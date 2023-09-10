9 things people with super-cozy reading corners always buy - get fall-ready in minutes

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s officially fall! And that means one thing – the coziest spot in your home is probably due a new-season refresh. Yes, I’m talking about your reading nook AKA the closest you can get to a warm, uplifting hug without actually embracing a loved one. If you haven’t shown it much love and attention since last November, it’s probably looking a little unloved ATM, and from chic candles to elegant bookends there are tons of accessories you can get to make spruce it up in time for your next reading sesh.

You’ve got your armchair and backdrop sorted, but if you’re lacking fresh decor inspo, then you’ll be glad to hear that I’ve done all the hard work for you by scouring the best home decor stores for the most luxurious, stylish, and uplifting buys to really elevate your reading nook. So crap a steaming cup of hot cocoa and your favorite new novel, and settle into these gorgeously cozy new buys to add to your favorite spot in the house.

Our top 9 reading corner picks

Best picks for a cozy glow

Lulu table lamp $298 at Anthropologie It's essential to create a cozy vibe for your reading corner, and once it starts getting dark at 4pm that means soft, warm lighting. There's nothing better to create it than this brown velvet table lamp that feels both stylish and comforting. cozy-yet-chic Yellow glass mushroom lamp $27.99 at Amazon Glass mushroom lamps aren't going anywhere any time soon, and this deep yellow one will fill your cozy nook with an uplifting warm glow. It's small enough to fit on the daintiest of side tables. Diptyque Baies candle $220 at Net-a-Porter Not only is this Diptyque Baies candle unreasonably chic, it'll also cast a soft and comforting flicker of light, making your space look and smell amazing.

Best reading corner pillows

great price Boucle pillow cover $21.99 at H&M This classic boucle pillow is the perfect cozy piece to curl up on while engrossed in your favorite novel. It's also super affordable compared to similar styles out there! Blue wild meadow pillow $180 at Anor Living If you’re in the market for a deeply luxurious pillow, look no further than Anor Living’s offering. Each hand-embroidered design is more exquisite than the last. I’m a huge fan of this blue pillow with a wild meadow of flowers pattern – just as enchanting as your latest read. Velvet circle pillow $88 at Schoolhouse And because it's nice to switch up your decor every now and then, this round velvet pillow has different colors on each side – a muted, earthy dark yellow on one side and an unapologetically bold orange on the other.

Best decorative reading corner accents