The best smart plugs: the slickest ways to make your life easier, save energy and reduce bills
The best smart plugs can turn even the most basic devices into part of your smart home. The future is literally now
Automating your home with the best smart plugs might be the easiest and most cost-effective method of modernizing the many ordinary lights, devices, and tools you have around the home, without needing to upgrade absolutely everything to the latest connected model.
Use smart plugs for peace of mind with things like hair tools and heaters, so you can double-check they've been turned off while you're out of the house, or for lamps that you wish could be synced with the rest of your smart lighting set-up. Different models offer different features, but most allow you to connect with Alexa, Google Assistant, and/or Apple HomeKit, so you can control your devices with your voice.
The best smart speakers will also let you include your smart plugs into existing routines and schedules, so you can have your living room lamp switch on just as the sun is setting and you're wrapping up your workday.
The best smart plugs in 2022
1. Philips Hue Smart Plug
Best smart plug for lighting
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Philips Hue Smart Plug is, unsurprisingly given the name, designed to supplement an existing smart lighting set-up in your home but can equally be used as a standalone smart plug for lamps, heaters, hair tools, or anything else you want to be more automated.
A Philips Hue Bridge - often included in starter kits with Hue bulbs - will be required for most of the features you'll want to use, such as being able to control it with your voice or turn the power switch on or off while you're not home. Alternatively, if you just want basic functionality, you can use the plug via Bluetooth.
When testing the device using plug-in curtain string lights we found that, despite some decidedly patchy home WiFi, it never failed to turn on and off within the evening and morning routines we can set via Google Assistant.
2. WeMo WiFi Smart Plug
Best smart plug for home security
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It can be difficult to tell the difference between what smart plugs offer, aside from the price and design of individual devices, but the WeMo WiFi Smart Plug does have one feature that would suit frequent travelers. Away Mode, when activated, will randomly turn your switch on and off to simulate that someone is home - deterring any would-be burglars.
It works with Google, Alexa, and HomeKit, so it doesn't matter what smart assistant you've chosen for your home, and it's also 45% smaller than the previous WeMo model so won't get in the way of other outlets. At a budget price, it doesn't have energy monitoring, however.
3. TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
Best smart plug on a budget
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another budget option, this time from TP-Link, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini measures up well against more expensive options. The Kasa app has a few more scheduling options with timers and countdowns available to better automate when your plug powers up and down, and an Away Mode similar to WeMo's that makes it appear that you're home when you may not be. There's also no hub required to get started with the TP-Link Kasa Mini, so it's quite literally 'plug and play'.
4. Etekcity Voltson Smart Wi-Fi Outlet Plug
Best smart plug for energy monitoring
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If your main motivation for incorporating smart plugs into your home set-up is to track how much energy you're using and subsequently cut down, then the Etekcity Voltson Smart WiFi Outlet Plug could be the best choice. Using the app you can see where wastage may be happening, making it easier to save money in the long run.
Etekcity plugs will work with Alexa and Google Home, but unfortunately, HomeKit compatibility is absent. The good news is that there is no hub required so there are no hidden costs.
5. Eve Energy Smart Plug
Best HomeKit smart plug
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Apple fans will get on fine with the Eve Energy Smart Plug, but those who don't already have Apple-branded or HomeKit compatible devices might want to go another way. Eve's device only works with Siri voice control, and automation will also need other HomeKit-friendly items. But if this all sounds okay, then it comes recommended. There is energy monitoring functionality for the cost-conscious, helping to limit wastage.
How to choose the best smart plug for your home
How does a smart plug work?
Smart plugs like the ones in this guide serve as a WiFi-enabled bridge between an ordinary plug-in device and an ordinary wall outlet. While smart outlets require you to do some wiring and DIY and buying smart alternatives to your lamps, heaters, and kitchen appliances can get expensive, smart plugs are a budget-friendly way to modernize your home.
Setting up smart plugs is also very simple - all you need to do is plug them in, download the relevant app, and pair it with your smartphone. After this, you can incorporate the devices into your smart home set-up via Google Home, Alexa, or HomeKit.
Do smart plugs save energy?
Smart plugs themselves do not save energy, as they really just form a bridge between your device and ordinary outlet. What they can do, however, is make it easier to save on energy wastage, whether that's through an app's monitoring, or via routines and the ability to program your lights, heaters and more to turn off without your intervention. Very useful if you live with someone who always forgets to turn the lights off!
Do smart plugs slow down Wi-Fi?
An ordinary home with a few select smart devices such as plugs, bulbs and speakers shouldn't experience any issues with their WiFi speeds. However, on the flip side, a slow or patchy WiFi connection may interfere with how reliable your smart plug is.
Can you use a smart plug without Alexa (or Google Home/HomeKit)?
Most smart plugs are completely useable without Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit at home, but you will need a smartphone. Ordinarily, smart plugs can be set up, used, and programmed via the brand's own app, while smart speakers only serve as add-ons if you want to sync your plugs with other smart devices around the home.
Caroline is the smart homes ecommerce editor for Livingetc, covering everything tech for the home, from smart speakers to air purifiers and everything in between. She is passionate about the role that technology and smart devices can play in daily life, enhancing the home without sacrificing personal style and carefully chosen interiors. In her spare time, she can be found tinkering with bulbs, soundbars, and video doorbells in an effort to automate every part of her small home. Previously, she lent her expertise to the likes of Expert Reviews, IT Pro, Coach, The Week, and more.
-
-
IKEA's new statement armchair is leading the latest outdoor furniture trend
The VINGSÖN chair demands attention in your garden – and it's almost too stylish to leave outside
By Megan Slack • Published
-
6 of the best bath towels to add a touch of luxury to your restroom
These are the best bath towels that are luxurious and fluffy, for a bathroom refresh for spring 2022
By Katie Sims • Published
-
8 sleep gadgets to encourage smarter sleep
Turn to tech and cutting edge design to help you fall and stay asleep
By Jaclyn Turner • Published
-
Best smart scales: the best body composition scales to invest in today
With the best smart scales, you can get an in-depth picture of your health from home
By Molly Cleary • Published
-
Best wireless doorbell: our pick of the best wire-free doorbell cameras and chimes for your home
The best wireless doorbells, from welcoming chimes to secure video recording systems
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best workout headphones: the best earbuds for exercise, running and more
The best workout headphones for when you're on the move, from Sony, Beats and more
By Molly Cleary • Published
-
Best surround sound system: our pick of the best home theater systems, soundbars, and more
Get the best surround sound system set-up of your dreams with our pick of TV speakers and soundbars
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best soundbar: our pick of the best speakers to boost your TV's audio
The best soundbars for adding a cinematic feel to your next binge-watch, from LG, Sonos, Yamaha, and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best photo printer – the easy way to print amazing quality photos at home
The best photo printers will mean you can turn your own snaps into beautiful prints, whether that's to frame as a gift or add to your own gallery wall
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Aeris by iRobot Aair Lite review: an air purifier which is smart in more ways than one
We've tried and tested the Aeris by iRobot Aair Lite. Here's how we got on...
By Jennifer Oksien • Published