Best smart scales: the best body composition scales to invest in today

These are the absolute best smart scales for tracking your fitness goals. By marking your progress through weigh-ins that give you detailed information about your weight and health, these scales will motivate you to push through every session with renewed enthusiasm.

So what makes a smart scale worthy of the title? The ability of these clever sets to track multiple streams of health indicators, from your body fat percentage to your bone mass, makes them different from your regular scales, which can only give you an idea of weight. With in-depth information about your health, you can feel less daunted every time you step up to the plate, with practical goals to set yourself in order to see a change that's more than just dropping a few pounds.

Plus, you can connect the data from your scales to helpful apps too, like the one linked to the best fitness trackers, to help with applying your goals into everyday life.

We've collated all of the smart scales you need to know about so that you can make an informed decision based on capabilities, capacity, and style before you choose one for your bathroom. All you need to do now is to dive into the specifics of each scale and find the most suited model to you.

5 of the best smart scales to take control of your health

1. Withings Body+ - Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale Best smart scale around Specifications Capacity : 396lbs Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 0.9 inches Battery: AAA (included) Reasons to buy + Highly accurate + Share with up to 8 users + Excellent for weight management + Sync data to fitness tracker/app Reasons to avoid - None that we can think of

For the best smart scale that money can buy, look no further than this Withings Body + scale. From the moment you first try it out, you'll have unfiltered access to a wide range of information, including body fat and bone mass, to help boost your fitness journey.

From there, to help put this data into practical use, like to help you with eating more healthily, this scale syncs with over 100 health and fitness apps. That includes the Apple Fitness app and compatibility with your Apple Watch, as well as the Fitbit app.

This scale uses Wi-Fi to deliver those in-depth statistics to your phone via the Health Mate app. If you want a set of scales the whole family can make use of, then another excellent feature is that these scales can be used by up to 8 users at one time, for maximum value.

2. eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth Best bodyfat scale Specifications Capacity : 397lbs Dimensions: 11.81 x 11.81 x1.02 inches Batteries: 4 AAA Reasons to buy + Gives 12 different health measurements + Provides accurate readings + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Quite small in dimensions

Soothe any health anxieties you may have with this smart bathroom scale from Eufy that can deliver 12 different measurements of health, to show you exactly where you're at health-wise. If you're less technologically inclined, this is also a great pick thanks to the intuitive app interface, which looks great and delivers the stats into easy-to-understand graphics.

The design of this scale is made up of two pairs of ultra-sensitive G-shaped sensors, and for a more affordable set of scales, there's definitely still an emphasis on sleek, stylish aesthetics. Up to 16 users can store their progress with this scale at one time, and the large LED display lets those who simply want to know their weight that information easily, too.

3. FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale Best smart scale for intensive data Specifications Capacity : 400lbs Dimensions: 0.98 x 12.6 x 12.6 inches Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery Reasons to buy + Keeps track of 17 different body measurements + Compatibility with Apple Health + Can help with workouts and healthy food consumption Reasons to avoid - Data might be overwhelming for some users

You can truly get the inside scoop on your health with this data-heavy scale from FitTrack, which incorporates 17 different measurements in order to give you a full picture of your progression. Beyond that, a FitTrack scale is great for encompassing all body types, with modes for athletes or those who are overweight, in order to give a more tailored response.

Using the FitTrack MyHealth app, you can gain access to daily, weekly, and monthly body composition reports, as well as sync your scales up to your fitness tracker of choice to keep track of progression.

There's a family element to the FitTrack scales too, with 8 users able to create profiles at one time, and an Infant Mode to allow parents to track their youngster's growth.

4. QardioBase2 WiFi Smart Scale Best smart scale for interactivity Specifications Capacity : 396lbs Dimensions: 13.4 x 13.4 x 0.9 inches Batteries : N/A (USB charge) Reasons to buy + Ultra user friendly + Extensive weight range + Easy set up Reasons to avoid - Most expensive option listed

This smart scale is a wonderful weight loss companion, with a friendly interface that welcomes you back every time you choose to measure yourself. It has auto-user detection, meaning you simply step on and let the scales give you extremely in-depth information on your health metrics.

Handily, this scale claims to be fit for use on every type of surface, meaning that getting your weekly update is a fuss-free affair. You can set goals within the paired app too, and check whether you're actually losing weight and gaining muscle.

This is also a standout scale for tracking your pregnancy, with the possibility for weekly progress to check how your little one is coming along. The overall appearance of the scales is also wonderful, meaning you won't mind having it on show within your bathroom.

5. Etekcity Scales for Body Weight Best smart scales with voice command Specifications Capacity : 400lbs Dimensions: 11.8" X 11.8" X 1.0 inches Batteries: 3 x 1.5V AAA Reasons to buy + 13 body metrics for in-depth data + Affordable price + Sturdy design and feel Reasons to avoid - Not quite as aesthetically pleasing as other options

Get updates on your fitness progression with one simple voice command with these Etekcity scales, which give information on 13 insightful measurements, including body fat, BMI, and muscle mass. These scales claim to give extremely consistent results and using the paired app, you can map these weigh-ins against your workouts.

Rather than a capped number of users, these scales are great thanks to the ability to create unlimited user profiles. It also has a spacious platform for weighing in, which is great when it comes to making it safe to use.

What to look for in the best smart scales

Smart scales will give you a rounded, in-depth picture of your health, which is so valuable if you're putting a lot of time into your fitness regime and health choices. The first thing you'll want to look out for within your smart scales is the varying metrics that you can gain access to, depending on what kind of information you actually want.

Scales that measure body fat percentage can give more of an indication of good health than just having an idea of your weight fluctuation, as it can show if those sessions at the gym are really paying off. The bone mass measurement can show you exactly the frame you're working in, and body water can show you how your weight might be fluctuating day to day.

Beyond the exact metrics you want, it's also important to check how intuitive the paired apps are with your smart scale of choice. Essentially, you want a friendly user interface that uses graphics to show your progress, and the ability to sync your progress to your fitness tracker, if you use one, as well as your smart speaker if you want to use voice command to get your up-to-date statistics.

How we chose the best smart scales

We haven't had the opportunity to test out these smart scales just yet, but we have chosen these scales based on a number of crucial criteria in order to bring you the very best products to help to boost your fitness journey. We began by researching the kind of features that shoppers are searching for; compatibility with Apple Health and body fat statistics were high on that list.

We then scoured user reviews and looked carefully at specifications, including the maximum user weight, in order to deliver this round-up of scales that has are suitable for a true range of body sizes and persons of different weights.

