Best wireless chargers: devices that make topping up your phone's juice simple
The best wireless chargers offer a fuss free, stylish, and speedy way to top up your smartphone’s battery. Here is our pick of the finest options available for Android and Apple users
The best wireless chargers offer the perfect balance of futuristic cool and undeniable convenience. There’s no more fiddling about looking for the right cable, you simply place your phone - or tablet, and even headphones and smartwatches - on the charging pad and their batteries top up seamlessly.
Wireless charging has actually been around for ages - take a look at your electric toothbrush for instance - but thanks to the adoption of the Qi (pronounced ‘chee’) standard by the leading smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei it’s now available on the majority of new phones.
And with the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple introduced the magnetic MagSafe system of wireless charging which has meant accessory brands expanding and adapting their ranges to accommodate.
And as a consumer, you’re now spoiled for choice, with basic wireless charging mats costing less than ever. Spend a little more and you’ll find premium materials and designer finishes as well as chargers integrated into trays and multi-charging devices that simultaneously power smartwatches and compatible headphones.
We’ve tested a wide range of wireless chargers for every style and budget, and know you’ll find something that suits your home and lifestyle.
The best wireless chargers in 2022
1. Kensington StudioDock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re like countless other creatives and do much of your work on the fabulous iPad Pro, this all-in-one device from Kensington could well revolutionize your WFH setup.
Weighing in at 4kg, this desktop stand cradles and charges your iPad Pro via USB-C 108% faster than the Apple charger will, while underneath you’ll find two 7.5W Qi wireless chargers for your phone and headphones. The iPad can be rotated from horizontal to vertical and tilted to create the ideal viewing and working angle.
But that’s just the start of it because as well as its wireless capabilities, this desktop stand has three extra USB ports to the rear, a 15W USB-C port, WLAN for ultra-fast wired internet where available, and an HDMI port that means you can connect your iPad to a second monitor for work, or just Netflix binges. Oh and there’s also a dedicated SD Card slot for uploading and organizing photos and videos and a headphone socket, which the iPad no longer has.
Paired with a separate wireless keyboard the Studio Dock becomes a highly versatile desktop computer that takes up little space in the office, and what’s more, it’s the ideal height for flattering video conference calls.
It is expensive and not designed for Android users, but it is the most feature-packed and practical wireless charging system we’ve found that helps you work smarter, not harder.
Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars
2. Mous Wireless Charger Pad
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Mous is a brand better known for its rigorously stress-tested, super stylish smartphone cases, but they also have a range of slickly designed, hardwearing wireless charging mats and MagSafe charging options well worth investigating.
Our review sample came with a sleek carbon fiber style ‘Aramid Fibre’ finish but is also available with an equally sophisticated solid walnut top, but what stands these chargers out from the rest - and justifies their rather high price - is the fact they’re compatible with Mous’s magnetic Limitless 3.0 cases, which effectively gives any QI compatible smartphone MagSafe usability without the need to invest in a new iPhone.
Magnets are hidden in the base and in the corresponding case and thanks to something they call AutoAlignPlus, your phone will automatically adjust to the ideal charging position, so there’s no risk of waking up in the morning to a flat battery.
But that shouldn’t be a problem thanks to the 15W of power available, which means extra fast charging for compatible phones, with a generous battery boost taking no time at all.
And to complete the collection, Mous also has compatible Limitless 3.0 windscreen and car vent mounted holders, meaning you can transfer your phone from home to car seamlessly,
Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars
3. IKEA LIVBOJ Wireless Charging Mat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It’s cheaper than a pint but this 91mm diameter Qi-certified wireless charging pad is neatly designed, comes with a simple rubber cross to grip a phone and show where the charging coil sits and has a 5W output, which, while not the fastest, is perfectly adequate for most overnight charging.
It’s available in black or white, sits just 10mm proud, and works perfectly well. You will need to supply your own plug socket and USB-C cable, but most people have a drawer full of these anyway, so it shouldn't be an issue. But if it is, IKEA sells its own LILLHULT USB-C to USB Cable if you get stuck.
It’s not exciting, but it does the job perfectly well, and our only complaint is that it's quite light, so doesn’t stay in position quite as well as a premium design as the Mous can.
But here’s the great thing about IKEA, if you spend a little more you can get the NORDMÄRKE wireless charger that is fabric-covered and colorful, while a portable option of the same range has a battery pack built-in.
Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars
4. Anker PowerCore III Wireless Power Bank
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the limitations of wireless charging is the fact the pads and stands still need plugging in. Thankfully Anker, the experts in go-anywhere battery packs, has added a wireless charging coil to a powerful battery.
With a 10,000mAh capacity, this battery can recharge an iPhone 11 or Pixel 4 smartphone more than twice, or charge a Galaxy S20 over 1.5 times, meaning you’ll never need to worry about battery life when out and about.
But what’s really clever about this wireless charger is the fact it also has an 18W USB-C port which can charge an iPhone 11 to 50% in 30 minutes, as well as a separate USB port meaning you can charge three devices at once. And when you are back at your desk you can still use the wireless charging pad as the battery gets topped up from the mains.
And finally, despite the battery being a bit bulky, it does have an ingenious kickstand that slides out giving you the ability to safely prop up your phone to watch videos on the go.
Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars
5. Nomad Base Station Pro
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Admittedly it’s a lot to pay for a wireless charger, but the Base Station Pro is a premium product packed with technology and finished in gorgeously soft, protective leather. It also has a whopping 18 wireless charging coils built-in and a large 22x14cm charging area that has space enough to charge two Qi-compatible phones and a pair of compatible headphones - such as Apple’s AirPods Pro - simultaneously.
But that's not the really clever bit, because, unlike so many wireless chargers, because there are so many coils you can plonk your gadgets down to charge anywhere on the mat and know they will be positioned correctly.
Nomad has also included a small clip-on adapter for Apple Watch users, who can feed their charging cable into the mount, helping to keep all their tech tidy and topped up. It's a neat touch, although we think the base station looks better without the watch charging attachment.
With a power of just 7.5W however, it isn’t the fastest charger on the market, but we like the fact that the brand offers firmware updates via their websites so it can be adjusted to accommodate new phones (such as the latest iPhone) when they’re released, helping to extend the life of the charger.
Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars
6. Twelve South PowerPic Mod
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
TwelveSouth offers a range of practical office-style laptop and smartphone accessories, but with this, their latest wireless charger, they’ve created something with a little more personality. This two-piece stand - made for the most part from a nice slab of transparent lucite plastic - has a thin, magnetically attached perspex cover that, once removed, lets you add your own 4x6 photo or wallpaper graphic.
We generally keep well clear of ‘personalized’ homewares, but we found that by coordinating the color of the photo we used to our room decor, we could blend it in brilliantly. Using leftover paper paint swatches worked especially well, as we could hide it, or add contrast without it looking naff.
Style aside, the stand takes up very little space, has a nice secure rubber base with plenty of grips, and because the plinth has no edges, phones can charge both vertically and horizontally, although big handsets such as the iPhone ProMax range will charge better horizontally.
Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars
7. SanDisk iXpand Wireless Charger Sync
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
An ingenious 10W wireless charger that not only keeps your phone juiced up but also automatically downloads your photos to its hard drive. A smart idea for anyone who likes to keep their photos and videos on a hard drive, but never seems to get around to backing them up.
You need to download the iXpand app and allow it access to your photos to make the backup work, but once done you can leave your phone overnight safe in the knowledge that your memories are being saved. We like the fact that you can also create individual backup profiles for each user, so if you charge a different phone, those images are stored in a separate file.
Admittedly there are plenty of cloud storage systems including iCloud for Apple and Google Photos, but as the iXpand wireless charger has a hard drive (128GB or 253GB) built-in, you know they’re accessible, even if the Wi-Fi goes down.
Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars
8. MiTech MiPower 10W Wireless Bio Charging Pad
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Given that the vast majority of smartphones come supplied with a perfectly good power cable already, it’s difficult to call any wireless chargers truly eco-friendly. But with the MiPower, MiTECH has gone the extra mile by developing an entirely biodegradable plastic alternative for the pad and the cable.
This charger casing and cable are actually made from wheat straw, and despite being as robust and well-finished as normal plastic - aside from a nice fleck caused by the composite material - it will naturally break down when put into a landfill.
It can take just 12months to break down completely, but because of the materials used it won’t add any microplastics to the soil or sea. Obviously, there’s still the problem of what to do with the cable filaments and wireless charging coil, but it is definitely a step in the right direction.
Eco-credentials aside, the charger works just as you would expect, with 10W of power offering fast and reliable charging to any Qi-compatible smartphone. And as you’d hope, all the packaging is also recyclable, biodegradable, and plastic-free.
Livingetc rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
9. INTELLI StepUp Magnetic Wireless Charging Station
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The StepUp is a clever all-in-one charger for Apple that includes a super-fast 15W MagSafe style magnetic charger, plus two pop-out panels, one with a 2.5W charge for an Apple Watch and one slightly larger 5W designs that can boost the battery in a pair of AirPods.
It’s an impossibly practical solution for Apple devotees and with a single MagSafe charging puck very reasonably priced, it’s excellent value too.
The magnetic charger keeps your iPhone in place - although it isn’t as solid a connection as an Apple original charger - but will fill the battery in next to no time, while we love the fact the extra chargers can be pushed away when not needed.
The main outer case is machined from quality aluminum, but the pop-out chargers and top plate are made from plastic, and the build quality isn’t as flawless as we would have liked, but given the low price and usability it isn't a deal-breaker, especially as it has tidied our desk in an instant.
Choosing the best wireless charger for you
What power wireless charger do I need?
Most wireless chargers can provide between five and 15 watts of power to your smartphone and this should be more than enough to keep your phone juiced up efficiently. The more advanced designs can regulate the flow of power to match the needs of your phone’s battery, and also reduce the power if you’re also charging compatible headphones or smartwatches.
Charging speeds can vary enormously between devices. iPhones for instance are limited to using 7.5W from Qi chargers, but the latest magnetic MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 can receive up to 15W with the official charger.
How fast can a wireless charger charge?
Using MagSafe, you can charge from zero to 50% in about 50 minutes, and attain 100% charge in about 2.5-3 hours, compared to four-to-five hours of charge using a Qi charger. Some Android phones also use 15W charging, although they can’t make the most of the clever magnetic chargers.
Charging speeds can be impacted by how many apps are open, air temperature, battery size, and how it’s placed on the pad - but as a guide, a 10W wireless charger should fill up a phone in 2-4 hours.
But it’s worth remembering that wireless charging is not yet as fast as using a cable, so if you’re really in a rush, it’s still worth plugging in.
What is Qi?
Pronounced “chee,” Qi is a universal wireless charging standard that has been adopted by many of the world’s biggest tech and mobile companies. The vast majority of new smartphones are now compatible with Qi wireless charging, so if you see the logo you’ll know it will work with your handset. What’s also great about Qi is that an Apple wireless charger can be used to power Samsung phones and vice versa.
Chris Haslam is a UK-based journalist who specialises in writing about tech, gadgets, audio, lifestyle and eco living. He regularly writes for Livingetc, and also contributes to WIRED, T3, Stuff, Ideal Home, House Beautiful, Your Home, Homes & Gardens, Grand Designs, Real Homes, Good Homes, Beautiful Kitchens, Country Homes & Interiors, Tesco Magazine, Style at Home and British Airways High Life Shopping
-
-
Small bedroom organization ideas – 10 tips for creating a clutter-free retreat
These expert-recommended small bedroom organization ideas can help you create a practical and tidy boudoir
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
Small garden decking ideas – 9 ways to extend your tiny outdoor living space
From circular designs to walkways, add these small garden decking ideas to your space for time spent better outdoors
By Becks Shepherd • Published
-
Best WiFi routers: the Livingetc edit of the best ways to boost your browsing and speed up your surfing
The best WiFi routers to upgrade your home internet, as we review the the ones from Google, Netgear and more
By Adam Shepherd • Published
-
LIFX Color Smart Bulb review
The LIFX Color Smart Bulb is small, yet still manages color with a big and rich feeling
By Kirsty Slater • Published
-
House of Marley Get Together Duo Bookshelf Speakers review
Can speakers be environmentally friendly, look good AND sound great? We put the House of Marley Get Together Duo to the test.
By Jen Thomas • Published
-
House Of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable review
With vinyl sales booming and a link to the legendary Bob Marley, is this turntable up to scratch?
By Jen Thomas • Published
-
The 7 best smart appliances to make your home life so much simpler
They're increasingly in demand, so we've rounded up seven of the best smart appliances we've seen (so far) to help you with the chores
By Jennifer Oksien • Published
-
Best WiFi controlled sprinklers: smart controls for perfect watering
Get the best WiFi controlled sprinklers to ensure your plants and grass are the best they can be.
By Luke Edwards • Published
-
Best speakers for vinyl: pair your record player to any of these for excellent sound
The best speakers for vinyl make listening to your favorite music so much more enjoyable
By Emily Peck • Published
-
Best surround sound system: our pick of the best home theater systems, soundbars, and more
Get the best surround sound system set-up of your dreams with our pick of TV speakers and soundbars
By Caroline Preece • Published