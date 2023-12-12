My Favorite Jonathan Adler Gifts Are Under $100 Right Now - Use This Secret Code on his Joy-Making Designs
Whether you're buying a gift for a special someone or treating yourself, you won't want to miss the deals on this style editor-approved home decor
Jonathan Adler holds a special place in our hearts when it comes to home decor. Best described as a mid-century modern meets pop art, it emanates a delightful blend of influences. Whether it's substantial pieces like sofas or petite trinket trays, anything bearing the Adler touch is a coveted treasure.
Currently, we find ourselves amidst the designer's 12 days of gifting, featuring some of his most attractive prices to date. With a generous 25% off markdowns sitewide and an additional up to 70% off using code: GIVEJA, it would be a missed opportunity not to capitalize on these enticing deals.
While it seems everything touched by Jonathan Adler turns to gold, we've unearthed the best home decor of them all - and here's the kicker: they're all under $100. So, what's holding you back?
Don't miss out on the chance to explore Jonathan Adler's complete product assortment here.
Best Jonathan Adler home decor under $100
Remember to apply code: GIVEJA at checkout to take advantage of these amazing markdowns.
Price: $71.25
Was: $95
This shiny white ceramic vase showcases hand-carved stud details along its exterior. Elevated and playful, it would make a fantastic addition to any entryway.
Price: $73.51
Was: $98
Everyone needs a deck of playing cards, and these are as chic as ever. Housed in a high-gloss lacquer box, they serve as the perfect accent for a coffee table.
Price: $52
Was: $88
Jonathan’s Muse pots, beloved for their facial motifs, take an iconic turn in candle form. It's everything you need to fill your home with fresh scents like grapefruit, green vine accords, and passion fruit.
Price: $71.25
Was: $95
Coasters, small in size but big on impact. This set of four introduces a statement color or pattern and makes a lovely gift for any hostess.
Price: $69
Was: $115
Bring on the drama with brushed gold flatware featuring an elongated silhouette. With six place settings, it's bound to be a dinnertime conversation starter.
Price: $47.24
Was: $125
Inspired by the '60s, this bowtie box is perfect for tucking away your favorite tiny treasures, from sunglasses to watches. Strong enough to stand alone, it also makes a lovely addition to a tablescape or bookshelf.
Price: $14.24
Was: $25
This surreal mug draws inspiration from the artist-muse relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Crafted from hand-fired porcelain, it's meant to be cherished for ages.
Price: $47.99
Was: $85
Perfect for everyday use, this chic and stackable dinner set stands out with its unique mottled satin finish.
Price: $25.49
Was: $45
Discover the charm of this darling porcelain kangaroo match strike - a delightful gift for any hostess or candle lover, or a whimsical addition to your own collection.
Price: $65.99
Was: $175
Architectural motifs and moody shapes reminisce the Colosseum's historic arches. Bring on the antiquity with this classically chic workspace accessory.
Price: $26.24
Was: $58
Crafted from super-soft cotton, this sham features Versailles pattern stitching. Its a compelling texture while keeping a minimal appeal.
In the mood for more deals? Explore the best home decor from the ongoing Anthropologie sale.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
