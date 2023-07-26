12 luxe accent pieces to make your home look far more expensive without costing a fortune
Our shopping editor has found the best effortlessly elegant accessories to elevate the look and feel of your current decor
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sure, you can buy all the luxe-looking furniture and decor you like, but there are some areas of the home that are more than often overlooked. I’m talking about the exposed cables, lackluster towel racks, and unloved corners around your home that let’s be honest – could probably do with an upgrade. It’s the little expensive-looking touches that often make the biggest difference to the look and feel of a space, and they’re actually pretty easy to incorporate!
The best home decor stores are full of said luxe accents and accessories to elevate the feel of your current decor – it’s just a question of knowing where to look! But I know that this is easier said than done, so I’ve done the hard work for you and narrowed down the best effortlessly elegant additions to make your current decor feel far more expensive.
OUR TOP 12 LUXE ACCENT PIECES TO MAKE YOUR HOME LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Scallop-edge decor takes a new twist with this switch plate cover. It will make your plain old light switches look far more luxe. The wavy detail is so on trend right now, and the matte black finish offers a rich contrast to pale walls.
Swap your plain cabinet or wardrobe door handle for this textured brass one. It's amazing how changing this one small detail will instantly elevate the look of a whole piece of furniture.
This rattan divider screen makes the ideal addition to a plain corner of your room. The woven piece adds a bit of interest to your decor and serves the dual purpose of hiding any areas that are less tidy than you'd like them to be.
Speaking of hiding away untidy parts of your home, this chandelier cord is a great way to cover cords that stick out too much from the rest of your decor. The washed cotton finish makes it a great addition to lamps with linen shades!
If you hate the unsightly tangle of wires under your TV as much as I do then you'll be thrilled to know this cable tidy box exists to help tuck them all away. With its white sides and wooden lid it wouldn't look out of place in a minimalist living room.
And this luxe-looking caddy is ideal for your WFH space or home office. It will tidy away your extension cords and charging cables, and it even has a handy section to hold your phone up!
You can't deny that this marble bath caddy will make your bathroom look ridiculously luxurious. Use it to store your bath salts, a book, and scented candle when you want to take a little self care moment.
If you can't stand the sight of one more plastic bottle or container in your bathroom, you can decant your most-used soaps and products into this set of stoneware accessories.
In other luxe bathroom addition news, this intricate brass ornament is the most luxurious toilet paper holder I've ever laid eyes on.
This glazed ceramic egg holder is a beautiful addition for your fridge. If you're into kitchen organization, this aesthetically-pleasing caddy is perfect.
This leaning bamboo blanket ladder will fill an empty space in your living room and provides a stylish storage solution. It can also be used for towels in your bathroom!
HOW CAN I MAKE MY HOME LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE WITHOUT CHANGING MY CURRENT DECOR?
When it comes to making your home look more expensive, it’s all about the luxe finishing touches. By changing small fixtures like door handles and toilet paper holders and covering untidy parts of your home with chic storage solutions, you can make a real difference with very little effort.
In terms of key features to look out for – additions with gold and antique-style accents, stoneware, and textured details like scalloped edges and ribbed glass will all add an expensive feel to your current decor. By buying smaller additions to accentuate the pieces you currently own rather than replacing them completely, you can completely change the feel of your space without spending too much money, time, or effort.
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
The 12 best patterned rugs chosen by our editors to make the perfect design statement in your home
The 12 best patterned rugs range from soft prints to geometric lines, but all have share in common the Livingetc stamp of approval
By Faaizah Shah • Published
-
What is the future of the smart home? These are the ideas I’m most excited about, from robots to the next TV trend
There are some potentially great innovations coming to the smart home in the next few years. Here are the three I’m most anticipating
By Alan Martin • Published