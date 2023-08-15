Chocolate brown is a big interior design trend for Fall - I've found 9 home decor pieces to get you in the mood

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are few colors that more perfectly depict the coziest season than chocolate brown, but the universally-loved shade still seamlessly slips into any style of decor, no matter what the season, so it’s a great one to introduce into your scheme as early as August!

From wearing deep brown as a modern alternative to black to the latest latte makeup trend all over social media, chocolate brown is big news right now in fashion, beauty and (of course) homeware! When browsing through the best home decor stores it’s hard not to come across a chocolate brown home accessory, and it’s no wonder – as the goes-with-anything neutral tone feels both timeless and refreshingly seasonal. So if you can’t wait to bring out the fall decor, I’ve selected some of the best home accessories in the most on-trend shade of the moment.

OUR TOP 9 CHOCOLATE BROWN HOME ACCESSORIES

BEST BROWN DECORATIVE OBJECTS

Cassandra table lamp $398 at Lulu and Georgia There's something that feels really special about brown stoneware, and the rich, warm hue of this table lamp's base gives it an undeniably expensive finish. Brown knot accent pillow $116 at DWR The addition of a knot pillow is an easy way to elevate your bedding or sofa setup through texture and shape. The warm brown shade of this one means it'll fit in with a neutral scheme while still catching the eye. stylish storage Round leather trays $495 for a set of three at Net-a-Porter These chic leather trays are designed to emulate the look of Japanese lacquer-ware. They'll make the ideal addition to your side tables for a stylish bit of extra storage.

BEST BROWN CANDLES

Loewe coriander scented candle $230 at Net-a-Porter Loewe's home scents are highly coveted for a reason, and this coriander scented candle is no exception! Its herby scent makes it an ideal addition to your kitchen, and it comes in a handmade glazed terracotta vessel in our favorite shade. sleek silhouette Brown glass candlestick $20.99 at H&M And for your tapered candles, this glass candle holder comes in the most gorgeous toffee shade and curved silhouette. I love the opaque color which really enhances the glossy finish. Brown glass candlesticks $445 for a set of two at Kathy Kuo Home If you prefer more of a rustic finish, these tinted brown candlesticks are traditionally hand-blown in Cairo from recycled glass! I adore their hand-formed lantern shape which strikes an elegant silhouette against a plain wall.

BEST SMALL BROWN DECOR

we love! Brown stoneware pitcher $58 at Lulu and Georgia This small, sleek stoneware pitcher can be styled alone on a side table, offer an earthy addition to your dinner table or used to display your favorite seasonal blooms. The chocolate shade lends itself well to corals, creams and dusky pinks. Small stoneware vase $20.99 at H&M And this small stoneware vase looks beautiful layered with other neutral earthenware pieces! The sleek shape makes it an ideal addition to a minimalist scheme. Floccula wine glass $35 at Lulu and Georgia This wine glass is made out of stoneware with a reactive glaze for a truly unique finish. If you're as obsessed as I am with earthy chocolate brown, this will make a great addition to your dinner table.