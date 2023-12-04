12 H&M Home Rugs That Look So Expensive - Style Editor-Approved Picks, Minus the High Price Tag

Whether it be accent or area, a rug can make or break a room. When executed properly, rugs encourage harmony between objects, fostering a peaceful ambience and visually pleasing living space. Plus, given their relatively large surface area, there are few better ways to create a statement.

So, if rugs are so crucial, why are they often viewed as an afterthought? Generally speaking, this comes down to price. Rugs, especially good ones crafted from durable materials, are expensive to make. Enter: H&M Home - your new favorite affordable rug destination.

Designed in Stockholm and created by artisans from all over the world, each of these H&M editor's picks reflects global sensibilities, with aesthetics ranging from minimalist to bold. Whether you are in the process of moving, are decorating a nursery, or simply wish to give your current living space a fresh start, H&M Home has the rug for you. With most of the best rugs from H&M Home rugs falling under the $200 mark, each of these picks are appear far more elevated than their price tag suggests. Continue along to discover the rug of your dreams.

Best area rugs from H&M Home

Best rectangular rugs from H&M Home

Cotton rag rug View at H&M Home Price: $36.99 Don’t let its name fool you - this gray rug offers far more than your ordinary rag. Its elongated shape and durable texture lends itself to a variety of uses, such as a table runner, bathmat, or even lining for a hallway. Rectangular wool-blend rug View at H&M Home Price: $74.99 Irregular shapes and patterns are on track to dominate in 2024. Featuring an asymmetrical design, this piece is a fantastic entry point towards accomplishing this naturalistic look. Rectangular chenille rug View at H&M Home Price: $131 Soft chenille and muted colors on this gorgeous Persian rug provide a peaceful ambience while its neutral fringe edges feel blissfully undone.

Best doormats from H&M Home

Jute doormat View at H&M Home Price: $36.99 H&M Home is a big fan of jute and luckily, so are we. This doormat feels elegantly uncontrived, which is exactly what we strive for in any entryway. Semicircle jute doormat View at H&M Home Price: $26.99 This semi-circle shaped doormat, made of braided jute, introduces both novel shape and texture. We’re fond of the dark gray, but this style is available in beige and natural white, too. On sale now Coconut fiber doormat View at H&M Home Price: $8.99 Was: $20.99 The name says it all. Crafted from a rich brown coconut fiber and emblazoned with playful ‘welcome’ text design, this is just the right amount of cheeky.

Best childrens' rugs from H&M Home

Cotton rug with tufted dots View at H&M Home Price: $81.99 The multicolored tufted dots on this circular rug are so darling that it's definitely not limited to the kids’ room. It also features non-slip protection, making it the ideal choice for cozying up a children’s room with hardwood floors. Space-motif rug View at H&M Home Price: $36.99 H&M Home collaborated with Save the Children in the creation of this magical space motif rug. Ten percent of its sale price goes toward improving the lives of children worldwide. Round jute rug View at H&M Home Price: $42.99 This adorable jute bear rug is one of H&M Home’s best-sellers for good reason. Happy reviewers rave about its extraordinary value and unique Scandinavian design.

How do I prevent rugs from slipping?

A rug sliding out of place is an annoyance at best and a safety hazard at worst. Thankfully, there are a plethora of ways to prevent this from happening.

Arguably the best method is a felt pad, which creates enough friction to hold your rug in place. These are relatively inexpensive and can be purchased anywhere you buy rugs. Some opt for a waffle pad, which has the benefit of being very thin, however do keep in mind that these tend to lose their grip overtime. Although there are many more anti-slipping techniques, another one of our favorites is rug tape, which is double-sided and works on even the most trying of surfaces, like laminate.

