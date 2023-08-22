‘Feel more elegant' – 9 wooden home decor pieces to elevate the look of your space
Our shopping editor has found the chicest wooden decor pieces if you love smooth silhouettes and a modern feel
Wooden decor is often lumped into two categories: traditional and somewhat dated, or rustic and untamed. But what if you prefer natural-looking home accessories with more sleek, modern silhouettes? While I love a rustic wooden piece (as well as the occasional antique or more traditional style), I’m determined to prove that wooden home accessories can also look chic and elegant – working hard to elevate the feel of your decor through smooth silhouettes and stylish, modern design.
And I’m not talking about painted wood pieces (although this can look rather chic and modern)! From deep ebony shades to the palest ash tones, this carefully curated edit celebrates the organic hues and patterns of wood in all its natural glory. So I went through the best home decor stores to find the wooden home accessories that feel both elegant and organic. In fact, I think they'll make you feel more elegant just by being around them.
THE 9 MOST ELEGANT WOODEN HOME ACCESSORIES
BEST WOODEN ACCENT PIECES
I'm utterly obsessed with this wavy wooden accent mirror. The wiggle border is playful and modern while the rich tone of the wood and intricate engraved line detail keep the piece feeling sophisticated.
Playful & modern
These handcrafted wooden candle holders are the perfect way to add dimension and height to your dinner table. I love the variety of shapes and sizes in the set – they'll make a real statement when styled together.
BEST WOODEN BOWLS
gorgeous texture
I love the soft dimpled texture and asymmetrical design of this bowl. It has a sleeker appearance than rough driftwood while maintaining an organic shape. This pale mango wood piece is a great addition to a neutral scheme.
From pale to deep tones, this standing serving bowl looks unbelievably sophisticated. Made out of smoked ash and brass, I can't decide if I love the gold accents or slim, smooth oval design more.
BEST WOODEN KITCHENWARE
This black mango wood cake stand is hand-carved for a natural finish. The deep tone and sleek design make it the perfect addition to your minimalist decor.
clever design
These salt and pepper grinders have a playful design which contrasts tone and shape for a statement-making finish. The organically-sculpted pieces are made of European oak and smoked oak.
HOW DO I STYLE WOODEN DECOR?
There are a number of different materials that pair beautifully with wooden pieces. Other organic materials like stoneware, jute and linen in neutral shades are an excellent choice when it comes to styling your wooden decor (a beige linen tablecloth under the candlesticks set above, for example). Rattan can also pair well with wooden accents – the woven design and natural colors make an excellent combination. As accent colors, gold and brass work particularly well paired with wooden decorative pieces.
When it comes to styling different wooden pieces together (e.g. wooden furniture or flooring and accessories) – while it’s a great idea to combine different shades of brown, try not to mix too-warm and too-cool tones together. For example: a gray-toned brown piece won’t pair as well with a warm chocolate as, say, a vibrant blonde or rich tan wooden accessory.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
