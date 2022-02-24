Best smart thermostat: the best digital controls to keep your home at the perfect temperature
The best smart thermostats for year-round seamless control over your heating, cooling and more
Smart devices are transforming life at home, making everyday things easier and more convenient. The best smart thermostats go a step further by actually helping households to save money on their energy bills, with the fortunate side effect of being potentially better for the environment.
Giving you the ability to control your home's heating and cooling with simple controls or an app on your phone, these thermostats ensure that you're only using what you need, and never heating or cooling an empty home. Reducing waste is something that's on all of our minds, and technology gives us a way to do it.
Many smart thermostats can be controlled via voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home, too, and for more on how you can get started building a fully functioning smart home, you can take a look at our guide to the best smart speakers.
For now, read on to see which smart thermostats we chose as our favorites, as well as some advice on choosing the ideal product for your home.
The best smart thermostats in 2022
1. Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Best smart thermostat overall
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Nest Learning thermostat is probably the most recognizable device on this list, and it still holds up to the competition years after its release. The key to Nest's success in the smart heating arena is the 'learning' part of the title, with users able to set their desired temperature and go, knowing that the device will learn their habits and preferences over time.
It does this in a few ways, but most of all through the responsive app. There's also the Away Mode that switches settings to the most energy-efficient when no one is home and the Nest Leaf mode that ensures you're not wasting any unnecessary heat throughout the day.
The big drawback of the Nest Learning Thermostat when compared to others is the inability to customize settings for different rooms in the same home (at least without buying multiple expensive thermostats), which isn't hugely conducive to saving energy. Still, Nest is a fantastic option for those diving into the smart heating world looking for more efficiency without complications.
2. ecobee Smart Thermostat
Best thermostat for Alexa
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our second place smart thermostat, but one that was very much in contention for the top spot, the ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control doubles as an Alexa smart speaker in its own right, and uses additional sensors in some very clever ways. There's compatibility with Google Assistant and Siri, also.
The smart thermostat promises to save you up to 26% on your heating and cooling bills, and we can see how this would be possible. You can set schedules and desired temperature, as well as monitor humidity levels, and the device will know to switch off when a door or window is left open.
The aforementioned sensors have the ability to exert even further control over the temperature of different rooms across your home. For example, if your bedroom tends to get a bit chilly but you only use it in the evening, you can place a sensor there are tell ecobee to warm it up only when someone is in there.
3. HIVE Active Heating Thermostat
Best smart home thermostat (runner up)
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for a smart thermostat that supports functionality across the whole home, then the Hive Active Heating Thermostat could be a great choice. The set-up works with both Alexa and Google Home, and it also supports multi-zone heating and cooling in any room with a thermostat installed.
The dimmer control on the thermostat gives you more control over your preferred settings, and you can set routines and schedules within the app. Paired with window and door sensors, you can choose for the system to power down when these entry points are opened. There are also additional add-ons like smart radiator valves, bulbs, and plugs.
Quick Cool and Quick Heat is the cherry on top if you just can't wait for your home to reach the desired temperature.
4. Mysa Smart Thermostat
Best smart thermostat for baseboard heaters
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Something a little different, the Mysa Smart Thermostat works with high-voltage electric baseboards and electric fan-forced heaters and promises to save you up to 26% (which seems to be the standard claim) on your energy bill. It does this in much the same way as the other entries on the list - intelligent scheduling via the app, zoned thermostats for different rooms of the house, and geolocation.
You can also download energy reports to see how much you're saving, or just to become more aware of what you're using. The thermostat also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit for voice control, and Mysa promises it can be set up in a mere 15 minutes.
5. Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat
Best smart thermostat on a budget
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A more affordable option for those who don't want to miss out on smart heating but aren't confident enough to invest in a more expensive system, this kit from Honeywell Home features most of the best features from this list but at a slightly cut down price.
You can control the thermostat with your smartphone or the touchscreen on the device itself, with scheduling available over seven days. The system will also learn your preferences over time, making it easier and easier to get the temperature just right. You can also use voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.
The setup is Energy Star certified, so you know you're likely to save on energy bills, and you'll get a push notification when the internal filter needs changing. Honeywell Home even promises a full year of battery life.
Do smart thermostats save money?
Smart thermostats have the potential to save households money on their energy bills, but how much this applies will depend on individual usage as well as practical elements such as house size. For example, a smart thermostat that has geolocation capabilities will be able to switch to a more eco-friendly setting (or switch off entirely) when no one is home, and multi-zone features allow you to heat certain rooms of the house but not others.
All of this, as well as the manual settings you choose, have the potential to be much more efficient - and thus cheaper - to run than an ordinary thermostat.
Of course, the catch here is the upfront cost of a smart thermostat but, looking at the potential savings over several years, it could prove to be a fantastic investment.
Do smart thermostats work without Wi-Fi?
Whether your smart thermostat will work without a Wi-Fi connection will depend on which brand you choose, but most smart home devices are designed to be useable (just without access to many advanced features) even when there is an interruption in your internet connection. This is to stop users from being locked out for long periods if there's suddenly an outage.
If this is a common occurrence for your household, then you should make sure that the smart thermostat that you choose has controls on the device, rather than just within the mobile app. That said, many apps will allow you to connect to your set-up via a 4G connection if it's just your Wi-Fi that is having trouble.
It is also likely that you will receive a push notification when your thermostat becomes disconnected, so you're not caught off guard.
Caroline has been a part of the Livingetc team since 2021, offering expert advice on the best smart tech for your home. Passionate about interiors and how technology can be integrated into daily living without sacrificing aesthetics, in her spare time she can be found shopping for the latest accent pieces for her own space.
-
-
How to make a small living room look bigger – 15 tips to maximize your space
Wondering how to make a small living room look bigger? We’ve got the tips to visually expand your small-but-perfectly-formed space
By Becks Shepherd • Published
-
9 expert tips for soundproofing a room – how to sort acoustics while losing nothing of the aesthetics
Soundproofing a room is just as important as the decor if you want to create a happy space to live. Here's how the experts suggest you reduce the noise in your home
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
Fitbit vs Garmin – which fitness tracker brand is best for how you live?
Fitbit vs Garmin is a showdown of fitness tracker titans. The two of the biggest brands in the market, which one is best for you?
By Shannon L. Flynn • Published
-
Best Bluetooth speaker: the best wireless speakers for music, podcasts and more
The best Bluetooth speakers to enjoy high-quality audio at home, from Marshall, Audio Pro and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best surround sound system: our pick of the best home theater systems, soundbars, and more
Get the best surround sound system set-up of your dreams with our pick of TV speakers and soundbars
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best bathroom speaker: our pick of waterproof and Bluetooth shower speakers
The best bathroom speakers for listening to your favorite tunes or podcast while in the tub or shower
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best robot vacuums 2022: our favorite five robot vacuum cleaners for the home
From high suction power to techy features, these are the best robot vacuums to keep your home looking spotless with minimal effort
By Alex Temblador • Published
-
Best record player: the best turntables to play your vinyl collection in style
The best record players and turntables to gift a friend or family member, or just as an audio treat for yourself
By Emily Peck • Published
-
Best subwoofer: beef up the bass of your audio with the best home cinema subs
The best subwoofers to get the greatest audio power from your home theater system
By Helen McCue • Published
-
Best smart light bulbs: our edit of the very best mood setters and ambience-makers for your home
The 6 best smart light bulbs to illuminate your house so that it feels more like home.
By Luke Edwards • Published