The "Unusual Decision" to Trade Floor Space for a Fern-Filled Atrium Makes This London Terrace Feel So Much Bigger
An internal courtyard, wildflower roof and plenty of natural textures infuse this London home's renovation with an airy, tropical feel befitting of the nature-loving heritage of its owners
"We both come from places of outstanding nature," says Lina van den Berg, referring to her Colombian roots and the South African heritage of her husband, Wes. "So bringing greenery right into our home was a priority when we took on this Victorian renovation a couple of years ago."
It’s a decision that’s paid dividends: the last thing you’d expect to see when stepping across the threshold of this typical London redbrick is a palm and fern-laden courtyard nestled at the heart of the ground floor. It sets the tone for a modern home that’s defined by organic textures (think polished plaster, sisal and oak) and spherical shapes.
Knowing that they wanted to harness the laid back vibes of faraway climes, the couple asked interior designer Jennifer Hamilton of The Vawdrey House to help them bring their vision to life. She had also worked on the home of Wes’s sister and her Californian husband and the open-plan, warm timbered look she had given it appealed to the couple. "The brief was somewhat unexpected though," smiles Jennifer. "They had just watched Parasite and were coveting the generous rear glass window that the film features. Quite a drastic departure from the existing lean-to, with its steep steps down into the garden."
Undeterred, Jennifer conceived an ambitious design that incorporated a new glass-fronted lateral extension at the rear taking in the side return. A split-level roof satisfied the local planning department while also allowing for some clever creative touches, such as a wildflower finish on the shallowest side and the option to expose the building’s beams in the kitchen island mid-section. "It works well because the different levels add interest to the space," says Jennifer. "A one-level uniform extension would have looked cavernous."
In the kitchen extension, floors were lowered to maximise volume and allow step-free access to the rear, where a deck has been installed on the diagonal to counter the visual effect of a long and narrow garden. The side return is anchored by that lush courtyard, bookended by a study on one side and the dining area on the other. "In the summer, sliding doors can be opened on both sides to allow for a through breeze," says Jennifer.
Sample: £5.50
The main open plan space in painted in Little Greene's Slaked Lime, a fresh and neutral white paint colour.
The couple scrapped their original plan to turn the first floor into the main bedroom suite and, instead, they followed Jennifer’s lead turning it over to the three kids instead, and reworking the loft space to incorporate a double shower and a walk-in wardrobe area. "That was the game changer," says Jennifer. "As soon as we realised we could comfortably redesign the eaves, they were all in."
Price: £175
This sculptural side table makes for a vanity stool for the main bedroom suite.
Touches like these are plentiful in this inventive reworking, which delivers on the details. At the rear, a glazed turquoise brick finish evokes Hector Guimard’s striking metro entrances in Paris, while paying homage to the area’s local Victorian shop fronts. "You get all the period details at the front of this house and something very different from the rear," says Jennifer.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
That contrast might just explain why Wes and Lina’s home feels both soothing and life-enhancing in equal measure.
Specializing in interiors, travel, food, lifestyle and thought pieces, Emma J Page is a UK journalist, editor and commissioning editor. She has a prolific freelance career, writing for publications including Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, The Times Magazine, House & Garden, The World of Interiors, Stella, Architectural Digest, The Telegraph Magazine, Food & Travel and Evening Standard among many others. An influential voice among a number of genres, she regularly writes trends pieces, in-depth profiles, homes stories and interiors news. Her first book, London Shopfronts, in collaboration with photographer Rachael Smith, was published in autumn 2021 by Hoxton Mini Press.
-
-
So, What Exactly Is a 'Boy Apartment'? Here's How to Tap Into the Surprisingly Sophisticated Internet Trend
Bachelor pads and man caves are out. This year, we're all about 'boy apartments,' the elevated and well-curated aesthetic anyone can embrace
By Devin Toolen Published
-
An Easy-to-Digest Expert Guide to Terrazzo — The Splashy, Speckled Surface Designers Aren't Done With Yet
Originally dating back to ancient times, terrazzo is a versatile surface and design-world staple these days — here's everything you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
4 Stylish Lava Stone Countertop Ideas — The High-Gloss, Candy-Colored Kitchen Surface You're About to See Everywhere
Coming in every color of the rainbow, lava stone countertops feel modern and timeless with these styling tricks from interior experts
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Easy and Elegant Kitchen DIYs That Will Instantly Transform Your Space — No Contractor Required
If you are itching for a fresh new look for your cooking space, these little changes can make a big impact
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
3 Easy Wireless Kitchen Lighting Tricks Experts Say Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel Bigger
Finished your kitchen only to discover you didn't plan for enough lighting? Never fear — wireless lighting is cheap, quick, and effective
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Kitchen Tile Trends for 2025 — 5 Popular New Styles That "Blend Artistry With Function"
Think texture, color, and creative layouts with your kitchen tiles for 2025
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
10 Lessons in Good Kitchen Design I Learned for 2025 — From Reviewing Hundreds (and Hundreds) of Kitchens in 2024
As Livingetc's UK Editor and kitchens specialist, I'm adept at spotting good, and bad, design. These 10 spaces stand out for all the right reasons
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
What Color is Replacing White in the Kitchen? 5 Sophisticated Shades Designers Say to Try Instead
Elegant and calming, these are the new neutrals design experts love
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
Is 'Dusty Pink' the Most Exciting New Neutral for Kitchen Cabinets? Here's Why Designers Champion This "Warm, and Space-Expanding" Shade
Everything you need to know to give your kitchen cabinets the refresh they deserve
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
A Designer and Trend Forecaster Shares Her Style Predictions for Kitchens in 2025 — They're Easy Updates to Copy
Some new ideas and some reimagined classics; these unique ideas are perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement in their kitchen
By Olivia Wolfe Published