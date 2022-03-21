Best treadmills: 5 standout machines to keep fit at home

These are the best treadmills for being able to squeeze in a workout every single day, with the unmatched convenience of a stylish, feature-packed machine within your own home. Whether you want to master a fast-paced incline walk or work on your sprints, these treadmills are the investment you need to make in order to progress faster.

If your home is your sanctuary, then the idea of navigating a large treadmill in your space might throw you into a frenzy. That's where these treadmills really excel, with some boasting great space-saving features, including the ability to fold and casters for portability. Once you've worked up a sweat you can easily reclaim your space if you're lacking room, or find a designated spot in your home gym alongside the best exercise equipment if you can create a more permanent set up.

These are the very best treadmills out there, so all you need to do now is keep reading, and find the one that must suits you.

5 of the best treadmills for getting fit at home

(Image credit: Peloton)

1. Peloton Tread The best treadmill you can buy Specifications Size: 68” L x 33” W x 62” H inches Weight: 290lbs Speed: 0 to 12.5 mph with 0.1 mph increments Incline : 0 to 12.5% grade with 0.5% increments Max user weight : 300lbs Reasons to buy + Access to live classes with membership + Plenty of workout metrics + Compete against other users + Lock feature to prevent unauthorized use Reasons to avoid - Isn't the easiest to stash away Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Peloton treadmill is the ultimate buy for integrating more walking, running, or jogging from the comfort of your home seamlessly.

Why do we love it?

The design of the Peloton Tread boasts so many wonderful features, from the range of speeds and inclines to the lock function that prevents those who shouldn't be around the treadmill from turning it on. It's sleek and stylish too, with a design that will accentuate your home gym no end.

Features and functions

There are so many great features packed into the design of this treadmill, from the easy-to-use knobs to change the speed and incline, to the emergency stop button for safety at all times. That's without even getting started on all of the immersive content that comes alongside the Peloton once you register your membership, with thousands of interactive classes available to see you through your run, and the opportunity to challenge your friends and other users from around the world.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

2. Bowflex Treadmill 22 This is the best treadmill for serious sprinters Specifications Size: 85” L x 39.6” W x 70” H inches Weight: 336lbs Speed : 0 – 12 mph Incline: -5% – 20% motorized incline Max user weight : 400lbs Reasons to buy + Stream your favorite shows as you run + Incredible incline control + Scenic immersive workouts Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky (but does fold!) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at DICK'S Sporting Goods

For a fully equipped treadmill that is also foldable, look no further than the Bowflex Treadmill 22. With a huge immersive touchscreen console and a huge incline range, you'll have everything you need to hit every fitness goal you have.

Why do we love it?

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is a piece of home fitness equipment that is really there to cheer you on. From the individualized voice-coached workouts to the in-built capability to stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more, there will never be a dull moment with this machine. You can get a years free membership to the JRNY service with your purchase, and unlock tonnes of sceneic immersive workouts too, to make it feel like you're running on sun drenched bleak even if the weather isn't so great where you are.

Features and functions

Even if you don't love running you can really challenge yourself with an incline walk with this machine, which has incline from -5% to 20%. Beyond that there's also cushioning to absorb the impact of your run or walk for comfort, and Bluetooth enabled heart rate monitors. Amazingly, even with all of these stellar features packed in, this treadmill also has a clever folding system, in case you're short on space.

(Image credit: Echelon)

3. Echelon Stride The best treadmill for a small home gym Specifications Size: 69” L x 31” W X 49” H inches Weight: 156lbs Speed: 0.5 - 12 MPH Incline: 12 Levels (Max 10% Incline Grade) Max user weight : 300lbs Reasons to buy + Folds to just 10 inches tall + Heart rate sensors + Charging port + Lots of classes available Reasons to avoid - No console/screen Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy

If you don't feel the need for a console to get motivated to workout, then the Echelon Stride has everything you need for a super affordable price.

Why do we love it?

The Echelon Stride is the perfect choice for anyone who doesn't feel the need for all of those snazzy interactivity features built in. Without a console this treadmill can afford to be more compact, better value and more lightweight. Plus, there's also the fact that you can still stream classes and get those interactive elements on your phone, and integrate them into your workouts if you like.

Features and functions

This treadmill has a 4.5 feet running deck and a maximum speed of 12mph, alongside integrated handlebar heart rate sensors. It has 12 incline levels and side steps to help you climb off the machine easily. It also achieves the best of both worlds, as it's able to fold to just ten inches tall.





(Image credit: NordicTrack)

4. NordicTrack Commercial 1750 The best treadmill for a large touchscreen Specifications Size: 80” L x 38” W x 65” H Weight: 340lbs Speed: 0-12 MPH Incline: -3% Decline and 15% Incline Max user weight : 300lbs Reasons to buy + Huge touchscreen + Great audio speakers + Integrated fan Reasons to avoid - Quite sizable Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy

With this NordicTrack treadmill you'll look forward to your daily workout sessions, with so many options when it comes to training.

Why do we love it?

Like Peloton and Echelon, NordicTrack excel when it comes to immersive workouts. iFit, the app integrated with this treadmill, is like a personal trainer to help you along your journey, with a setting that can adjust your speed and incline automatically to challenge you.

Features and functions

This smart treadmill can automatically adjust speed and incline to maintain your optimal heart-rate zone, and you can use the built-in map function to mimic the incline of running routes in real life, to get the full experience. This treadmill will also keep track of your stats and progress, so that you can see how much time you're shaving off with every activity.

(Image credit: LifeSpan)

5. LifeSpan TR800 Glow Up Under Desk Treadmill The best treadmill for getting fit whilst you work Specifications Size: 12.5” W x 3” D x 2” H Weight : 96 lbs Speed : 0.4 - 4.0 MPH Incline: N/A Max user weight : 215lbs Reasons to buy + Perfect for working from home + Quiet to allow you to work + Comes fully assembled Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for running Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

Revolutionize your exercise routine and capabilities with this incredible under desk treadmill, which will have your step count soaring in no time. Made for placing under your feet as you work at your standing desk, this treadmill has so many great features to make you more active every single day.

Why do we love it?

It can be easy to fall into inactivity when working from home, but this treadmill makes getting your step count up and your fitness levels soaring so easy. It's compact, so it won't take over your home office, it has transport wheels for when you need to reclaim your space and it comes fully assembled, for a stress free experience.

Features and functions

You can change this treadmill to suit you once it arrives at your house, and change the speed within the range of 2mph to 4mph to match your walking speed, leaving you room to progress too. The console on this treadmill can let you know how far you've walked, how many calories you've walked, how long you've been walking for and works like a pedometer too.

How we chose the best treadmills

Unfortunately, we haven't had a chance to test out these treadmills just yet, though we are working to get test models in the future to give you a first-hand review. Though we haven't tried the ones on our list, there are a number of factors that go towards our rating, including all of the specifications when it comes to size and the specific features of each model. We also looked at user reviews to get a balanced picture of how those who own these treadmills really feel about them.

What to consider when choosing the best treadmill for you

If you've decided you want to switch up your at-home workout routine, then you've already made the first step to securing a top-rated treadmill for your home. Next you need to think about practical measures, including how much space you have to spare and how much you want to spend. Measure up your home gym space and establish if you want a foldable model or whether you're happy for your machine to have an established spot.

If you live in an apartment above the ground floor, think about where you need to situate your new treadmill to prevent noise complaints from your neighbors. Then you can move on to the fun part, which is picking out your favorite treadmill within our round up. If you want to focus on a tough incline walk, make sure that there are enough incline options within your machine of choice, or if you want to improve your sprints, that there's a good speed range. We've also included an excellent under-desk treadmill if you want to factor in your workout to your workday, for extreme efficiency.

If you find yourself becoming easily disillusioned with your workout, then pick a treadmill that has a media element to keep you on track. Whether that's online classes that you can challenge your friends in, or the opportunity to stream your favorite Netflix show, it's worth paying a little more to get that motivational help built in.

Browse more of the best treadmills...

Not quite found the treadmill you need? These are the retailers we would recommend heading to first for all of your fitness needs: