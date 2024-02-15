The 12 Best Wayfair Table Lamps Are All Under $200 — And Our Style Editor Wants The Lot
These 12 best Wayfair table lamps are the perfect excuse to get a head start on your President's Day sale shopping. With discounts up to 78% off
There's so much fun to be snooping around the Wayfair table lamp section. Its charm isn’t limited to illumination; as with much of Wayfair, it adds a sense of novelty and ambience to your space. The pieces here are like the cherry on top of your lighting design, creating an instant cozy atmosphere whether you're working late or simply relaxing in its warm glow.
Which is why I've created this Wayfair's editor's choice selection, fulfilling all your table lamp dreams and then some. According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, table lamps are quite the multitaskers. Sure, they're perfect for desks, but why stop there? Kropovinsky urges us to be creative! 'Table lamps are just as at home perched on a side table or pedestal, adding a touch of elegance anywhere you please,' he says. 'And when it comes to picking the perfect lamp, Kropovinsky suggests starting with a “sturdy base build” and a shade that “scatters light with its airy appearance.'
Discover additional lamp choices at Wayfair.
The 12 Best Table Lamps from Wayfair
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $79.47
Was: $87.15
The lamp's slender dome shade paired with a slim arm creates a captivating floating effect. Ranking high among the best table lamps, its elegance is only enhanced with luxe materials like brass and marble.
Price: $63.99
Was: $167.99
Anchoring any room with substance, this lamp features a curved, vase-like silhouette reminiscent of mid-century design. Blending retro charm with modern sensibilities, its perfect for a range of interiors.
Price: $91
Was: $200
Timeless elegance meets modern sophistication with this rattan and brass table lamp — a beautifully executed combination.
Price: $83
Was: $240
Lean into the natural design trend with this ridged white table lamp. It boasts a unique sculptural quality that makes a statement in any interior, while the linen shade adds a soft, breezy touch.
Price: $128.99
Featuring an asymmetrical design with unexpected shapes, this table lamp exudes classic charm while emitting a warm, ambient glow, sure to spark conversation and captivate guests.
Price: $134
The genius of simplicity shines in this monochrome table lamp, offering a sleek modern look in either black or white, promising to blend seamlessly (or stand out) beautifully in any setting. Its easily one of the best minimalist table lamps we've seen in some time.
Price: $76.99
Was: $79.99
Add movement and decorative texture to your space with this playful tassel lamp, available in emerald, brick, cream, or black, offering a nod to art deco aesthetics.
Price: $150
Radiating mid-century charm, this glistening golden design is both streamlined and harmonious, creating a compelling focal point when paired with other metallic accents.
Price: $130
Was: $400
This lamp's white marble ceramic base adds a minimalist decorative touch to a classic drum lamp shade, bringing a substantial and earthy presence to any living room. It would look particularly lovely paired with one of these Wayfair mirrors.
Price: $175
Was: $315
Resembling a parasol, or perhaps even origami art, this pleated table lamp offers ample visual intrigue, ideal for a desk during late-night work sessions or as an inviting statement in a foyer.
Price: $94
Was: $420
With a unique sculptural base and mixed material composition, this mid-century table lamp steals the spotlight. Currently 78% off and under $100, you’d be remiss not to take advantage of this remarkable deal.
What are the table lamp trends for 2024?
According to designer Artem Kropovinsky, table lamp trends are skewing increasingly minimal, “moving towards more simplified design connotations.” To this end, the designer notes a rising interest in incorporating natural materials into lamp designs, adding a touch of unique character to the mix.
Finally, an exciting moment for the tech-savvy: the designer predicts a surge in “smart attributes such as dimmers,” offering personalized illumination — now that’s a bright idea we can get behind!
Seeking more elevated decor? Look no further than Livingetc’s favorite Wayfair rugs.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Kitchen Utensils Worth Keeping vs the Ones Just Taking up Space — 'It's the Secret to Decluttering Drawers'
Declutter and organize your kitchen cabinets and drawers with these expert-approved tips
By Ottilie Blackhall Published
-
Things People With Low Maintenance Kitchens Never Have — 5 Decisions To Stay Away From
You may be aiming for a low-maintenance kitchen that is easy to work in but have you chosen the right materials for it? Designers point out the most common errors in decisions
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published