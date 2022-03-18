The best smart plugs: the slickest ways to make your life easier, save energy and reduce bills

Automating your home with the best smart plugs might be the easiest and most cost-effective method of modernizing the many ordinary lights, devices, and tools you have around the home, without needing to upgrade absolutely everything to the latest connected model.

Use smart plugs for peace of mind with things like hair tools and heaters, so you can double-check they've been turned off while you're out of the house, or for lamps that you wish could be synced with the rest of your smart lighting set-up. Different models offer different features, but most allow you to connect with Alexa, Google Assistant, and/or Apple HomeKit, so you can control your devices with your voice.

The best smart speakers will also let you include your smart plugs into existing routines and schedules, so you can have your living room lamp switch on just as the sun is setting and you're wrapping up your workday.

The best smart plugs in 2022

(Image credit: Philips)

1. Philips Hue Smart Plug Best smart plug for lighting Specifications Works with: Philips Hue, Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit Voltage: 120V Amperage: 15 Dimensions: 2.1 x 1.5 x 2.7in Reasons to buy + Works with all major smart home platforms + Can be used via Hue Bridge or Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - Requires Philips Hue Bridge for most features - No energy monitoring function Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Dell Low Stock View at Walmart

The Philips Hue Smart Plug is, unsurprisingly given the name, designed to supplement an existing smart lighting set-up in your home but can equally be used as a standalone smart plug for lamps, heaters, hair tools, or anything else you want to be more automated.

A Philips Hue Bridge - often included in starter kits with Hue bulbs - will be required for most of the features you'll want to use, such as being able to control it with your voice or turn the power switch on or off while you're not home. Alternatively, if you just want basic functionality, you can use the plug via Bluetooth.

When testing the device using plug-in curtain string lights we found that, despite some decidedly patchy home WiFi, it never failed to turn on and off within the evening and morning routines we can set via Google Assistant.

(Image credit: WeMo)

2. WeMo WiFi Smart Plug Best smart plug for home security Specifications Works with: Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant Voltage: 120V Dimensions: 1.3 x 2in Reasons to buy + Good price + Works with all major smart home platforms + No subscription or hub required Reasons to avoid - No energy monitoring function Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy

It can be difficult to tell the difference between what smart plugs offer, aside from the price and design of individual devices, but the WeMo WiFi Smart Plug does have one feature that would suit frequent travelers. Away Mode, when activated, will randomly turn your switch on and off to simulate that someone is home - deterring any would-be burglars.

It works with Google, Alexa, and HomeKit, so it doesn't matter what smart assistant you've chosen for your home, and it's also 45% smaller than the previous WeMo model so won't get in the way of other outlets. At a budget price, it doesn't have energy monitoring, however.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

3. TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini Best smart plug on a budget Specifications Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant Voltage: 120V Amperage: 15 Dimensions: 2.3 x 1.4 x 1.5in Reasons to buy + Good price + Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work with Apple HomeKit - No energy monitoring function Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Dell 34 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Another budget option, this time from TP-Link, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini measures up well against more expensive options. The Kasa app has a few more scheduling options with timers and countdowns available to better automate when your plug powers up and down, and an Away Mode similar to WeMo's that makes it appear that you're home when you may not be. There's also no hub required to get started with the TP-Link Kasa Mini, so it's quite literally 'plug and play'.

(Image credit: Etekcity)

4. Etekcity Voltson Smart Wi-Fi Outlet Plug Best smart plug for energy monitoring Specifications Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant Voltage: 120V Amperage: 10 Dimensions: 2.5 x 4 x 1.2in Reasons to buy + Energy monitoring function + Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Won't work with Apple HomeKit Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Best Buy Check Amazon

If your main motivation for incorporating smart plugs into your home set-up is to track how much energy you're using and subsequently cut down, then the Etekcity Voltson Smart WiFi Outlet Plug could be the best choice. Using the app you can see where wastage may be happening, making it easier to save money in the long run.

Etekcity plugs will work with Alexa and Google Home, but unfortunately, HomeKit compatibility is absent. The good news is that there is no hub required so there are no hidden costs.

(Image credit: Eve)

5. Eve Energy Smart Plug Best HomeKit smart plug Specifications Works with: Siri, Apple HomeKit Voltage: 60V Dimensions: 1.5 x 10.8 x 2.5in Reasons to buy + Energy monitoring function + Supports Bluetooth and Thread Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Only works with Siri and Apple products Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

Apple fans will get on fine with the Eve Energy Smart Plug, but those who don't already have Apple-branded or HomeKit compatible devices might want to go another way. Eve's device only works with Siri voice control, and automation will also need other HomeKit-friendly items. But if this all sounds okay, then it comes recommended. There is energy monitoring functionality for the cost-conscious, helping to limit wastage.

How to choose the best smart plug for your home

(Image credit: Philips)

How does a smart plug work?

Smart plugs like the ones in this guide serve as a WiFi-enabled bridge between an ordinary plug-in device and an ordinary wall outlet. While smart outlets require you to do some wiring and DIY and buying smart alternatives to your lamps, heaters, and kitchen appliances can get expensive, smart plugs are a budget-friendly way to modernize your home.

Setting up smart plugs is also very simple - all you need to do is plug them in, download the relevant app, and pair it with your smartphone. After this, you can incorporate the devices into your smart home set-up via Google Home, Alexa, or HomeKit.

Do smart plugs save energy?

Smart plugs themselves do not save energy, as they really just form a bridge between your device and ordinary outlet. What they can do, however, is make it easier to save on energy wastage, whether that's through an app's monitoring, or via routines and the ability to program your lights, heaters and more to turn off without your intervention. Very useful if you live with someone who always forgets to turn the lights off!

Do smart plugs slow down Wi-Fi?

An ordinary home with a few select smart devices such as plugs, bulbs and speakers shouldn't experience any issues with their WiFi speeds. However, on the flip side, a slow or patchy WiFi connection may interfere with how reliable your smart plug is.

Can you use a smart plug without Alexa (or Google Home/HomeKit)?

Most smart plugs are completely useable without Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit at home, but you will need a smartphone. Ordinarily, smart plugs can be set up, used, and programmed via the brand's own app, while smart speakers only serve as add-ons if you want to sync your plugs with other smart devices around the home.