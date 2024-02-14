What are the Most Comfortable Pillowcases? From Temperature Regulating to the Best for Your Skin
When you're looking for comfort in your pillowcases, material matters. These are the best you can buy
The most comfortable pillowcases can make or break a good night’s sleep. Egyptian cotton and linen provide a lightweight and breathable solution whilst silk pillowcases have gained popularity in recent years with their beauty benefits. It might seem like the perfect pillow is just about the right filling, but the exterior is just as important.
Considering we spend approximately a third of our lives sleeping, choosing the right pillowcase is a step in the right direction for those seeking a restful night’s sleep. And though you might be investing in the best bedding sets already, that doesn't always mean the included pillowcases are going to be the best you can find.
Whether you’re seeking a bedroom refresh or designing from scratch, our exclusive list of the best pillowcases saves you some time and stress on your way to finding the perfect piece.
1. Best cooling pillowcases
Linen is great for those seeking a cool and comfortable night's sleep thanks to its breathable nature. In this refreshing sage hue, the pillowcases evoke further calm. To add to its appeal, linen will soften with each wash making this set an ideal investment.
Material: Flax linen
Size: Standard
Price: $60
This pillowcase set from Bed Bath & Beyond allows you to stay cool at night without sacrificing on comfort. Nylon is not only water-resistant (great for those hot sleepers), it's also lightweight and easy to wash so you can keep your pillowcases fresh and clean throughout the year.
Material: Nylon
Size: Standard and King
Price: $26.49
The target pillowcase set features 100% cotton making it lightweight and refreshing. Cotton is a natural fibre that offers many benefits like its gentle nature on the skin and soft feel. It also absorbs moisture with ease so it incredibly efficient at regulating your body temperature.
Material: Cotton
Size: Standard/Queen and King/California King
Price: $26.99
2. Best cotton pillowcases
Made with organic cotton, this pillowcase set from Lulu & Georgia keeps things wonderfully simple. The stitch detailing and sateen weave give it a refined elegance and ensure your bedscape always looks sophisticated. They would blend easily with a colorful comforter or a crisp white duvet.
Material: Cotton
Size: Standard & King
Price: $66
This timeless design features an intriguing pom-pom edge design that adds a textured detail to your bedding design. The cotton percale weave provides an airy softness and a smooth surface for your head. Pair it with The White Company’s coordinating duvet cover for a classic bedding look that still feels modern. For a final flourish, layer your bedding with a plush throw and a couple of shams.
Material: Cotton
Size: Standard/Euro
Price: $26
Scallop edges continue to grow in popularity as we see them decorate rugs, furniture, and bedding too. This Pottery Barn pillowcase set highlights intricate embroidery with its deep blue scallop border. Blue & white are a time-tested collaboration and this pillowcase is no different. Coordinating this set with other tones of blue is an easy win for your interior, delivering a relaxing and restful scene.
Material: Cotton
Size: Standard/King
Price: $69
3. Best silk pillowcases
Silk is praised for being the queen of fabrics and this pillowcase from The White Company presents its best qualities. Made with 100% pure silk, its smooth surface offers a cooling touch for you at night and a soft sheen to admire during the day. Its coloring makes it a great neutral to layer with deeper ecru tones, creating a cozy and elegant bedding design.
Material: Silk
Size: Standard
Price: $95
For those looking for a pillowcase to help them gain a restful night’s sleep and aid their beauty routine, this option from Slip could be the perfect piece. Machine washable and made with 100% Mulberry silk, the reduced friction of silk is said to reduce hair breakage and be kind to sensitive skin. The pistachio colorway is one of many available, but this particular hue makes for a sweet addition to your bedroom interior.
Material: Silk
Size: Standard
Price: $82.50
Pottery Barn’s silk pillowcase is available in three colorways, each highlighting the beauty of this sumptuous material. Made with yarn-dyed charmeuse silk, this weaving style gives the silk a more lustrous appearance. Layer your bed with a variety of textures to highlight the soft silk for a balanced bedroom interior. Silk’s hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking properties make it a practical option as well as a beautiful one.
Material: Silk
Size: 20” x 28”, 20” x 36”
Price: $50
How much does a silk pillowcase cost?
Silk is a labor of love. Extracted from the fibers spun by silkworms, the process of making silk is not just a costly exercise but a labor and time-intensive one. First produced in ancient China, this sleek material has become synonymous with luxury the world over. It’s not just beautiful too, silk is a durable and breathable choice for pillowcases and bedding. In recent years it’s gained popularity with the beauty community. Its fine surface reduces hair breakage, friction against the skin (a.k.a fewer wrinkles), and acne. With such a variety of products on the market, it can be difficult to ascertain the true cost of a silk pillowcase from the best bedding brands.
'Silk pillowcases tend to be pricier than their cotton counterparts. However, costs can vary significantly based on factors such as brand, silk quality, and size,' says international interior designer, Shalini Misra. When shopping for your silk pillowcase, remember to check the percentage of silk, specifically the momme with a unit of weight for real silk. Producers like Slip (from $58) have become industry leaders for bringing attention to the resurgence of silk pillowcases.
