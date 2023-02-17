There's a new design trend for sculptural outdoor benches – here are the 9 that instantly elevate your backyard
Backyard benches can bring so much to your outdoor space, from a sculptural element to a quiet place for contemplation
The addition of a simple backyard bench can bring so much to your outdoor space, no matter the size of the backyard you have. Whether it's a small slither of balcony, or a larger space, your outdoor space can be given some extra meaning and focus with a backyard bench. 'Garden benches quietly suggest an invitation to repose, observe, and connect to nature, people and their surroundings,' says Susan Mitnick of Susan Mitnick Design Studio. 'Their presence can create a poetic moment and add an element of sculpture.'
Whether you're looking for a moment of quiet contemplation in your backyard or something sculptural to bring a decorative flair to your alfresco space, read on for my favorite shopping picks from the best outdoor furniture brands.
Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's scoured the web to find the best benches for any type of backyard.
Sculptural outdoor furniture
Your bench can really become a standalone work of art if you pick the right piece, lending your outdoor space a focal point. Here are three of my favorites.
Available in dark coal color or a lighter, neutral hue, the gentle swooping curve of this bench will lend a sculptural element and interest to any backyard space.
Made from naturally durable rattan reeds, the beautiful shape of this bench gives it its slightly Boho look, perfect for a summer's evening with a couple of bench cushions.
Best for relaxing
A bench is a perfect moment for quiet relaxation and tranquility, Picking the right bench for this task is also about finding the perfect spot in the backyard, and checking that your outrdoor bench isn't facing the wrong way, towards a view or a relaxing focal point. Here are three of my favorite benches to relax in.
The delicate curve of this bench makes steel look super soft. The precision of the curves ensures ergonomic comfort as well as a distinctive look in bright yellow.
Update your outdoor area with a modern Orlanda bench from Lulu and Georgia, with weather-resistant upholstered cushions for extra softness, and a solid teak frame.
Best for backless style
A backless style bench takes on a simple shape and might just work to shine a light on a quiet spot in the backyard without taking up too much visual clutter. These modern outdoor furniture pieces also worked well tucking neatly under your outdoor dining table.
With elegant lines and simple design, the Palissade bench is super weatherproof, made from powder-coated steel. Pair it with a dining table or give it its own space in the backyard to really shine.
Made from teak with brass capped hardware, this bench is influenced by Kelmscott Manor- Arts & Crafts textile designer William Morris's countryside home - and is a modern reenvision of Morris & Co.'s famous design.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
