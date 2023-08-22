‘Feel more elegant' – 9 wooden home decor pieces to elevate the look of your space

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wooden decor is often lumped into two categories: traditional and somewhat dated, or rustic and untamed. But what if you prefer natural-looking home accessories with more sleek, modern silhouettes? While I love a rustic wooden piece (as well as the occasional antique or more traditional style), I’m determined to prove that wooden home accessories can also look chic and elegant – working hard to elevate the feel of your decor through smooth silhouettes and stylish, modern design.

And I’m not talking about painted wood pieces (although this can look rather chic and modern)! From deep ebony shades to the palest ash tones, this carefully curated edit celebrates the organic hues and patterns of wood in all its natural glory. So I went through the best home decor stores to find the wooden home accessories that feel both elegant and organic. In fact, I think they'll make you feel more elegant just by being around them.

THE 9 MOST ELEGANT WOODEN HOME ACCESSORIES

BEST WOODEN ACCENT PIECES

BEST WOODEN BOWLS

gorgeous texture Brentan wood bowl $67 at Lulu and Georgia I love the soft dimpled texture and asymmetrical design of this bowl. It has a sleeker appearance than rough driftwood while maintaining an organic shape. This pale mango wood piece is a great addition to a neutral scheme. Alhambra smoked ash bowl $725 at Net-a-Porter From pale to deep tones, this standing serving bowl looks unbelievably sophisticated. Made out of smoked ash and brass, I can't decide if I love the gold accents or slim, smooth oval design more. Sada wooden bowl $138 at Lulu and Georgia And this decorative bowl has more of a simple, raw and chunky design which makes it feel modern and allows the eye to be drawn to the beautiful paulownia wood grain.

BEST WOODEN KITCHENWARE