9 things people with super-cozy reading corners always buy - get fall-ready in minutes
We searched high and low to find the best home accessories to make your reading nook feel both cozy and elevated
It’s officially fall! And that means one thing – the coziest spot in your home is probably due a new-season refresh. Yes, I’m talking about your reading nook AKA the closest you can get to a warm, uplifting hug without actually embracing a loved one. If you haven’t shown it much love and attention since last November, it’s probably looking a little unloved ATM, and from chic candles to elegant bookends there are tons of accessories you can get to make spruce it up in time for your next reading sesh.
You’ve got your armchair and backdrop sorted, but if you’re lacking fresh decor inspo, then you’ll be glad to hear that I’ve done all the hard work for you by scouring the best home decor stores for the most luxurious, stylish, and uplifting buys to really elevate your reading nook. So crap a steaming cup of hot cocoa and your favorite new novel, and settle into these gorgeously cozy new buys to add to your favorite spot in the house.
Our top 9 reading corner picks
Best picks for a cozy glow
It's essential to create a cozy vibe for your reading corner, and once it starts getting dark at 4pm that means soft, warm lighting. There's nothing better to create it than this brown velvet table lamp that feels both stylish and comforting.
cozy-yet-chic
Glass mushroom lamps aren't going anywhere any time soon, and this deep yellow one will fill your cozy nook with an uplifting warm glow. It's small enough to fit on the daintiest of side tables.
Best reading corner pillows
great price
This classic boucle pillow is the perfect cozy piece to curl up on while engrossed in your favorite novel. It's also super affordable compared to similar styles out there!
If you’re in the market for a deeply luxurious pillow, look no further than Anor Living’s offering. Each hand-embroidered design is more exquisite than the last. I’m a huge fan of this blue pillow with a wild meadow of flowers pattern – just as enchanting as your latest read.
Best decorative reading corner accents
so elegant
I couldn't not include a set of bookends in a reading corner decor list. These green marble pieces will instantly elevate any collection of books on your shelf – I adore the art deco-style silhouette.
And if you prefer more of a minimalist aesthetic, these handmade stoneware bookends are perfect. Their modern-yet-organic design will make your corner feel effortlessly elegant.
How do you make a cozy reading corner?
First we have to get the bones of your cozy corner sorted: some sturdy-yet-stylish bookshelves, a comfortable armchair or window bay, and a handy side table will form the basis of your reading nook. Now for the fun stuff: the cozy decor.
Comfy-yet-chic materials like boucle, velvet, and shearling are the ideal choice for your pillows and upholstered furniture – especially as we move into fall.
Lighting is everything. A stylish lamp and a candle or two won’t just provide you with enough light to read, but they’ll also create a cozy atmosphere. Oh, and make sure you pick warm-toned LED lamps – ‘grocery store glow’ is not the vibe we’re going for here.
Finally, it’s possible for even decorative accents to create a cozy vibe. Organic stoneware pieces can feel surprisingly warm while still elevating the overall aesthetic, and a vase filled with flowers will bring the whole look together.
-
-
