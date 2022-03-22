Best video doorbell: our pick of the best doorbell cameras for your home

The best video doorbells can turn our front doors into just the first aspect of our smart homes, either working alone to make fielding couriers and visitors easier or integrating with smart speakers, security cameras, and more to form part of a completely automated home.

Whatever side you fall on, video doorbells are an excellent investment for those who often find themselves too busy or out of the house when important callers arrive on the doorstep. Ever been enjoying a relaxing bath when the doorbell rings, only to find that it was that important delivery you had been waiting two weeks for? With a smart doorbell, you can speak with whoever it is over your smartphone without abandoning whatever you happen to be doing in the moment.

Many also work seamlessly with Alexa, Google Home, and more, so you can bring up the live feed on your smart display or make your speaker double as a chime. Below we have ranked our favorite video doorbells available right now and, if you're a renter or just not very handy, take a look at our guide to the best wireless doorbells.

The best video doorbells 2022

1. GOOGLE Nest Hello Video Doorbell Best video doorbell overall Specifications Connectivity: Wired Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest Resolution: 1600 x 1200p Storage: Cloud Dimensions: 4.6 x 1.7 x 1in Weight: 0.3lbs Reasons to buy + Easy to use app + Works with both Alexa and Google Assistant + Compatible with Hue and Nest devices Reasons to avoid - Needs to be hardwired - Subscription required for some features - On the expensive side Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Google Store View at Best Buy 3806 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The top offering and from a brand other than Ring, the Google Nest Hello is a fantastic option recommended for homeowners who don't plan on moving anytime soon. Of course, it has to be wired in, but this comes with its own benefits, such as never needing to recharge the batteries.

What we like

One of the best things about Nest Hello is its cross-platform compatibility, meaning it will work with Google Assistant products and Alexa. This makes it more accessible for those who already have a smart home set-up that they want their new doorbell to integrate with.

The 2K video feed allows you to see pretty much your entire front porch, with visitors visible from head to toe. You can also send pre-recorded audio messages to the doorbell (such as instructions on where to leave a package) should you not want to answer the door at a particular moment.

What could be better

Less good is the added cost of having to sign up for a subscription if you want advanced features like facial recognition, but they're well worth it if you want the full experience. It's also a bit spotty with bad Wi-Fi, so make sure you have a strong connection.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

2. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) Best wireless video doorbell Specifications Connectivity: Wireless, wired Works with: Alexa, Ring Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Storage: Cloud Dimensions: 4.9 x 2.4 x 1.1in Reasons to buy + Good price + Can be installed wirelessly + Compatible with other Ring devices Reasons to avoid - Subscription required for some features - Won't work with Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon

The oldest Ring doorbell still on sale, the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is still the best option from the brand in our opinion. While slightly more affordable than alternatives like the Ring Pro (also found on this list), it has pretty much everything you'd want from a smart doorbell.

What we like

The 2nd Generation Ring doorbell has pretty much all of the features you'd associate with the best video doorbells, whether that's customizable motion zone settings, a clear 1080p HD camera with infrared night vision, and a solid 160-degree field of view. You also get swappable faceplates, so you can choose between silver or bronze depending on your taste and the style of your front porch.

More recent updates have added the Quick Replies feature, which allows you to leave short messages for visitors should you be unable to get to the front door. No more confused couriers looking for your 'safe place'.

What could be better

Unlike the Google Nest Doorbell, Ring products, unfortunately, limit smart home compatibility to Alexa and Echo devices, shutting out Nest smart speakers and displays. This shouldn't be an issue if your household uses the former, but it's something to keep in mind if you have your heart set on having your doorbell communicate with your smart speaker and vice versa.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

3. RING Video Doorbell Pro Best video doorbell with color night vision Specifications Connectivity: Wired Works with: Alexa, Ring Camera: 1920 x 1080 Storage: Cloud Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.8 x 0.8in Reasons to buy + Slim design + Compatible with other Ring devices + Color night vision + 6-second pre-roll Reasons to avoid - Needs to be hardwired - More expensive than other Ring models - Won't work with Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Amazon View at Best Buy 37 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The pricier 'Pro' model in Ring's suite of video doorbells needs to be hardwired, but it comes in a slimmer, more stylish package with a few key features not found in alternatives from the brand.

What we like

The main selling point of the Ring Pro is its smaller footprint, which is much more compact and looks better on older and more modern homes alike. It also boasts enhanced dual-band WiFi for better, more reliable connectivity, and Quick Replies.

That last one means you can use the doorbell as a kind of answering machine, leaving a message for visitors for when you're otherwise engaged. Particular to the Pro, you also get more precise motion zones (useful if your home is in an area that gets a lot of foot traffic), color night vision, the aforementioned dual-band WiFi, and a 6-second pre-roll of video preceding an alert.

What could be better

While wired video doorbells do have their benefits such as continuous power, they can be a hassle for those who want the option of moving their device from time to time. Whether you're a renter or plan on moving house soon, wireless can sometimes just be more convenient. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is also on the more expensive side, so make sure you really want those extra features before committing.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars

4. RING Video Doorbell Wired Best video doorbell on a budget Specifications Connectivity: Wired Works with: Alexa, Ring Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Storage: Cloud Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.8 x 0.99in Reasons to buy + Most affordable smart doorbell from Ring + Smaller model + Compatible with other Ring devices Reasons to avoid - Needs to be hardwired - No chime included - Won't work with Google Assistant Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy Low Stock View at Walmart

Ring Doorbells have dominated the market for so long, but they've always been a little on the expensive side. That changed with the release of a new budget-friendly option - the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

What we like

As the name suggests, this is a doorbell that must be hardwired, so maybe it won't suit renters or those who might want to move soon. However, this comes with its own benefits for everyone else, including not needing to be constantly recharged.

And it has pretty much everything you'd expect and want from a Ring Doorbell, with costs being cut somewhere outside of features and specs. Of course, you won't get 3rd party chime compatibility, Alexa greetings, or a choice of faceplates, but that's more or less it.

What could be better

If you're interested in some of Ring's more advanced features like 60-day cloud storage and snapshots, you'll need to fork out for the Ring Protect Plan at around $3/month.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired

5. EZVIZ DB1C Wireless Video Doorbell Best video doorbell with local storage Specifications Connectivity: Wired Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Resolution: 1080 Storage: microSD card (cloud storage with subscription) Dimensions: 6.9 x 4.3 x 3.9in Reasons to buy + Good price + Works with both Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Needs to be hardwired - Subscription required for cloud storage Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Verishop

A budget offering from security leaders Ezviz, the DB1C smart doorbell will suit those who want a simple, well-designed device that integrates with other devices such as security cameras and systems from the brand.

What we like

Because of its increased compatibility (which can be limited with Ring products), the DB1C is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control it via the Ezviz app. The design means it sits pretty flush to the wall, yet gives you 180-degree viewing angles that allow you to see more of your porch area.

What could be better

The drawback for some will be that it needs to be hardwired in, with professional installation recommended, but this means no charging downtime and no bulky case to house the battery. Handily, the Ezviz DB1 can house a microSD card for storing video footage, but you'll need to pay for a subscription if you want to upload to the cloud.

How to choose the best video doorbell for your home

How do video doorbells work?

Video doorbells work much like traditional audio-only doorbells with a chime, but they use wireless technology to communicate with your phone or smart speaker, allowing you to see a live video feed direct from your front door. Because of this camera function, the best video doorbells also often double as security cameras, able to capture footage (frequently with a subscription) of any suspicious goings-on in the vicinity of your home.

Video doorbells also mean you can speak with a person at the door via a device with a microphone (such as your smartphone), whether you're in the bath, in the middle of making dinner, or even at work across town.

Are video doorbells wireless?

Many video doorbells are indeed wireless, and so rely on battery power. This battery often needs to be recharged regularly, taking the doorbell out of commission for a time, so those looking for peace of mind may want to opt for a wired model. This guide covers both wireless and wired doorbells, and which type you opt for will depend largely on what you consider to be a priority.

What is the best video doorbell?

While it's true that Ring's range of video doorbells features heavily in this list - and for good reason - Google's Nest Hello comes out on top due to its cross-compatibility. It simply offers more options for those who want a smart home that works in synergy.

However, if you're looking for a budget or wireless option, then we would recommend going for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired or something from a non-leading brand such as Arlo or Ezviz.