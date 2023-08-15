Chocolate brown is a big interior design trend for Fall - I've found 9 home decor pieces to get you in the mood
This rich neutral shade is timeless, expensive and refreshingly seasonal – so here are the best accessories to give your home the same vibe
There are few colors that more perfectly depict the coziest season than chocolate brown, but the universally-loved shade still seamlessly slips into any style of decor, no matter what the season, so it’s a great one to introduce into your scheme as early as August!
From wearing deep brown as a modern alternative to black to the latest latte makeup trend all over social media, chocolate brown is big news right now in fashion, beauty and (of course) homeware! When browsing through the best home decor stores it’s hard not to come across a chocolate brown home accessory, and it’s no wonder – as the goes-with-anything neutral tone feels both timeless and refreshingly seasonal. So if you can’t wait to bring out the fall decor, I’ve selected some of the best home accessories in the most on-trend shade of the moment.
OUR TOP 9 CHOCOLATE BROWN HOME ACCESSORIES
BEST BROWN DECORATIVE OBJECTS
There's something that feels really special about brown stoneware, and the rich, warm hue of this table lamp's base gives it an undeniably expensive finish.
The addition of a knot pillow is an easy way to elevate your bedding or sofa setup through texture and shape. The warm brown shade of this one means it'll fit in with a neutral scheme while still catching the eye.
stylish storage
These chic leather trays are designed to emulate the look of Japanese lacquer-ware. They'll make the ideal addition to your side tables for a stylish bit of extra storage.
BEST BROWN CANDLES
Loewe's home scents are highly coveted for a reason, and this coriander scented candle is no exception! Its herby scent makes it an ideal addition to your kitchen, and it comes in a handmade glazed terracotta vessel in our favorite shade.
sleek silhouette
And for your tapered candles, this glass candle holder comes in the most gorgeous toffee shade and curved silhouette. I love the opaque color which really enhances the glossy finish.
BEST SMALL BROWN DECOR
we love!
This small, sleek stoneware pitcher can be styled alone on a side table, offer an earthy addition to your dinner table or used to display your favorite seasonal blooms. The chocolate shade lends itself well to corals, creams and dusky pinks.
And this small stoneware vase looks beautiful layered with other neutral earthenware pieces! The sleek shape makes it an ideal addition to a minimalist scheme.
WHAT COLORS LOOK BEST WITH CHOCOLATE BROWN?
Neutral tones like creams and beiges make an excellent backdrop for deep brown accessories. The simple-yet-sophisticated color scheme (and minimalist style of decor that it lends itself well to) really allows the richness of the chocolate brown tones to shine through.
Natural, earthy shades like olive green, off-white and terracotta also suit the earthiness of chocolate brown very well. Here, you can experiment with organic-feeling accessories with more rustic silhouettes – like those made of textured stoneware.
Wood and rattan accents are also a natural pairing for chocolate brown accessories. As long as you stick to similar levels of warmth, mixing different shades of brown can look very effective!
