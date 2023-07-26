12 luxe accent pieces to make your home look far more expensive without costing a fortune

Our shopping editor has found the best effortlessly elegant accessories to elevate the look and feel of your current decor

Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

Sure, you can buy all the luxe-looking furniture and decor you like, but there are some areas of the home that are more than often overlooked. I’m talking about the exposed cables, lackluster towel racks, and unloved corners around your home that let’s be honest – could probably do with an upgrade. It’s the little expensive-looking touches that often make the biggest difference to the look and feel of a space, and they’re actually pretty easy to incorporate! 

The best home decor stores are full of said luxe accents and accessories to elevate the feel of your current decor – it’s just a question of knowing where to look! But I know that this is easier said than done, so I’ve done the hard work for you and narrowed down the best effortlessly elegant additions to make your current decor feel far more expensive.

OUR TOP 12 LUXE ACCENT PIECES TO MAKE YOUR HOME LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE

black light switch covers with a wiggle edge design
Wiggle switch plate

Scallop-edge decor takes a new twist with this switch plate cover. It will make your plain old light switches look far more luxe. The wavy detail is so on trend right now, and the matte black finish offers a rich contrast to pale walls.

textured brass long door handle
Lucille fluted kitchen handle

Swap your plain cabinet or wardrobe door handle for this textured brass one. It's amazing how changing this one small detail will instantly elevate the look of a whole piece of furniture.

rattan room divider in a neutral bedroom
Rattan room divider screen

This rattan divider screen makes the ideal addition to a plain corner of your room. The woven piece adds a bit of interest to your decor and serves the dual purpose of hiding any areas that are less tidy than you'd like them to be.

beige cotton cable cover over a black lamp cable
Cotton chandelier cord cover

Speaking of hiding away untidy parts of your home, this chandelier cord is a great way to cover cords that stick out too much from the rest of your decor. The washed cotton finish makes it a great addition to lamps with linen shades!

cable tidy box under a desk
White cable tidy box

If you hate the unsightly tangle of wires under your TV as much as I do then you'll be thrilled to know this cable tidy box exists to help tuck them all away. With its white sides and wooden lid it wouldn't look out of place in a minimalist living room.

ribbed cable tidy box on a desk with electronic devices on top
Beige cable management box

And this luxe-looking caddy is ideal for your WFH space or home office. It will tidy away your extension cords and charging cables, and it even has a handy section to hold your phone up!

marble oval bath caddy balanced on top of a bath
Mercedes marble bath caddy

You can't deny that this marble bath caddy will make your bathroom look ridiculously luxurious. Use it to store your bath salts, a book, and scented candle when you want to take a little self care moment.

set of stoneware bathroom accessories
Stoneware bathroom accessory set

If you can't stand the sight of one more plastic bottle or container in your bathroom, you can decant your most-used soaps and products into this set of stoneware accessories. 

gold toilet paper holder with intricate hand detail
Nellie toilet paper holder

In other luxe bathroom addition news, this intricate brass ornament is the most luxurious toilet paper holder I've ever laid eyes on. 

orange ceramic tray with ridges to fit eggs inside
Ceramic egg carton

This glazed ceramic egg holder is a beautiful addition for your fridge. If you're into kitchen organization, this aesthetically-pleasing caddy is perfect.

leaning bamboo ladder with blankets draped on the steps
Bamboo blanket stand

This leaning bamboo blanket ladder will fill an empty space in your living room and provides a stylish storage solution. It can also be used for towels in your bathroom!

gold towel rack with folded towels inside
wall mounted gold towel rack

Finally, swap your tired old towel rack for this chic gold tone one. It's designed for folded towels, so it'll prevent the inevitable 'towel slipped onto the floor' scenario.

HOW CAN I MAKE MY HOME LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE WITHOUT CHANGING MY CURRENT DECOR?

When it comes to making your home look more expensive, it’s all about the luxe finishing touches. By changing small fixtures like door handles and toilet paper holders and covering untidy parts of your home with chic storage solutions, you can make a real difference with very little effort. 

In terms of key features to look out for – additions with gold and antique-style accents, stoneware, and textured details like scalloped edges and ribbed glass will all add an expensive feel to your current decor. By buying smaller additions to accentuate the pieces you currently own rather than replacing them completely, you can completely change the feel of your space without spending too much money, time, or effort.

