hotel's woodland (Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

Slowing down at The Tawny came as a natural response to the soul-soothing essence of this deconstructed hotel. Incorporating what I have learnt about myself during that time into my ordinary life, however, presents the real challenge.