There's a new design trend for sculptural outdoor benches – here are the 9 that instantly elevate your backyard

An outdoor bench
(Image credit: Lisa Romerein. Design: Assembledge, Susan Mitnick Design Studio and Fiore Landscape Design)
published

The addition of a simple backyard bench can bring so much to your outdoor space, no matter the size of the backyard you have. Whether it's a small slither of balcony, or a larger space, your outdoor space can be given some extra meaning and focus with a backyard bench. 'Garden benches quietly suggest an invitation to repose, observe, and connect to nature, people and their surroundings,' says Susan Mitnick of Susan Mitnick Design Studio. 'Their presence can  create a poetic moment and add an element of sculpture.'

Whether you're looking for a moment of quiet contemplation in your backyard or something sculptural to bring a decorative flair to your alfresco space, read on for my favorite shopping picks from the best outdoor furniture brands.

Sculptural outdoor furniture

Your bench can really become a standalone work of art if you pick the right piece, lending your outdoor space a focal point. Here are three of my favorites.

A red bench with cushions

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

Portia outdoor bench

Available in dark coal color or a lighter, neutral hue, the gentle swooping curve of this bench will lend a sculptural element and interest to any backyard space.

Pari Rattan Bench

Made from naturally durable rattan reeds, the beautiful shape of this bench gives it its slightly Boho look, perfect for a summer's evening with a couple of bench cushions. 

Sculptural bench

This red design makes for quite a statement. Inspired by wicker but made from iron, it's super durable. Any hardness from the material is softened by the bench's curves.

Best for relaxing 

A bench is a perfect moment for quiet relaxation and tranquility, Picking the right bench for this task is also about finding the perfect spot in the backyard, and checking that your outrdoor bench isn't facing the wrong way, towards a view or a relaxing focal point. Here are three of my favorite benches to relax in.

Louisiane bench in yellow

The delicate curve of this bench makes steel look super soft. The precision of the curves ensures ergonomic comfort as well as a distinctive look in bright yellow.

Orlanda bench

Update your outdoor area with a modern Orlanda bench from Lulu and Georgia, with weather-resistant upholstered cushions for extra softness, and a solid teak frame. 

Adjustable patio daybed

Made from 100 percent acacia wood, this bench is weather resistant and a solid purchase for a relaxing outdoor space, complementing any entryway, poolside patio, or casual dining table. 

Best for backless style

A backless style bench takes on a simple shape and might just work to shine a light on a quiet spot in the backyard without taking up too much visual clutter. These modern outdoor furniture pieces also worked well tucking neatly under your outdoor dining table.

A backless bench

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

Palissade bench in green

With elegant lines and simple design, the Palissade bench is super weatherproof, made from powder-coated steel. Pair it with a dining table or give it its own space in the backyard to really shine.

Kelmscott rush bench

Made from teak with brass capped hardware, this bench is influenced by Kelmscott Manor- Arts & Crafts textile designer William Morris's countryside home - and is a modern reenvision of Morris & Co.'s famous design.

Vignelli bench in dark grey

Carved out of a single piece of polyethylene, this contemporary looking bench fully stands up against the elements and comes in an array of colorful options. 

